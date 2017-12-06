Hot Topics

    Chris Boswell Accuses Bengals Of Intentionally Running Into Him

    By Alex Kozora December 6, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Chris Boswell kicked the game-winning field goal Monday night but even that came with controversy.  The Cincinnati Bengals went offsides, running into Boswell’s foot as he went to attempt a mock kick. Speaking with reporters today, Boswell says he thinks it was an intentional act.

    “My foot smashing into his foot basically. It stung for a bit. But it didn’t affect the kick at all,” Boswell said via WTAJ’s Jamie Baker, whose video we’ll link at the bottom.

    That was Bengals’ cornerback Josh Shaw getting in the way to prevent Boswell from getting his practice kick into the air. And to him, definitely intentional.

    “It’s not an accident at all,” Boswell continued. “If you look over the NFL over the last two years, multiple teams have done it. Either it’s running into it, blocking the kick, doing something. Seattle did it last year against the Bills. The Ravens did it against us last year. And now Cincinnati.”

    Take a look for yourself. No question Shaw sticks his foot out to block the attempt.

    Boswell says it’s clear that for a player to jump offsides “that badly” there has to be intent to run into the kicker. He would be ok and make the now-38 yarder, giving Pittsburgh the win. He was named AFC Special Teams player of the week for his efforts.

    Even field goals weren’t without controversy. That’s Cincy for you.

     

    • Todd Johnson

      Lewis needs to go someone needs to get in there and change the culture of that organization because he clearly isn’t opposed to the slimy B.S. that his players continually exhibit.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Classless organization, and this another great example of it.

    • PaeperCup

      I didn’t think so at first, but a closer look I can see it now.

    • falconsaftey43

      I so hope Lewis get’s fired. I’m really tired of this type of stuff. I love physical football, but the Bengals are just ridiculous. Give me the Ravens-Steelers any day.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      That is kind of a sneaky smart way to interfere with the kick. Boswell has been perfect against them, and it was already within his range. Why not tweak his ankle a bit and see if it throws him off? Exactly the type of garbage I’d expect from the Bungholes.

    • Yeshaya

      That’s really appropriate. That game deserved to end with one last cheap shot.

    • Clutterbox

      I’ll be honest, I think all Lewis wanted to prevent a free practice kick attempt. I don’t think he intentional mean to injure Boswell.

    • AndyR34

      He is a Bunghole…of course he was trying to hurt Boswell…otherwise he would have just blocked the kick normally. In addition, why the intentional off-sides…so far in advance of the actual snap. As Boswell mentioned…other teams have done it as well.

    • capehouse

      If you watch the replay Berry holds onto the ball with both hands. That’s why it hurt Boswell’s foot. I thought Berry broke his hand.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      I love Boswell man. Goes back and makes it anyways. He’s quietly been one of the best kickers in the league the past two years. Nobody talks about him, he deserves more credit in those discussions. Especially good on clutch kicks, and I remember him making a few big tackles on kick returns too.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      That’s true too. Hadn’t noticed

    • jesse murray

      Bengals are so bush league it is comical.

    • PaeperCup

      The gif shows him remove it at the moment of kick. I’ve never watched a slow mo replay of a hold before, haha, so I can’t say whether this is normal, but Berry looks like he very much knows what he is doing.

    • PittShawnC

      We’ve been pretty spoiled at kicker. First Suisham, now Boswell.

      6 of the past 8 seasons we’ve had a kicker make 90%+ of their FG’s.

    • capehouse

      What? Berry’s right hand is in front of the ball the entire time until Boswell kicks it off. Rather violently removed from the ball. Clear as day. Not sure what you’re seeing.

    • PaeperCup

      I’m seeing Berry.. Looks like any other kick for him. That’s what I’m seeing. Like I said I never watched a slow mo hold before, but Berry doesn’t seem concerned at all.

    • treeher

      Berry’s hold had no effect on Boswell.

    • Steelerman24752

      Does anyone know why Berry kept his hand on the ball? Kinda seems like he didn’t think Boz was gonna follow thru.

    • Biggie

      First thing I said while watching the game on the offside. That guy intentionally jump offside, followed through and kicked Boswell’s foot. Should have been a personal foul after the whistle. He slowed down and kicked his foot into Boswell’s.

    • Biggie

      He hurt his foot because the defender slowed down and kicked back into his foot period.

    • Reezy

      Wow, that was definITely intentional. The league clearly has zero control over these types of incidents

    • treeher

      You’re not honest, you’re naive. There is no doubt that Lewis KNEW he was offsides and everyone on the field heard the whistle. Sticking his foot out is not what any player is trained to do to block a kick.

    • rystorm06

      The Bengals trying to intentionally injure people? No way, really?

    • Cinko123

      Trash coach trickles down to a dumpster fire team.

    • Reezy

      I disagree they need to keep his ass there another 10 years!!!! They’ve done a great Job of stinking up the division.. we don’t want any any improvements

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Couldn’t agree more

    • LucasY59

      starts at the top with a cheap@$$ jerk of an owner

    • Eddie Cruz

      ladies and gentlemen. This is another football tactic teams use to get an edge. Things that people dont expect to look for and mask there true intentions. Like last night, unfortunately Burfict ended up getting hurt, in the end but im pretty sure he was using being “injured” at times during the game to catch his breath. He seemed to be injured on a lot of our drives and going in and out of the game before his game ending legit injury. Small tactics like this that are not able to be penalized happen all the time. I am not at the least bit surprised. This was a desperate team that really needed to win to keep playoff hopes alive. I am not surprised they used things like this to try and win. I think most of us would do the same if were being honest.

    • taztroy43

      I told you all

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Speaking of boz has there ever been a kicker named mvp or is it even possible?

    • Reader783

      I was saying this on the comment boards the other night, this might have been the dirtiest play of the entire night. Pure intent to injure. Other plays you can say making a block, trying to dislodge the ball. This was whistle blown, 5 yards offsides, free run at the kicker PURE intent to injure to affect the outcome of the game.

      Walt Coleman’s crew was sure to call that hold when the Bengals CB fell in front of JJ Wilcox on the kick return, but kicking our kicker in the foot unabated into the backfield? Nah, who cares!

      Call it a conspiracy theory, but I’ll bet they are coached to do that. I’m pretty confident in that.

    • John A Stewart

      Un FN real

    • capehouse

      You’ve never watched a replay of slow mo before but you think it looks like every other kick you’ve seen? No lol. No holder holds the front side of the ball. Why? Because he’d block the kick lol. He probably held it that way because of the obvious offside and he didn’t want to fumble the ball or he thought Boswell wouldn’t kick it.

    • falconsaftey43

      I’d rather deal with a better team than this stuff every year. Can you just imagine being brought in there as the new coach though. Burfict and Pacman are your freaking captains! How could you ever establish control. Even if they do change coaches, it’ll be awhile till they get it together. New coach might have to cut half the team.

    • Near

      Clearly thuggery; Lewis a obvious student of Burpfuct jumped extremely early to make sure he would get a clean shot at Boz and went directly at his kicking foot the whistle had blown 3 times prior to his illegal hit! Talk about trying to end a guys career…..another thug to target next year~

    • John Noh

      Too bad about the Scooby Dooby Doo fiasco though. He cost us two games.

    • Reader783

      We had this discussion the other night, but I don’t think you can speculate anymore. Boswell literally said in this article it was the Bengal’s player kicking him that hurt his foot. It had nothing to do with Berry, I don’t know why you keep trying to deflect blame from the Bengals. This was a pure scum play.

      “My foot smashing into his foot basically. It stung for a bit. But it didn’t affect the kick at all,” Boswell said.

    • capehouse

      Do you not see Boswell kick the ball and the ball knock Berry’s Hand into the air? Berry pulls his hand back in obvious pain.

    • capehouse

      Bunch of blind people around here.

    • Ace

      I’d like to place some blame on the refs/NFL here. Is it too much to ask for a ref to place himself 3 yards behind Boz and if there is an obvious offsides, can’t he yell something at Boz so Boz just stops completely? Is this stuff really that hard? Is anyone in the league even seeing these plays and trying to come up with a solution? I doubt it. What sucks is that disaster Bills Hawks happened a year ago and they did nothing to fix it. So typical.

    • capehouse

      Cause I can see the force and impact Boswell hits the ball and Berry’s hand with as opposed to the bengals players foot. I don’t need his explanation. I have eyes.

    • Reader783

      I’ll take Boswell’s word over speculation.

    • PaeperCup

      I’ve never watched the holder, no.

      Berry treats it like any other. That’s all I’m seeing. I’m not arguing your point, but I don’t see the alarm in Berry. He’s looking straight down at the ball the whole time, hand stays without a flinch. I don’t think the intention is to keep the hand there through the kick, but I’m saying he may remove it right before the kick.

      I don’t think he does it because of the obvious offside. One jhe doesn’t even see it, his eyes are focused ont he ball. Two, you’d think removing the ball is the preferred, better, smarter thing to do than hold it with your hand only to get it smashed by the kicker.

    • Conserv_58

      When the replay was shown of that incident during the game there was no doubt, what so ever, that Josh Shaw’s intent was to kick the ball. What made that scenario so infuriating for me was not only did Shaw not stop after the refs blew the whistle, but he had the temerity to continue to disrupt the kick. IMO, he should have been fined for that because he could have injured both the holder and the kicker simply because they were not expecting that type of reaction.

    • LucasY59

      not even sure if the last one was a legit injury there are reports he jumped up off the gurney after he was near the locker room, im thinking the only reason he didnt go back in the game was that the league wouldnt let him after they carted him off, but I will be very surprised if these “injuries” actually limit him playing in the next game

      *the arm getting trapped between his two teammates looked like it could cause injury, but he doesnt need to lay on the field like someone took out his knee, he can get up and walk off easily if its just an arm injury…and he was back in the game quickly so Im not even sure if it was actually injured

    • Chris92021

      That was bush league. I guarantee Shaw did not do that on his own. He was ordered to do that by his special teams coach with the OK from Marvin Lewis. Absolutely classless.

    • LucasY59

      plus a draft pick and some cap room

    • Reader783

      And the mental anguish

    • Charles Haines

      Intent to injure from a Bengals player? Fake news.

    • PittShawnC

      Yeah, no NFL team has more than four seasons
      So I’m gonna go out on a limb and say our kickers have won more than they lost

    • capehouse

      When you’re holding for a right footed kicker the right hand is used to spin the ball so the laces are out. It is not used to hold onto the front side of the ball and block the kick lol

    • capehouse

      Yeah I know. You said that yesterday

    • JNick

      I saw it during the game and wondered why it wasn’t flagged as well. He obvioulsl stuck his leg out to kick the ball after the play was dead for seconds.