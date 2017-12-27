Hot Topics

    Antonio Brown Voted Steelers Most Valuable Player For 2017

    By Dave Bryan December 27, 2017 at 01:17 pm

    The votes are now in and tabulated and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has now been named the team’s MVP for the 2017 season.

    Brown, who is currently sidelined by a left calf injury that he suffered in the Steelers Week 15 loss to the New England Patriots, has caught 101 passes for 1,533 yards and 9 touchdowns this season. As usual, the former sixth-round draft pick out of Central Michigan made some incredible catches this season in some big moments of games to boot.

    Brown set an NFL record in Week 15 by recording his 100th catch of the year, making him the first person in the history of the league to reach that mark in five straight seasons. Brown, who already holds the Steelers record for most receiving yards in a season, set in 2015 with 1,845, also ranks second with his 1,698 yards in 2014. His 1,533 yards this season are third-most in team history.

    This marks the fourth time that Brown has been voted team MVP as he previously garnered the award in 2011, 2013 and 2015. Last season, running back Le’Veon Bell was voted team MVP for the second time in his career.

    The Steelers are hoping that Brown will be healthy enough to resume playing in the Divisional Round of the playoffs thanks to the team earning a first-round bye this past Monday with their win over the Houston Texans.

    Monday marked the first regular season game that Brown has missed due to injury since 2012.

    • The Tony

      Very well deserved. Congrats to AB! Too bad he got injured, Brown had a chance to win the leagues MVP

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Just another case of people mistaking value and talent. AB is probably the best player on our roster but he isn’t the most valuable. If he was I don’t think we score 34 points without him vs the Texans. The way the roster is currently constructed it is between Ben and Bell for the MVP and I think that makes for an interesting conversation when talking about how people look at these things.

      When we had Deangelo Williams Bells value was lessened because his replacement was able to put up similar-ish production but as it stands now you don’t want either Toussaint or Ridley being your starter. Same goes for Jones and Dobbs over Ben.

      AB is the best WR in the NFL and will likely go down as one of the best of all time but don’t see where he is the MVP.

    • Steve Johnson

      Can’t argue with AB being named MVP. However, if #7 had played the first six games like the previous nine, that vote could easily have been his.

    • pittfan

      he is still 155 yards ahead of the closest WR, Hopkins. He may well finish on top having missed 2 games..sheesh.

    • Steve Johnson

      Hmm! I get your point, that’s why I said something similar below. But AB is being mentioned as the MVP of the NFL as well.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      People mentioned it but it was never going to happen and never should have. For me the 2 most obvious choices for MVP are Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers. Look what happened to those teams when those guys were out. Just complete meltdowns from playoff teams and SB contenders to drafting pretty high in the upcoming draft. That to me shows “value”.

      The obvious bad part of viewing it that is we only know true value once guys are injured or not playing. So we can’t know where the Pats would be without Brady or the Rams would be without Gurley because they have played the entire time.

      So we get a look at what life without AB is like and we almost beat the Pats without him for most of the game and dominate the Texans. So do we want and love AB? Absolutely. But for me this shows he is completely out of the MVP conversation even while being the best WR in the NFL and an absolute monster.

    • George Kroger

      You make good points that are hard to argue against, but I will say two things:

      1. With AB playing against the pats, maybe he catches the ball on 3rd down (before the pats go ahead TD drive) and the game ends in victory formation. We’ve seen him come up with the big catch when it’s needed most several times this year. The Steelers may have done well without him, but I would argue they would have done even better had AB played.

      2. MVP awards have never been about who’s most valuable, but more about who’s the best. The award should be renamed, but it always goes to the player seen to be the most impactful in the league. This applies to not just football – MLB, NBA, NHL are similar.

      Bottom line: I have no issue with AB being Steelers MVP.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Good points and I certainly don’t have issue with AB being MVP.

      I think the better category/award for guys like AB are Offensive/Defensive Player of the Year. Watt has won DPotY on multiple occasions but will never win MVP. Partly because despite how good he is they still are a playoff calibre team without him.

    • John

      Yes but as noted in posts below, the real MVP every year is BR7. We can win without AB although obviously we are better with him. We can win without Bell also but better with him. If BR7 goes down, that is it. End of season. Let’s hope they all get and stay healthy and the club wins the SB.

    • Frank Martin

      Meanwhile, the votes are in. The Patriots have named Alberto Riveron their Team MVP.