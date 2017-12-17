Hot Topics

    Eli Rogers Believes He Was Held On Final Fake Spike Play

    By Dave Bryan December 17, 2017 at 09:57 pm

    Even though most of you still aren’t over the overturned catch and touchdown by Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James late in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, I will try to get your mind of that controversial ruling by giving you something else to be mad at.

    On what would ultimately be the Steelers final offensive play of the game, the third down interception thrown by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger via a fake spike, wide receiver Eli Rogers seemingly had his jersey tugged by Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe, who ultimately deflected the pass away in the end zone that caused it to be intercepted by safety Duron Harmon. Rogers was asked about the play after the game.

    “He definitely pulled my hip,” Rogers said of Rowe. “But they didn’t make the call and it is what it is.”

    So what about the play and were he and Rorthlisberger the only two players on the field who knew there wopuld be a fake spike?

    “Yeah,” Rogers said before later adding, “Ben just kind of looked at me and gave me a signal and we went from there.”

    Had Rowe been flagged for either defensive holding or pass interference on that play then the Steelers would have likely just kicked a field goal to tie the game. Should’ve, Would’ve, could’ve, right?

    • #7

      Uh yeah he was. But Vegas had already spoken. Pats were gonna cover no matter what. That’s why I don’t really care about the INT. You really think the Pats weren’t going to win in OT? Child please…

    • Chris92021

      Problem is, Eli Rogers is well, Eli Rogers. These officials were never going to throw a flag on his behalf unless it was so egregious that EVERYONE saw it. Then again, Jesse James made a football move to extend the ball to break the plane after he had caught and tucked the ball but I guess that’s not a touchdown.

    • gdeuce

      they didn’t even throw a flag on Gilmore for holding Martavis’ arm on his TD, the refs were something else today

    • mape_ape

      Can the Pats ever win without outside help?

    • thechamp

      well i thought he was held too
      but regardless ben should not have thrown the ball… he was well covered and there were multiple defenders around him

    • Dan

      Yep, looking at the pic above and the gif, he’s definately got a handful of jersey there. Well that’s certainly salt in the wound.

    • melblount

      Not against us at least. Mikey is always there to help when needed.

    • GravityWon

      I’m convinced Belichick teaches how to cheat smartly. Subtle holds and that type of thing.

    • Buccos9

      I thought he was held when I saw the replay. No flag was throw n,so it was academic.

    • terry

      Regardless of the bad officiating. Ben has to be smarter then that. ( that pass had no chance period ) Once again situational football comes back to bite the Steelers in the arse.

    • terry

      At that point, after the officials totally blew the James TD. You either throw a fade to Bryant or spike and try your FG to force overtime. The last thing you do is throw into a crowd to a midget ( for Christ sakes no one else even ran a route )

    • terry

      The play calling and coaching that final 5 or so minutes was really disturbing.

    • Jerry Anthony Carbo II

      Either terrible (if they meant to be fair) or great officiating (if they had another agenda). There is one official watching each eligible receiver. With the game on ther line, no way that should be missed,especially after the fiasco two plays earlier. This crew needs to be demoted for the remainder of ther season and let go entirely in 2 weeks. Ridiculous that the NFL still has such terrible officiating.

    • Edo M

      yea i noticed that too..bryant had to catch the ball with one hand because his other one was being held (plain for the entire universe to see even from another universe) that didnt even get flagged and you gotta wonder if they would have lost their flag if he dropped the pass. Pats got penalties totally 4 yards for the entire game..that just flat out biased and wrong

    • Jerry Anthony Carbo II

      The ref in the game is paid close to $200k per season, but is not even one of the full time refs hired by the NFL. Not sure how they pic k crews for games.

    • Doug Andrews

      Just bad officiating overall! If I wasn’t a die hard Steelers fan I’d probably give up on the NFL.

    • Doug Andrews

      I believe every coach does that but agree with you on Belichick as much as I hate to agree. He knows how to work a rulebook to his advantage.

    • John Pennington

      Should have went for the tie and live another day but throwing into triple coverage doesn’t help either.Bad play at the worst time.Have two games left just win those and go from there.Time to Move on from this game. Alot of lessons were learn from this game.Lets see if any changes will come from it,

    • Hec

      How about running a the route away from the teeth of the defense instead, Eli Rogers?

    • Shane Mitchell

      Held or not it was poorly executed, it was a stupid route to run, it was poorly disguised and he ran right into quadruple coverage inside, would have been better off not trying to fool them and had more receivers out on the play.

    • Carl Mendelius

      Can somebody tell me why run the last play using Eli Rodgers the worst WR in the team having Juju, Martavis and Bell? It is just stupid, dumb, idiotic.

    • ND_Steel

      I agree, but what I don’t understand is there are so many that have left his program and this is a copycat league, why hasn’t anyone been able to duplicate these tactics? They clutch and grab, play til a little after the whistle rolling on guys especially after an incomplete pass, give the extra little shot. Why aren’t we playing like this?

    • ND_Steel

      I thought it was pretty obvious live. Couldn’t believe Ben didn’t go all Brady and get up in the refs face spewing for a flag. Hate to say it, but Brady would have gotten that flag. The NFL’s golden boy.

    • Ichabod

      You don’t fool the Pats. You Beat them. That was a dumb ass play call (one of 3 or 4) and a worse throw

    • NCSteel

      I hope they kick the livin’ crap out of them when we see them again.
      They sure walk around pretty darn good for havin’ a horse shoe permanently lodged in the rear ends now don’t they ?

    • PA2AK_

      If he wasn’t held, that DB isn’t in position to hit the ball either and its either TD or incomplete.

      Problem is we played patent Steeler ball in the fourth quarter. Attempt to run the clock down and leave one of the biggest big play threats in all of football one on one with a half decent safety.

    • PA2AK_

      If we isn’t held that’s either TD or incomplete. The DB used the hold to get in position. Should never have been in that position, but coaches wanted to grind out the clock and play prevent (the win) d in the fourth. Took them 10 years to figure out man d will work against brady. How much long will it take for them to try and score on every drive?

    • John Phillips

      Because they are the Cheats*

    • francesco

      When pressure time appears this coaching staff flakes.

    • Conserv_58

      The fact of the matter is, that play should have never been necessary had Jessie’s TD catch not been over turned.

    • Conserv_58

      The design of that play was flawed from the get-go. Why wasn’t JuJu, Jessie or Martavis sliding out to give Ben another option?

    • Conserv_58

      There are plenty of examples of defensive players on other teams doing just that and they do get flagged for it. Apparently the patriots use a cloaking devise because they get away with blatant holding that other teams don’t.

    • thomas hmmmm

      You could go through that entire game and see many instances of the db’s holding on to the back of the steeler’s wrs jersey’s. Also taking into account that they only had 2 penalties called on them for 4 yards is kind of odd also.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      It’s PI. This very action was a point of emphasis by the officials last year. It is perfectly acceptable to have a hand on the back of the receiver and reach in as long as the off hand doesn’t influence the receiver in any way. If the defender either hooks and yanks(turns) the receiver or uses the receivers jersey to slingshot himself forward, it’s defensive pass interference. He clearly tugs on the jersey of Rogers and uses that action to increase forward momentum. Eli is correct and the refs blew yet another call that cost the Steelers. Isn’t that shocking?!

    • www_jonahyo_net

      It’s pretty obvious to me that it’s a hold, although maybe I don’t know the latest NFL rulebook well enough and maybe DB’s are allowed now to have a handful of jersey as they trail the receiver across the field. I used to be able to just watch the game and it was typically always clear who won and lost, but now everything is so micro analyzed and the game is so burdened by commercial breaks I’m begin to tune out. I watched every Steelers game religiously for the last twenty years, but this year I’ve chosen not to watch about four games. I think it’s just the beginning of watching less and less year after year. If I was a Browns or Bills fan I would’ve already quit the NFL, because those teams perennially suck, but also because the rules have changed the last few years too much for my liking and the refs don’t understand them half the time it seems.

    • Steelerbob

      There were a lot of non hold calls this game.

    • Omar

      The NFL is the WWE. The refs control the game via NFL front office. They can decide who wins and who loses pretty easily. The NFL wanted a close game and thought Pitts offense was too strong and needed to make it fair. So, no calls of PI ever on NE. On the JJ TD it was TD, he made a football move and then crossed the plane. At best it is a fumble. But, they wanted to get this game into overtime. It would hype up tha next meeting for ratings. They didn’t expect Steelers to get intercepted. But, the NFL is a for profit business and ratings sell. The next match will be so hyped up. The NFL lost Brady vs Manning need to start something new.

    • 695hoops

      Have you watched the last pressure filled 8 games?

    • MJK

      why didn’t they review the turnover? they would of clearly seen the hold

    • Steelerbob

      Still dont know how there was no holding call on Bryant’s TD catch either. Didnt matter really, but he had to catch the ball 1 handed and still no call

    • Zarbor

      Lets be hones here, its not the coaching staff, its Haley.

    • Ron Lyon

      You already know the answer to that question. 🙁

    • nutty32

      Only Michael Jordan would get bailed out with a call in that situation on that type of hold. Cry some more, Eli.

    • WB Tarleton

      Then why do you watch? If football is fake, stop watching.

      Is officiating inconsistent? Yep. Are some of the rules convoluted? Yep. But is the NFL sitting in NY looking to make the Patriots win (as if Kraft and Goodell are on good terms right now)? No. Only immature people unable to get over a lost football game think so.

      The rule sucks but it is the rule. It was correctly decided.

    • Omar

      Immature?? I think all of us are immature. That’s why we all post on a blog. You are telling me the refs don’t control the game i.e. NFL. They can call holding every play and call PI every play. They can pick and choose what they wish. This is a business and entertainment not a sport any longer. The NFL will even tell you that. They like their games close and it’s good for business.

    • Joseph Shaw

      Saw that. Whatever. It was still a bad decision–throw it away, kick the FG, go to OT.

    • Chris92021

      I’ve already given up on the NFL. I am at the point now I only really just watch Steelers games and that is it. I don’t bother watching any other games religiously. So the league seeing the ratings go down I guarantee is because of people like me, people who watch their teams but nothing else, even for fantasy football purposes. But stuff like the Jesse James catch/non-catch will make me think about what else I can do in the fall on Sundays.

    • Robert Kilbourne

      When is a catch not a catch? The NFL doesn’t know so how can anyone else know the answer.

    • Robert Kilbourne

      Hopefully they will learn how to play man defense. The second point they should learn is that they need bigger DB’s. The ones they have are good to great but they cannot stay with or stop the likes of Gronk.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      The Pats weren’t called for holding ONCE during the entire game, and I can think of four instances where it was clear. The lack of flags against New England is astounding. How do you compete when your opponent is flagged for one false start, a receiver stepping out of bounds, and THAT’S IT??

    • Wilson Owen

      There’s no problem losing here. Let Brady go into the playoffs thinking he’s invincible, and let Ben go in thinking that he has work to do. In the unlikely event that we play each other again (the Patriots kind of suck this year in case no one has noticed), I think we will beat them by double digits regardless of the venue.
      That said, we also have work to do and we are vulnerable to any of the AFC teams in the playoffs if we don’t get our pass coverage together.

    • Omar

      It’s all a joke. The bright side is this. Had they won they would have been complacent. The last two games wouldn’t have really mattered. That’s about 3 weeks without any real competition. We know the Steelers after one week bye. They would have probably laid an egg in the playoffs. Now, they should have more fire from now and until the playoffs. They learned a lot from the game and what it takes to beat the Pats.

    • Smitty 6788

      Bc the NFL loves NE point blank period

    • Nicholas

      I am horrified by lots of things that occurred yesterday afternoon. Things that always seem to work in the Cheatriots favor-irrespective of whether they play at home or away. They always seem to benefit from some type of controversial game-changing call. Remember the tuck rule, then deflate gate, then more recently, the Jets Saferian Jenkins TD reversal this season (when the Cheatriots were about to be handed a loss) ?With regard to yesterdays Jesse James’ TD reversal. Was there really DEFINITIVE INCONTROVERTIBLE evidence to change the call on the field? And, I ask an even more cogent question: If that scenario had played out at Gillette field, that is, with the home team scoring the go ahead game-winning touchdown with little time left on the clock and then overturning it, thereby ensuring the visiting team the victory??? My money goes on that NEVER HAPPENING AT GILLETTE.

    • GravityWon

      My perception is that Carnell Lake coaches within the rules and doesn’t stretch them. Maybe I’m way off base about this.

    • Chris

      Should have been a fade to martavis….

    • EdJHJr

      ya they could have called that. BUT THEY DIDN’T.
      Big games next week Chargers, Bills. So there is still lots up in the air. Like that tipped ball. We may even have to play the black crows again. I don’t think the Pats are going to walk over everyone. Like Gronk in the last drive. Gronk for 40, Gronk for 30 Gronk for 20. Did we not know they would throw to him

    • PaeperCup

      I thought the same exact thing. WE go into the playoffs with fire. We go in knowing that if not for questionable officiating, we are better than the Patriots. But without the monkey of beating the Pats twice on our backs.

    • RJMcReady

      That play was a lot closer than I remember.

      Think I was still in a daze from thinking we won, exhaling, then being shocked beyond belief that we were losing again.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Speaking of non-calls, for the game the Patriots had only 2 penalties called for FOUR yards TOTAL. Seems every controversial decision somehow went their way.

    • RJMcReady

      Especially in this day an age in the NFL where teams average 6 penalties a game.

    • Edward Fisher

      Here’s my list of other bad calls and non calls.
      1. gronk standing over his defender in the end zone pointing and laughing
      2. hands to the face on juju wasn’t called
      3. late hit on ben
      I am on the only one who saw these and couldn’t believe they weren’t called?. Maybe I’m that biased?

    • GFYAC

      If it were the other way around and Burns called for a Hold on that type of play I would’ve been pissed. I am ok with the non call there.

    • R M

      Held, Mugged, etc. AWFUL, refs just wanted the game to end.

      Can we expect an explanation from the league as to why this obvious interference was not flagged????

    • R M

      You are correct.

    • R M

      No

    • Matt

      Saw them. Complete BS!

    • Matt

      Did our called back TD and non-call on Eli make the Vegas line “correct” for someone?

    • RJMcReady

      The holding play by Villanueva on the 38 yard line taking us back to the 28 yard line for a 1st and 20 after Connor had just had an 8 yard run setting up a 2nd and 2 at the 46 yard line was a killer and saved the game for the Pats.

      The score was 24-16 at that point and if we at least get a FG on that drive the game is likely out of reach with probably less than five minutes to go and keeps all the momentum on our side.

      Yes, I’m through all of this right now.

    • RJMcReady

      Pats were favored by 2.5 or 3 I believe.

    • Matt

      Interesting

    • cencalsteeler

      It’s all moot at this point, but a little toss over to JJ on this play and he more than likely walks in.

    • Pop

      I been watching sport talk all morning. I keep hearing the rule explained as, he has to make a football move or have comple control of the ball after the catch… I think its bullshit, but hey!!!!!! The thing that bothered me after it was called a non touchdown is why was the ball not placed at the half yard line. He had caught the ball clearly, his knee hit ground at the one or half yard line. So why was the ball not placed there if it’s not a touchdown??? I believe the rule is, a knee down equal two feet down. So he Definitely had control at that point. I’m with everyone that was a touchdown.

    • Asmitty56

      No he wasn’t. They lost, trying to poke holes in it won’t make it any better.

    • pcantidote

      Don’t forget Bryant’s arm being held on his one arm TD catch.

    • PaeperCup

      there is big debate about what a football move is. To me, the tuck, the turn, the lunge are all football moves. To the league I think you have to do 3 somersaults before they consider you having possession.

    • pcantidote

      Still waiting for a picture that shows CLEAR DEFINITIVE proof that the ball was on the ground. This isn’t about the catch rule. It is about whether the ball ever hit the ground and there is ZERO definitive proof that it did.

    • PLadd

      No, the Patriots are well, the Patriots.

    • PLadd

      Why was Gronkowski allowed to play this game? Other than he plays for the Patriots . . .?

    • SteelerMike

      Rowe firmly held Rogers shirt. It’s clearly shown in the video (unlike the nonexistent proof of James ball hitting the ground – to say nothing of whether James still had control, or interpretation of the rule, or the fact that it’s an idiotic rule). It’s a call that easily could have been made, especially in light of the crew hosing the Steelers two plays earlier. But it’s NE. And the intention was to hose the Steelers all night. That’s why the Steelers were called for 2 drive killing holding calls, while NE was barely flagged all evening.

      Watch the NE/NYJ — tell me Corrente didn’t eff the Jets the whole game as well.

    • WB Tarleton

      Posting on a blog is immature????

      Again, if the NFL games are equal to the WWE, stop watching it and complaining about the calls. No one complains about WWE refs.

    • Ian Carman

      Why was a ref in the defensive backfield?

    • Doug Andrews

      I actually do the same thing Chris. If it wasn’t for the sports channels I wouldn’t know anything about the other teams

    • ND_Steel

      Maybe that’s the problem, within the rules instead of coaching with the rules in mind. Gotta teach things like how to draw a penalty, or what is likely to be called by a given officiating crew (and call plays appropriately), or what you can get away with and what you can’t. NE seems to get this better than anyone.