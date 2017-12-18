Hot Topics

    The Doctor Is In: Antonio Brown’s Calf Injury Shouldn’t Cost Him A Playoff Game

    By Melanie Friedlander December 18, 2017 at 04:56 pm

    The injury bug bit again on Sunday night at Heinz Field.  Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown bobbled a pass in the end zone and was briefly sandwiched between two New England Patriots defenders.  In the traffic, Brown took a hit to his left lower leg and had to be assisted off the field.  Although he was able to walk to the locker room, he was done for the night and probably for the next few weeks.

    Initial reports called it a calf injury, implying that the Xrays done immediately did not show any fractures (broken bones).   Concern arose when during the third quarter it was announced that Brown had been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.  Twitter exploded and Steelers fans had a hideous sense of déjà vu from a couple weeks ago, when a similar report was made about LB Ryan Shazier.  Going to the hospital rather than showing up on the sideline in street clothes is an omen of a more serious injury.

    This time, the Steelers got lucky.  Later reports revealed that the star wideout had sustained a calf muscle tear and that no surgery was needed.  This came from both Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter:

    So what was all the excitement about?  And more importantly, WHEN CAN AB COME BACK AND PLAY?!!!

    Hold that thought for just a sec while we do a quick anatomy review.

    CALF MUSCLE ANATOMY

    There are actually two muscles that make up the calf muscle: the gastrocnemius and the soleus.  The gastrocnemius is the 2-headed muscle that forms the bulge on the back of the lower leg and has two heads.  The soleus is smaller and flatter and lies deep to the gastrocnemius.

    Figure 1 www.thedorsiflex.com

    The two muscles join together at the lower aspect and are attached to the heel bone by the Achilles tendon, a strong heavy tendon that runs up the back of the ankle.  The calf muscles work to pull the heel forward to allow movement for walking, running, and jumping…all things that are important for a wide receiver.

    CALF MUSCLE INJURY

    Like many musculoskeletal injuries, calf muscle injuries are graded on a scale of 1-3 by severity.  Here is the breakdown from a paper in Current Reviews in Musculoskeletal Medicine:

    Although Brown hopped off the field without putting any weight on his left leg, he was soon walking gingerly and was able to go down the stairs to the locker room without help.  Based on that, he most likely has a Grade 2 injury, with 10-50% disruption of his muscle fibers.  While the paper discusses a thorough technique to determine which muscle is injured by physical exam, MRI is still the most accurate and easiest way to define the injury, and Brown has almost certainly already had one last night.

    So why the rush to the hospital?  It is possible that the doctors and trainers were concerned about a possible compartment syndrome.  During the game, Dr. Mark Adickes (@jocktodoc) posted a nice 2 ½ minute video explaining compartment syndrome very nicely.

    COMPARTMENT SYNDROME

    From the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons:

    Compartment syndrome is a painful condition that occurs when pressure within the muscles builds to dangerous levels. This pressure can decrease blood flow, which prevents nourishment and oxygen from reaching nerve and muscle cells.

    Compartment syndrome can be either acute or chronic.

    Acute compartment syndrome is a medical emergency. It is usually caused by a severe injury. Without treatment, it can lead to permanent muscle damage.

    Here are the compartments of the calf, defined by sheets of strong fibrous tissue (fascia) that separate the compartments:

    Figure 2 www.kingsleyphysio.com

    When muscle fibers tear, they can bleed until the pressure of the compartment causes it to stop due to the pressure that builds.  That pressure helps to stop the bleeding, but it can also impact blood flow through the area due to intense swelling.  This was one of the problems that Bears TE Zach Miler had and what made his injury  so serious.

    When AB walked off the field to go to the locker room, his left calf was easily visible, and there was no obvious swelling.  What that tells us is that there was no rapid bleeding which would cause a rapidly expanding hematoma, or collection of blood.  What is doesn’t tell us is if there is pressure building in one of the deeper compartments.  That is probably why he was rushed to the hospital.

    From a clinical standpoint, compartment syndrome is diagnosed by the “4 Ps” (not to be confused with the Killer Bs):

    • Pain
    • Paresthesia (loss of sensation)
    • Paralysis/paresis (loss of motor function)
    • Pallor (which indicates lack of blood flow)

    The diagnosis is confirmed by using a needle to measure the pressure in each compartment.  The decision on whether surgery is needed depends  on how high the pressure is compared to normal.  If the pressure is high enough that it puts the blood flow and muscle at risk, a fasciotomy is done, cutting the different sheets of fibrous tissue longitudinal direction to release the tension in the compartment.  I would post a photo of a leg with a fasciotomy, but I’m sure I’d get yelled at in the comment section.  Click at your own risk here.

    Fortunately, Brown did not have a compartment syndrome and did not require surgery.  So let’s get back to what matters…

    RECOVERY FROM CALF MUSCLE INJURY

    We’ve already seen widespread reports from all the twitter doctors that Brown is down for the regular season and will hopefully return for the playoffs.  The good news?  I actually have scientific data to support what we desperately need to be true.

    There isn’t much to do with a calf muscle injury but supportive care (rest, ice, massage, etc.) and let it heal.  Scar tissue is our friend, and will help bind the muscle fibers together, recreating the strength the muscle had before.

    Dr. Scott Rodeo, at the Hospital for Special Surgery in NYC (the ultimate ortho hospital) looked at calf injuries in NFL players from 2003-2015 for a single NFL team and published it in The Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine.  They identified 27 calf injuries in 24 players.  74% were isolated gastroc injuries, 15% were isolated soleus injuries, and 11% involved both muscles.  The mean time to return to play for all injuries was 17.4 days (+/- 14.6 days).

    Obviously, players with Grade 1 injuries will return sooner than players with Grade 2 or 3 injuries.  And the position played is certainly a factor.  In 2014, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers never missed a game despite a calf muscle tear, leading his team to the NFC Championship.  It was the Seattle Seahawks that kept him from the Superbowl, not his leg.  Then again, Buffalo Bills WR Sammy Watkins had a tougher road back from his calf tear in 2015.  He returned after 3 weeks (missing 2 games), only to reaggravate the injury and miss another month.  And I’m sure true Steelers fans will remember Troy Polamalu going down with a calf muscle tear in the 2012 season opener.  He missed 2 more games, practiced fully for a week and returned, only to get injured again.  He claims it was a different muscle  that kept him out for almost 2 more months.  Then again, his initial injury was possibly  a Grade 3 tear – he had horrible swelling and bruising for weeks.

    PREDICTING BROWN’S RETURN

    Antonio Brown is in a class by himself when it comes to work ethic and dedication.  And just this morning, he tweeted that this injury is only a minor setback and he will be back:

    If the Steelers can take care of business, win out and secure a bye week, I feel confident that Brown will play to his usual unbelievable level in their first playoff game in the Divisional Round.  If the Steelers fall to the 3 seed and have to play in the Wild Card round, there is still a very good chance that they will have AB back in good form, but he will run the risk of re-injury.  Even in that scenario, he will certainly play.  While there is short-term risk of aggravating the injury, there is no risk of long-term damage.  As we all know, when it comes to playoffs, there is no tomorrow.  Unless you win.

    About the Author

    Melanie Friedlander

    Melanie Friedlander, MD, FACS, is a board-certified surgeon, who is a passionate Steelers fan and understands injuries from the player’s side, too, thanks to four years of collegiate rugby.

    • rystorm06

      Getting a bye is of utmost importance at this point. And they are in great position to do that, 2 very winnable games to close the season

    • Jason

      Would set up for a Jacksonville rematch and lost in all the Steelers/Pats hype is the fact that the Jags are the real deal.

    • Danny Porter

      Great information!!
      Thanks for the education

    • pittsburghjoe

      Jason, you nailed that one and historically the jags perform very well on Pittsburgh turf. The jags are a team that should not be discounted. They are talented and confident. They run the ball and play great D. Bortles is playing the best football of his career.

    • The Chin

      My hope is that the Bills (fighting for their playoff lives) take it to NE on Sunday and get the upset. Stranger things have happened.

    • Jason

      Wish it was in Buffalo

    • dany

      If Brady keeps playing like he did most of yesterday and last week then the Bills have a chance. Tyrod has been better since his benching and their defense is full of playmakers

      except in the pass rush where they’re one of the worst

    • dany

      Hopkins needs 220 yards to pass AB, a secondary goal for Sunday is to stop him from reaching AB in his honor. Anything can happen against the colts in week 17 so Burns (AB2) better bring his A Game for AB

    • DirtDawg1964

      I had a grade 3 tear of my calf muscle a few years ago. It was not pretty. I was unable to walk for days and it took the better part of two months and change to recover. If AB is walking, even gingerly, that’s a good sign.

      Hopefully he will be back. If not for the first playoff game, at least the AFC championship game. And then the SB.

    • Will

      fasciotomy – curse my inquisitive nature!

    • The Chin

      And lost in all of this, I’m shocked he didn’t catch it

    • Michael Putman

      Ha, me too. Glad he’s doing okay and glad he and the team are optimistic about his return.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      To me the loss of AB for the season woulda been worse than losing the game.

    • Ring4Shaz

      Does it kinda look like that jackwagon purposely ran into his leg in that slow-mo video?

      I’m sure I’m just going all conspiracy-theorist. But dang that’s a weird move by that defender.

    • Matt

      Honestly, I think they may be the most dangerous AFC team in the playoff picture. Their pass D is scary good.

    • Ed Smith

      Yeah, another reason to have #1 seed, you don’t play the #3 unless it is in AFCCG! I could see Jax giving Pats all kinds of fits with the pressure up front and coverage they have.

    • Worc1

      There is no way Brown will be back for the Divisional Round!

    • pittfan

      yes there is.

    • Jason Vancil

      He should’ve made the catch anyway. But seriously, he’ll jump in his Cryonic Rejuvenation Capsule and be good to go in about 4 weeks.

    • Jason Vancil

      Dumb move if so, because it looks like he almost got his knee caught underneath AB. He was lucky.

    • 2winz

      I say unless we are playing the jags or pats that we dont rush AB back, we have JuJu and Bell and Bryant. thats enough weapons to get by. AB I trust if hes healthy, he will take care of himself.. he doesnt take many hard hits. But since we are on this topic, save Vance McDonald for the jags or pats. look how we were moving the ball easily on the pats before AB went down. Even then we were not bad. Now just imagine having mcdonald back for that one game he plays every 4-6 games.

    • Hans Witolla

      Love to see the bills win maybe the patriots can get hosed by the officials for a change

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Dr. Mel, you are a jewel! Very glad to have you school some of us that don’t know our hip bone from our femur! 😉 Very informative!

    • chefplum

      wow great article the doc is just killing it! thanks steelers depot!!

    • Alex Kozora

      Melanie is our rock star.

    • NW86

      Good point! How amazing would it be for AB to miss the final 2.75 games and still finish the season as the leading receiver?

    • The Chin

      Yes, there’s a real chance she’s moved out of her moms basement

    • Nope. Still hanging out in the basement. But the wine cellar is down there, too 😀

    • Thank you, Chef!

    • Awwww 😉
      I do sort of kill it in karaoke (also in the basement).

    • Steve

      Steelers get a bye – AB has 3 weeks to get well.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Doc, I recently came across some info on a health blog regarding Near Infared Lughting (NIR). The healing that occurs or at least stated seemed promising if true. Have you heard about this? How do we get AB a JOOVE light?

    • Grant Humphrey

      Thanks for the insight Melanie!