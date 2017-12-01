Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: When Will We See James Harrison Back On The Field?

    By Matthew Marczi December 1, 2017 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: When will we see James Harrison back on the field?

    This has been quite a popular question, even in the midst of a six-game winning streak for the Steelers. While not particularly surprising—James Harrison is rightly one of the most popular Steelers of the last couple of generations—it does seem a fairly inconsequential pondering when you considering how well the team is doing overall.

    Because of his inability to contribute on special teams, the 39-year-old outside linebacker has spent most of the season on the inactive list, perplexing many of his fans who have found themselves wondering why they bothered to re-sign him at all. The obvious answer is, of course, depth. And they didn’t have T.J. Watt when they re-signed him.

    Over the course of the past few games, Harrison has been given some questionable injury designations, this week not practicing due to a supposed knee injury, yet none of these ailments have seemed to hinder his superhuman workout regimen. At this point, he is only continuing his employment with the team in order to fund his training.

    With Watt and Bud Dupree logging nearly all of the team’s snaps this season—just as outside linebackers coach Joey Porter predicted that they would at the start of the season—and Anthony Chickillo mopping up most of the rest, with Arthur Moats getting a handful as well, Harrison simply hasn’t been needed.

    Sure, he had the big sack against the Chiefs several weeks ago that closed out the game. I don’t think anybody is disputing that he is capable of playing. The question is more about whether or not the team needs him to play, and it’s hard to say that they have.

    Still, even the coaches have talked about the time for Harrison to play coming late in the year when the weather gets colder and in the postseason, where he has experience in such pressure situations. Is that time actually going to come? Or will he only play in the event of injuries?

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Michael James

      Thinking about Harrison sitting on the bench (even when healthy) while players like Dupree, Moats and Chickillo log snaps ahead of him is just sad.
      He’s still far better than each of those three mentioned players.

    • Jaybird

      The way the Steelers have been dropping their OLBs in coverage, especially Watt , I don’t think James will see the field again. Watt is pretty incredible in pass coverages. James just can’t do I think anymore. I’m not sure they get James some snaps just to pass rush.

    • Kevin artis

      I understand why but that doesn’t mean I like it.
      Harrison doesn’t play special teams or good in coverage but I still believe he is the best pass rusher on the team.
      So, that’s two strikes against you on getting on the field.
      Hopefully he gets some snaps at some point. Hopefully if we clinch home field throughout and the last game means nothing, he can warm up for the playoffs.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Designated pass rushers sometimes play important roles, even if they only play on 3rd downs or long yardage situations. Harrison should be on the field in those instances. He is also still the best at playing the run

    • falconsaftey43

      I’m not sure. Certainly doesn’t seem like they plan on playing him at all.
      Personally, I’d like to see him active and part of 3rd an long packages as one of the down lineman that’s going to rush 100% of the time.

      Heyward-Tuitt-Harrison
      Watt-Shazier
      Burns-Gay-Hilton-Coty
      Davis-Mitchell

      That’s a pretty versatile package IMO. 3 best pass rushers on the team that will come every time. Speedy LBs who can do anything (rush, drop). and 6DBs to provide solid coverage or you can blitz Hilton.

      (basically I want Dupree off the field in 3rd in long because he’s just not very good. No real pass rush and isn’t great in coverage).

    • Michael Mosgrove

      chickillo should be the starter with deebo in rotation and dupree on the bench.

    • will

      Totally agree!!!

    • Stairway7

      He should be playing over Moats!