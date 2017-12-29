Browns 2017 Week 17 Injury Report: FB Danny Vitale Ruled Out; Four Players Questionable

The Cleveland Browns have now released their final injury report of week 17 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their Friday offering has five players with status designations.

Ruled out for Sunday’s game by the Browns on Friday was fullback Danny Vitale (Groin) after he failed to practice a third consecutive day. With Vitale out the Browns signed fullback Marquez Williams to their active roster from the practice squad and they waived cornerback B.W. Webb to make room for him.

Ending the week listed as questionable for the Browns were defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun (Knee), running back Matthew Dayes (Knee), defensive back Derron Smith (Hip) and defensive back Jamar Taylor (Foot). Boddy-Calhoun is listed as not practicing on Friday while Dayes, Smith and Taylor were listed as being limited participants.

Practicing fully on Friday for the Browns were defensive tackle Caleb Brantley (Neck), wide receiver Sammie Coates (Shoulder), running back Isaiah Crowell (Shoulder, Ribs), running back Duke Johnson (Shoulder), linebacker Josh Keyes (Wrist) and center JC Tretter (Knee).