Hot Topics

    Butler On Play Of Davis Against Gronk: ‘He Did As Much As He Could’

    By Dave Bryan December 21, 2017 at 07:55 pm

    In the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday loss to the New England Patriots safety Sean Davis had the tough task of covering tight end Rob Gronkowski for most of the game. While Davis did an admiral job of helping to hold Gronkowski relatively in check in the first half to the tune of two receptions for 33 yards, it was a different story in the second half and especially during the Patriots final scoring possession.

    On Thursday, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler held his weekly session with the media and during it he was asked to give an evaluation of how Davis played Sunday against Gronkowski, who finished Sunday’s game with 9 receptions for 168 yards in addition to a two-point conversion reception.

    “He did as much as he could, I think,” Butler said. “In terms of us evaluating our players and stuff like that, we try to keep that in-house. We tried to help him. There are some technical things and he knows this, and we coached it before and after that he has got to take care of.”

    Even in defeat, Butler believes he put together a good defensive game plan Sunday

    “We didn’t execute sometimes,” Butler said. “Sometimes we did in critical situations. We didn’t execute a couple of times and they got us. And he’s [Gronkowski] a good player. Him and [Tom] Brady have been doing this a long time. We had a plan, I thought the plan was good, I thought it was effective for the most part of the game. We certainly didn’t do it at the end and we should have. That’s us coaches, too, we have to make sure we get that stuff coached up.”

    Unfortunately for the Steelers, the Tom Brady to Gronkowski connection really heated up late in the fourth quarter in what ultimately would be the Patriots game-winning drive. During that 5 play, 77 yard drive that started with 2:06 remaining in the game, Gronkowski had 69 receiving yards on three consecutive receptions. On Thursday, Butler was asked if he changed things up scheme-wise during that final drive

    “No, not really,” he said. “We did what we did the whole game and there is a lot of things to explain about it. There are a lot of technical things that have to go into the explanation and I think y’all asked Mike [Tomlin] the same thing. And it’s a lot of layers there to try to explain and I don’t think it would be cohesive or understandable.”

    So, should the Steelers ultimately meet the Patriots again in the playoffs, will Butler be forced to go back to the drawing board to attempt to devise a better way of limiting Gronkowski for an entire game?

    “I think you always go back to the drawing board every time you play,” Butler said. “You have to do something a little bit different. You do the same thing people would kill you, much less [Tom] Brady and him [Gronkowski]. They’ll nail your butt to the wall, so you better have something a little bit different next time we play them. I’m sure we will.”

    Here’s to hoping we’ll see a rematch of the Week 15 game a month or so from now only with a different outcome.

    “I think we’ll be better next time we play them,” Butler said.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Honestly the more I look at that game the more I think the problem was the offense. They scored ZERO points in the fourth quarter. Controlling the clock is great but you have to finish drives. Giving Brady the ball down one score with ~4 minutes to play is just asking to get torched.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Sometimes they look unstoppable. But they don’t have that killer instinct. When you have a chance, step on their throats! I understand wanting to keep the ball in play to run the clock but a screen to Bell would have worked just fine on 1st down and there is a potential for quite the gain.Let’s face it there are tons of things you can do besides running on 2nd and 25 or on that second last drive.

    • budabar

      Maybe we should try B Allen mirroring gronk every rout he runs he has the size and speed to better match up against him

    • ND_Steel

      So, in short, it’s technical. We common folk are a little too dumb to understand an explanation.

      Too funny. It doesn’t take a genius to see we didn’t double their best player when the game was on the line. Well done Butler.

    • nutty32

      Would this mean playing nickle the whole game and give up runs or Allen being the starting SS? Gronk causes match up problems just like splitting Levon out does for us. Whatever we do the Pats will counter with their personnel groupings and play calls. Same thing with our offense. It just comes down to execution and mixing things up & not throwing picks in the red zone with 8 seconds left down by 3.

    • ND_Steel

      That’s fine, let them counter. Don’t let their best player beat us so darn easily.

    • nutty32

      I think they were ‘doubling’ and soft shading, but just didn’t execute.

    • nutty32

      I personally would prefer not to get run on like happened against buffalo who did their job of containing Gronk.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      You can’t let Gronk get into your body. As a S with CB skills & speed Sean needs to use his speed & quickness advantage over Gronk’s size/strength advantage. Keep his feet moving…on the TD his feet looked like they were encased in cement. As Deon Sanders said…”If he’s even he’s leavin.”

    • John A Stewart

      Basically as long as we have Butler we will never ever stop Brady and Gronk thanks a lot coach Butler.

    • ND_Steel

      I suppose I am heavily focused on the last drive. 2 Mins left in the game, run game was just a minor factor if at all. Can’t leave Gronk in single coverage.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      At least give the illusion of a double team if you aren’t and then blend in some doubles that don’t look like you’re going to double him.

    • John A Stewart

      Can’t our DE chip him when comes off the line .

    • nutty32

      Steelers do their fair share of disguising. Not the most in the league but a fair amount just like every team.

    • Edward Fisher

      Yeah, not to mention to Toussaint. What was the logic behind that play call?

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I called for it b4 the game and, like you, I’m calling for it afterward. Have your OLB lone up over him and jam him before they rush. Having Davis playing up the line and trying to get physical with a guy he’s giving up 50+ pounds and several inches to just enhances his chances of getting beat off the line. It’s not a true double team and it hurt your rush a bit, but it’s a compromise I would gladly take.

    • Dewayne Braxton

      The Pats strategically put Gronk in the slot. By doing this, Gronk was positioned to get into his routes without being chipped by a defensive end or OLB.

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      They got too conservative and it didn’t help with Villy getting two penalties in three snaps.

    • Dewayne Braxton

      To be fair, if Davis had caught the easy interception Butler would be a hero. At the end of the day players have to make plays.

    • pittfan

      Too often the turtle up on O.

    • cencalsteeler

      Gronk easily gained seperation on Davis. That has to change or expect more of the same.

    • pittfan

      If Davis makes the pick
      If we run out the clock @ 3:56 left
      If Jesse hangs on
      If we run 4 plays in 28 seconds from the 10 and punch 1 in
      If Boz boots a chip shot…
      Ahhhh, the parade of terribles…

    • Chris92021

      Offense was a problem. It seemed that Haley and 7 got gun shy after Big Al’s holding call and then for the rest of that drive and the ensuing drive, we were hoping for the fast clock mode on Madden or something. As for the defense, no, Butler is my biggest worry heading forward. Anyone who thinks Sean Davis can cover Gronkowski alone is not fit to coach a Super Bowl-caliber team. This was the one game where our coaching deficiencies cost us and the talent did not win the day like it did against Baltimore, Green Bay, Cincinnati, and Indy.

    • Darth Blount 47

      If you back and read the game-thread, I begged for us to triple-team Gronk, right around the 4th quarter. I knew that the only way we were gonna lose, is if that guy helped to beat us. Their WR’s were doing virtually nothing. And with Burkhead injured, their RB’s weren’t killing us. I was struggling to see how they were really going to hurt us, and then I remembered Gronkowski. But I figured, “Hey, sell-out to beat that guy and let the chips fall against everyone else.” The whole last quarter is a mixture of a blur, sadness, and regret.

    • Richard Edlin

      Admirable job – rather than admiral?

    • Taylor Williams

      Yeah let’s play a rookie, on gronk, who burnt Davis the entire game. Davis is a good athlete too. Brilliant idea…

      I’d rather the short 5’9 Hilton on gronk. At least he’s aggressive. Better yet let Haden do it with Sutton on the outside.

    • Taylor Williams

      That’s really the problem. They didn’t try to change it up.
      Pats have scrubs on the outside, so all we had to do is double/triple team gronk. Kinda like what other teams do against AB.

      Davis is an athletic safety that can’t cover. We knew this last year when Butler tried to put him at slot corner.
      He’s too soft for man coverage.

    • Kevin Artis

      He mentioned he gave Davis help. I like someone to show during that last drive.
      The Patriots made it known they were doubling Brown. If it was a last drive for Brown you would of seen clearly someone was over the top and in his face.
      I know it was other technical things that probably prevented it to be so deliberate, but at that point in the game, after Davis clearly could not handle Gronk, we should of abandon everything else.
      Maybe Mitchell or someone else didn’t do their job. Because it’s hard to believe Gronk is faster than Davis or maybe he is. But it seems Gronk could clearly out run him and he was always trailing.

    • Jason

      I think we should probably worry more about a Jacksonville team that is likely our first playoff game and can easily spoil the rematch everyone thinks is a lock to happen.

    • Nolrog

      Easily? That is a gross understatement. Gronk took 1 step and was 5 yards away from Davis. It was unreal.

    • Nolrog

      Yes sir!

    • Conserv_58

      Stop it! The Steelers defense isn’t the only defense that struggles to minimized Gronk’s impact. Just admit to yourself that Gronk is a physical freak and a beast to try and bring down.

    • Conserv_58

      Mike Mitchell is still being hampered by a high ankle sprain and will until after the season is over. I admire and respect Mike’s high threshold for pain and his toughness to play injured, but therein lies the problem with him, he’s always injured. I’m not talking about bumps and bruises either. He’s played with injuries that would sideline other players. Mike is more of a liability than he is an asset. That’s why I advocate making drafting a blue chip safety a high priority in the 2018 draft.

    • Conserv_58

      Gronk does that to a lot of safeties and CB’s he goes against. You’re not going to stop him from making plays because he’s that good. The only realistic thing a DC can do is to greatly minimize his impact.

    • Kevin Artis

      I agree with the draft priority. We need someone that’s going to grow with burns, Davis and Sutton.

      If that’s the case with Mitchell it’s unfortunate we don’t have a capable backup.

    • Conserv_58

      IMO, Sean should know ahead of time that Brady and Gronk are going to go right at him. Given that, Sean should already have anticipated where Gronk will most likely run his route, depending on down and distance. That’s why I think there is no reason why Sean shouldn’t be able to put himself in a position to successfully defend Gronk. For one, Sean should know that he can’t let Gronk get between himself and the ball.

      There is only so much Butler/Carnell can do X’s and O’s wise. It’s up to the players to trust in their preparation and to make the plays they need to make.

    • Conserv_58

      Too many three and outs and stupid holding penalties that ruined drives played a huge role. The refs not calling blatant holding calls on the patriots OL was sickening to see.

    • Chad Weiss

      Gronk shouldn’t have been playing in the first place

    • Rick McClelland

      The keys to controlling Gronk are jamming him hard at the line to chew up those precious seconds Brady needs, and you have to hit Gronk and hit him hard. He’s a big guy, but he’s also an often injured guy. Size wise, he needs some good LB hits to make him skittish.

    • ND_Steel

      So it is too much to ask to double team him on the last drive? Is that too much to ask? He was their biggest threat by far at that point. WRs hadn’t done anything.

    • ND_Steel

      They missed three blatant calls at the end. Gronk taunting after the 2 pt conversion, JuJu getting hit on the ground late on the kick return, and the blatant holding on Eli on the last play. Four yards in penalties. I agree, the holding calls against us were huge, drive killers.

    • Michael Putman

      Is that Butler’s way of saying that he doesn’t think Davis is any good right now?

    • Shane Mitchell

      Time to move on from Spot Drop Davis.

    • That defense is nasty and Bortles is playing at a very high level the past month. The next two games of ours matter so we aren’t playing on wildcard weekend and Jax has to come back to our house.

    • WreckIess

      He still has a chance to be a really good player for us. He’s made a pretty big progression since year 1, but the team gave him a death sentence when they tasked him and him alone with stopping the greatest QB of all time throwing to someone who many consider one of the greatest TEs of all time. It’s just wasn’t gonna happen. Butler had to to switch something up and give him some help out there.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I cannot agree more! Try it on the first series or two just to see. You can always go to someone else if it’s not working. He is the only player on Steelrs with that size/speed combo.

    • John A Stewart

      Bs the last time we beat them Cortez Allen did a heck of of job of slowing Gronk down YouTube it tough guy.

    • PSUSixtyFiveSixtySeven

      Is it crazy to put Watt one-on-one on Gronkowsky. He is the only one that can throttle him on the line and not get pushed around down field???

    • jconeoone C

      Watching gronk is kinda amazing. The dude is so big and yet deceptively quick and obviously strong with good hands. He’s a freak.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Wow, that certainly inspires much less in the way of confidence – it worked pretty well for the most part. Cool.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Yes, that’s why teams often double cover him.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Yes. He should simply be double covered.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      You’re right, they should not have left Davis on an island with the Patriots best player when the game was on the line. Silly.. smh

    • Woodsworld

      Couldn’t’ be said better, Chris92021! Butler and Haley aren’t fit to coach a Super Bowl caliber team. Haley runs out of courage, and Butler makes bad strategic decisions.

    • Chad H

      Replay the Patriots last TD drive and see how many holding no calls there was. I’m 100% convinced this game was rigged by the refs. Starting with the no call P.I. on MB TD.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      He has games with 2-3 catches for under 50 yards. He just has to be doubled for the most part.

    • Woodsworld

      Butler should have his but kicked for allowing Sean Davis to cover Gronkowski. You must take away their best weapon, and make the others beat you. That’s the canned answer, but correct. You’re not going to stop Gronkowski, but at least contain him. I looked at some of the Steelers coverages in the second half, and I knew when they would throw to Gronkowski, because they treated him like just any receiver. Butler is a complete idiot for even saying that “Davis did as much as he could”! How about developing a strategy to contain his productivity, instead of making such a ridiculous statement.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I wonder how many fan bases sit around and have this same discussion when they play against Antonio Brown? Lol.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I know some people disagree, but I’ve never seen anyone better at the position.

    • rystorm06

      Tony Gonzales maybe, but it’s close.

    • rystorm06

      Gronk is just that damn good. You can’t stop him with one guy. I honestly don’t think Davis can be blamed, at least not more than Butler could by not putting an extra man on the big guy

    • ThatGuy

      I hope Buffalo’s defense crushes him all day Sunday.

    • cencalsteeler

      And that is why Gronk puts up record numbers against us. Gronk is a player who plays with a lot of emotion. You have to frustrate him to knock him off of his game. Look, an interception got him so frustrated he elbowed the back of a guys head and was suspended. He needs to be jammed at the line and jammed some more. My best bet on someone doing that would be either Watt or Mitchell. You have to win the mental warfare with him and you’ll end up winning the battle. This easily release is why they’re having success because he’s out there doing whatever he pleases with this D.

    • cencalsteeler

      Watt and/or Mitchell seem like they have that demeanor that can disrupt Gronk psychologically. Davis is not that guy.

    • Mark

      No Keith Butler, you did not do all you can to help Sean Davis, he was struggling covering Gronk and you left him hanging. Any D Coordinator worth a dime would’ve gave him more safety help, instead of Mitchell lining up 20 yards off the line of scrimmage and dropping another 10 more yards, as Gronk broke free from Davis. The 2 pt play, you could’ve put Mitchell close to Gronk and Davis, forcing Brady elsewhere. At no time, did you try to take Gronk away from Brady. I put the blame squarely on you and if you didn’t want to show that coverage, that wasn’t smart.

    • Mark

      I will take a Florida team in Pittsburgh in January at any point in time. Blake hasn’t played a cold weather game and he’s from UCF. Welcome to real football bro.

    • Mark

      You have to dictate where Gronk is going, you either inside shade/outside shade. If outside, ILB has under coverage, if it’s outside shade, the FS has over the top coverage. This isn’t difficult.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Especially on that 2 pt conversion play, someone should’ve come over to help Davis.

    • Mark

      Our strategy should’ve been to move our FS over the top at about 8 to 10 yards with our SS safety running man. This forces Brady elsewhere, you can fake the double coverage and have Mitchell run back to the deep middle at the snap. Do something Butler.

    • Grant Humphrey

      What they should’ve done was to have a guy like Vince Williams chip him at the line just to slow him down a little bit.

    • MJK

      true offense coaching was very conservative, as far as gronk goes, other teams shut him dowm, have chic bump him evrytime he is on field, then pick up with Hilton then double cover with davis and finish off with Mitchell, he wont make it a full game

    • Charles Haines

      Absolutely correct. Of course looking back on plays that don’t work it’s easy to say they were bad calls but that last sequence of plays (2nd to last possession) was perfectly called. From the Pats point of view. I wonder what would have happened if Steelers went with a play action pass on first down? Or what would have happened on the 3rd down pass to JJSS if AB was on the field. If these teams meet again and AB, Joe Haden and Gilbert are healthy AND Ben plays like that again……we’re taking the down. Regardless of where they play.

    • Ralph Wagner

      Agreed, the Patriots doubled Brown but Butler in all his wisdom didn’t double Gronkowski. I question the Steelers coaching abilities in big games. They seem to go into a shell and coach to not lose instead of coaching to win.
      If the Steelers are to get to the Super Bowl someone else must beat the Pats.

      Go Steelers!

    • walter

      Why dont they put an offensive lineman on his big butt and jam him at the line in the red zone? Surely Pouncey or Hubbard can block him for 3 seconds. Or maybe let James Harrison jam him.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Right. I hate that 28 was left on an island. Not just in the two point try but virtually ALL game.
      And I don’t think the answer is to put Brian Allen on him, at least not this year.

    • Cary Matthews

      they did hit the coast button i thought the same thing they just for those brief 2 series in the 2nd half 3 and out or what ever was a bad way of trying to take down the rats

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Agreed. Perhaps with a bit more experience cuz Allen has the size, but certainly not this year.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Personally, although talented and finally SHOWING talent that they have been steadily adding for several years now, I think we have to beat ourselves to lose to them.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      I could live with THAT!!
      In fact, I wouldn’t allow ANY receiver free release – that’s like giving them a head start!!
      And exactly what we did in last years AFCCG.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Hogan hurt us worse in last years AFCCG than Gronk did this past game.
      I think Gronk is a great player and at a minimum I would have doubled him on the two point try.
      Problem is that normally somebody else is open then.
      So instead of talking about how Gronk hurt us we would be complaining that we let Hogan kill us again!!
      It’s very akin to what opposing Ds face when playing is.

    • Jason

      I agree but a great D and run game travels and they have both.

    • Steelgator

      It’s tough in the 4th quarter with a lead you want to protect the sidelines as well as Gronk, which maybe is what was happening. On an absolutely critical 2pt conversion you have to double their biggest (by far) goal line threat and dare them to try to run it in. If not for that exceptionally easy 2 point conversion, we could’ve simply kicked the game winning FG after the Jesse James TD was taken away. I see no excuse for leaving Gronk one on one with a DB he’s been completely owning there. Davis has been great at knocking TD’s out of the hands of receivers, but Gronk is several levels better a player than any of those guys.

    • walter

      Did the NFL ever test Gronk to see if he is even human?

    • Completely agree. We beat ourselves with turnovers and penalties. But they also forced some of those to happen as well. We are two weeks from the end of the regular season, look at whatever defensive stat you want, they are either at, or near the top. That isn’t coincidence or by mystake.

    • walter

      If not for that 2 pt conversion we kick a fg and win the game

    • walter

      I thought Ben said that about Wallace….

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      No doubt – they have to EARN their good fortune.
      But let’s face it, that HAD to be the worst performance of his career by BB. Don’t ever remember him playing THAT poorly ever….,,

    • Romel Roze

      The problem is Davis was clueless. His technique was awful and he obviously didn’t understand his responsibilities.

      Getting beat by Gronk outside on the 2 point conversion when you have inside help is moronic. Letting Gronk get that much separation throughout the game is poor technique and a lack of fundamentals.

      The best players are not always the most gifted physically. They are just better mentally. Davis is very athletic, but yet he was getting beat by Gronk because of mental mistakes that he probably will continue to make.

      He doesn’t understand how to play the game and Buttler is not going to get into all of that. As far as doubling Gronk….sure can’t do it with backpeddle Mitchell. He is clueless. Betters safeties have to high on the Steelers priority list in the coming draft assuming there are good ones out there.

    • Romel Roze

      23 can’t do any of that because he is so far back he is camping in the endzone

    • Romel Roze

      MITCHELL is paralysed out there. His processor is running too slow

    • Romel Roze

      It doesn’t matter if he knows where Gronk is going. He doesn’t know how to get in position to make a play. His technique is horrible.

    • ND_Steel

      Davis has been average at best this year. And I don’t get Mitchell at all. I don’t think he communicated with Davis at all that he was coming over to help on the inside on the 2 pt conversion, and he came over LATE as usual. Mitchell is late to everything, playing 11 on 10 out there.

    • Romel Roze

      How did Gronk continue to get so much separation? Davis technique is horrible. And as you mentioned Gronk used his strength to also create separation.

      Davis cannot try to jam Gronk at the LOS. He has to learn to mirror and take away the throwing lane. Stick close enough to make Brady throw a perfect pass over top….hell learn to locate and high point the ball. It will make it extremely difficult on Brady to go over the top. Even if you are so close to Gronk your feet get tangled….that is not a penalty…..lol

      He also has to learn to stick close enough where he can anticipate and make a play on the ball. Too much separation and it is over. If he could do all of this he would have been drafted higher. But he is in his second year.

    • francesco

      Its always next time with Butler. I hope next time Butler is gone!

    • Romel Roze

      That could be true as far as Mitchell and Davis not being on the same page. That would be a really bad sign if they could not communicate properly in that situation.

    • Romel Roze

      23 wasnt covering anyone so to say if we doubled Gronk somebody else would be open is misleading. If they are open it will be because they beat their man in one-on-one coverage which the Steelers played 65% of the time.

      Having an effective double team on Gronk will force the Patriots to beat us with someone else and those same players were already singled up 65% of the time.

      Gronk would be in single coverage not more than 25% of the time.

    • John Pennington

      If this was Davis best against Gronk then the steelers need to draft his replacement.That was a total beat down of a player.The steelers can do better than Davis and Burns and the need to find better players than these guys.They will be the reason the steelers won’t get to where they want to go especially Burns.Its coming just wait and see unless they find someone who can play these 2 positions they will come up short.

    • Jim

      You’re obviously right. Only going 11-3 is shameful. Hell, we’re 20-4 since middle of last season and that will not be tolerated! Time to tear it all down and start fresh because these players and coaches will NEVER be able to win anything. And don’t even get me started on Colbert and how much talent he’s drafted – the nerve of that guy….

    • Jim

      Watt might be the only player that has the size/strength and quickness to cover Gronk. His violent hands at the point of the catch might actually be able to disrupt those bear traps too. There are only a handful of players in the entire NFL that can man up on Gronk and Watt would probably be our only hope with Shazier out.

    • John Pennington

      Just saying these 2 players are weak in this defense and the steelers can do better.This had nothing to do with the record but the play of Burns and Davis.Hell throw MM in that conversation.Cant stay healthy all this hurts the secondary.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Yep I’m not trying not to dwell on it though.

    • Grant Humphrey

      No it isn’t I don’t really know what the answer is.