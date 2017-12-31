Browns Fan ‘Blames’ His Death On Franchise’s Losing Streak

They say he who laughs last laughs best. Cleveland Browns’ fan Paul Stark certainly got the last laugh, a clear shot at the terrible team he passionately supported throughout his life.

Stark sadly passed away on December 27th. In his obituary, “blamed” it on the Browns’ losing ways. From his obituary in the Sandusky Register.

“Paul Stark passed away Dec. 27, 2017, of complications from a brief illness, exacerbated by the hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns, at Stein Hospice, Sandusky.”

The Browns are in the middle of their tenth straight losing season, getting over .500 last in 2007. This time around, they’re just hoping to avoid infamy, one loss away from a winless season, only the second in history under the 16 game slate.

Deshone Kizer is their QB, a second round pick the team has already given up on, a new front office (again), and a defense that has made only small steps of improvement. It’s all led by Hue Jackson, sporting a 1-31 Browns’ record heading into today, and somehow still likely to keep his job into 2017. Point is, there’s no end in sight for when Cleveland finally figures things out.

Stark’s obituary left with some optimism.

“Paul passed just before the Browns were prepared to turn the corner, but had many well-earned blessings.”

I really hope so, Paul.

Funny enough, he isn’t the first Browns fan to go this route. As Deadspin points out, another Browns’ fan left with these words in 2013.

“A lifelong Cleveland Browns fan and season ticket holder, he also wrote a song each year and sent it to the Cleveland Browns as well as offering other advice on how to run the team. He respectfully requests six Cleveland Browns pall bearers so the Browns can let him down one last time.”

You gotta give the Browns this. Their fans are as loyal as anyone. Even to the death.