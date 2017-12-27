Browns 2017 Week 17 Injury Report: RBs Crowell, Duke Both Limited On Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns are currently preparing to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to close out their 2017 season and their first injury report of Week 17 that was released on Wednesday includes the names of ten players in total.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Browns were running back Matthew Dayes (Knee), defensive back Jamar Taylor (Foot) and fullback Danny Vitale (Groin).

Limited for the Browns on Wednesday were defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun (Knee), wide receiver Sammie Coates (Shoulder), running back Isaiah Crowell (Shoulder/Ribs), running back Duke Johnson (Shoulder), defensive back Derron Smith (Hip) and center JC Tretter (Knee).

Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Browns was linebacker Josh Keyes (Wrist).

It won’t be Surprising to see the Browns place a few of these listed players on their Reserve/Injured list by the time Sunday rolls around.