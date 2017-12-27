Antonio Brown Voted Steelers Most Valuable Player For 2017

The votes are now in and tabulated and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has now been named the team’s MVP for the 2017 season.

Antonio Brown was voted the team's Most Valuable Player by his teammates. MORE: https://t.co/SVuRbTEoia pic.twitter.com/Ru4PnaMJka — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 27, 2017

Brown, who is currently sidelined by a left calf injury that he suffered in the Steelers Week 15 loss to the New England Patriots, has caught 101 passes for 1,533 yards and 9 touchdowns this season. As usual, the former sixth-round draft pick out of Central Michigan made some incredible catches this season in some big moments of games to boot.

Brown set an NFL record in Week 15 by recording his 100th catch of the year, making him the first person in the history of the league to reach that mark in five straight seasons. Brown, who already holds the Steelers record for most receiving yards in a season, set in 2015 with 1,845, also ranks second with his 1,698 yards in 2014. His 1,533 yards this season are third-most in team history.

This marks the fourth time that Brown has been voted team MVP as he previously garnered the award in 2011, 2013 and 2015. Last season, running back Le’Veon Bell was voted team MVP for the second time in his career.

The Steelers are hoping that Brown will be healthy enough to resume playing in the Divisional Round of the playoffs thanks to the team earning a first-round bye this past Monday with their win over the Houston Texans.

Monday marked the first regular season game that Brown has missed due to injury since 2012.