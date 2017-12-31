Hot Topics

    Bud Dupree: Defenders Freelanced To Break Sack Record, Blames It On Big Plays Allowed

    By Matthew Marczi December 31, 2017 at 05:40 pm

    Coaches can only do so much to coach their players and put them in the best positions to succeed, which includes their mentality. Unless Jacoby Jones is returning a kick down the sideline, you can’t play for them. The players are the ones on the field, and they will ultimately do what they feel is best.

    After Sunday’s game, in which the Pittsburgh Steelers recorded six sacks to establish a new franchise record with 56 on the season, outside linebacker Bud Dupree acknowledged that that is what the defense was playing for—or at least one of the things.

    And that it probably is one of the reasons why they allowed the Cleveland Browns to have as much success as they did.

    The third-year player told Chris Adamski that, in the reporter’s words, “there were times today Steelers defenders freelanced in order to try to go for a sack”. Watching the game at face value, that claim is certainly believable.

    “I feel like that’s why we gave up so many yards; we were focused on that sack record”, he told Adamski. Particularly in the second half—after recording four sacks in the first—the defense allowed rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer to make a number of plays, scrambling out of the pocket, even converting on third and 15 because they did not maintain their gap integrity.

    Had this been a more meaningful game, this would be a lot more upsetting, and chances are this would have happened a lot less than it did, but at the end of the day, they not only got the record, they got the win. No harm, no foul, in my estimation, provided that there is no carry-over into the postseason.

    As I mentioned in an earlier article after the game, the Steelers got six sacks from five different contributors, with Cameron Heyward’s replacement, Tyson Alualu, leading the way with two. Inside linebackers Vince Williams and L.J. Fort each recorded one, the former notching his eighth of the year, while T.J. Watt added his seventh of the season and Sean Davis his first.

    I’m sure defensive coordinator Keith Butler will not be too pleased to read Dupree’s quote, though no doubt he is already aware of the fact just by watching what his players were doing on the field. Kizer was allowed to scramble for 61 total yards on six rushes. The Browns were also able to convert on a few long down-and-distances opportunities with screen passes affected by a lack of gap integrity.

    Gap integrity has been something that has wavered over the course of the season. There have been times that it has been very good, and others that it has been poor. Entering today’s game, they allowed 104 rushing yards from quarterbacks, largely on scrambles on 31 attempts. So Kizer’s showing was by far the worst for the defense. The rookie also recorded 17 yards on five carries with a touchdown in the season opener.

    • Big Joe

      Yeah, I can believe it. The OLBs and ILBs were out of position several times when trying to get pressure. The scrambles and screens completely took advantage of the lack of discipline.

    • Lee Foo Young

      Bud should’ve done some freelancing….zeroes across the board. Looking like another wasted first rd pick?

    • Bud Dupree game log…no tackles, no pressures, no passes defensed, and no sacks. I truly wish if he wanted to be in media relations or be the team’s spokesperson he’d give up football and just do it. As it is, all his recent talking seems pathetic when he can’t back it up with production. Jarvis2?

    • Rob

      Bud regardless of his in season play, always seems to turn it on in the post-season. He’s been talking a lot, so he better be able to back it up with more consistent play. After a solid game last week, he disappeared again this week in the stat sheet.

      Anywho, that definitely explains a lot and why Kizer always had a lane to escape through.

    • Ike Evans

      So why didn’t you get one bud?

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      Bud seems frustrated with his unusual commentary…he needs to turn it up in the Post-Season

    • Danny Porter

      He was invisible today
      Disappointing

    • Frank

      LOL. For someone who doesn’t make a play, he sure does talk a lot.

    • mem359

      Maybe he didn’t freelance? Tuitt didn’t get a sack either.

    • Doug Andrews

      So Bud is the new quote machine. If you wanna know what really happened out there go ask Bud lol

    • Ike Evans

      Tuitt is good at other things and only has 2 sacks on the year, so that doesn’t surprise me.