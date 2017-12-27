Hot Topics

    Belichick On Harrison: ‘We’ll Start Working With Him, See How It Goes’

    By Dave Bryan December 27, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick held a Wednesday morning press conference and as expected, he was asked a few questions about the team’s Tuesday signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison. Also, as expected, Belichick didn’t offer up too many useful quotes on the subject

    “He played outside linebacker for the Steelers and we’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said when asked how he’d describe Harrison’s playing style.

    Being as Harrison has played so many years in the Steelers 3-4 defense, Belichick was asked if there’s any carryover between the scheme the linebacker played in in Pittsburgh and the one he’ll be playing in in New England.

    “Yeah, I don’t know. We’ll start working with him, see how it goes,” Belichick said

    After the initial shock of Harrison signing with the Patriots wore off, fans of the Steelers instantly started to worry about the team’s former player providing useful knowledge about the Pittsburgh defense to his new team. Belichick was asked to talk about that topic on Wednesday and of course he refused to take the bait.

    “We’re playing the Jets this week, I don’t even know what any of that has to do with it. Maybe I’m missing something, I don’t know,” Belichick said.

    Media members then tried to get a little more specific by asking Belichick about the possibility of Harrison providing information on the Steelers for a possible playoff rematch with the Patriots and once again the New England head coach wouldn’t take the bait.

    “We’re playing the Jets this week,” Belichick replied.

    The Patriots will close out their 2017 regular season at home Sunday against the New York Jets and one would think that Harrison will play some snaps in that contest. Assuming he lines up on the right side of the Patriots defense, he’ll likely have a few battles with Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum, who like Harrison, was once a member of the Steelers. That matchup should be a fun one to watch even if it only winds up being just six or seven plays.

     

    • DoctorNoah

      Wow. Completely forgot that Beach was w the Jets. That would be a fun matchup for Beach to win.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      “James is currently in the interrogation room.”

    • AndreH

      Belichick thinks he’s the smartest person in the room. Your defense is so mediocre you’re willing to bring in a situational player who couldn’t even get on the field for his former team. Oh yeah, bye the way Harrison doesn’t play on special team. And you just cut a special team contributor to make room for him.

    • Rocksolid20

      You know how to tell when Bill is telling a lie , his mouth is moving .

    • Michael Conrad

      To many people assume the Steelers and Pats will meet again. What Belichick said is right they are playing the Jets. This is what makes Belichick great the facts and details not what ifs.

      The facts. Steeler coaches blew a chance to beat NE by the insane coaching decisions after the disallowed TD. Two wasted plays. Wrong personal and poor execution of a fake spike.

      The fact is if the Steelers get behind from what I see in a run defense they won’t win the first playoff game.

      Steelers need to fix the run D. Its in the details. The D linemen are getting handled at times and other times its the LB. Steelers will face a team with a good QB and running game. Tomlin needs to fix it.