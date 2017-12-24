Hot Topics

    Film Room: Cameron Sutton Only Literally Fell On His Face During First Start

    By Matthew Marczi December 24, 2017 at 07:00 am

    Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton has been a topic of conversation as of late, and not without good reason. The third-round pick, after all, is just coming off his first career start, though it could be his last for a while with Joe Haden returning. Or we might be in for a surprise.

    It remains to be seen just what happens on Monday when the Steelers take the field and whether or not Sutton will be in the defensive plans with all healthy bodies available, but if he is, or if he is not, at least he now has some meaningful game experience under his belt. He played all defensive snaps in which his position at left cornerback was required on Sunday against the Patriots. And while he literally fell on his face, scraping grass out of his helmet, he did not do so figuratively.

    Let’s take a look at some of the plays from that game as we sit here on Christmas Eve waiting for the Steelers to actually play a game tomorrow. He was the third rookie to start a game for the Steelers this season.

    Early in the second quarter, with the Patriots possessing the ball on the Steelers’ 33 on first and 10, Tom Brady looked down the field to the left for Brandin Cooks. But it’s notable on this play that New England’s shifting sent both of the wide receivers to one side of the field, making Sutton move over there as well. They did similar things throughout the game, and the rookie handled the unusual assignments pretty well, making no obvious mistakes.

    On the very next play, New England motioned Kenny Britt late to the right side into Sutton’s coverage. The receiver was able to chase him off a bit threatening a post route before coming back in, but the rookie broke back to the ball to tackle the catch after a seven-yard gain, setting up a third and three.

    Early in the third quarter, the second play of the second half, Sutton did have a misstep against the run. a Brady pass to Cooks picked up seven yards on first down. On second down, running back Dion Lewis was able to make the rookie miss in the hole on edge contain, allowing him to pick up five yards for a new set of downs.

    At the end of that same drive, about six minutes later, Brady was able to get the better of Sutton working against Cooks from four yards out. While he had pretty solid coverage in the play, the receiver did get out in front of him, and Brady made the play he needed to, to result in a touchdown.

    Halfway through the fourth quarter, on second and seven, he was up against Cooks again, who was trying to play to the chains. While the receiver was able to free himself and present his numbers to the quarterback, the defender, again, tackled the catch, and this time held him short of the first.

    It could have gone better, or a lot worse, for the rookie, especially considering who he was going up against. Certainly, I didn’t see anything that would leave me discouraged about Sutton’s future. But I also wouldn’t be putting him in the starting lineup right now on a full-time basis.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Chad Weiss

      If those are his five worse plays in his first game starting and it being vs Brady than yeah this kids special

    • Kevin artis

      Already in the Post Gazette about him possibly replacing Burns or splitting some reps.

    • capehouse

      Really liked Sutton the moment he stepped on the field, but he’s not taking Artie’s spot. No way in hell. Sorry, haters.

    • CountryClub

      The biggest issue with Burns is his weekly mental mistake that gives up a 40+ yard play. Being beaten is one thing. But, not knowing you’re role is not acceptable at this point of your second season. If they think Sutton will have fewer mental mistakes, I can understand why they’re playing him.

    • CountryClub

      Maybe not, but Burns himself said yesterday that Sutton was taking 1st team reps in his spot. I know Sutton spun it as business as usual. Burns certainly did not. Maybe they were trying to give Burns a wake up call.

    • John Westbrook

      From what I’ve seen so far Sutton is the better CB maybe this could be a wake up call for burns and make him a better player.

    • Michael Putman

      That first gif, kinda hard to tell from such a small picture, but his receiver stopped short and Cam kept running with Burns and his receiver. Had Brady* already thrown the ball and Cam abandoned his receiver to bracket the other… or did Cam simply forget his guy and get lucky?

      It appears that Cam was facing the QB* and saw the ball coming out and decided to play the ball, but I can’t tell.

    • Ed Smith

      How does one wake up brain dead? Harsh, yes, but he’s consistently demonstrated a complete lack of understanding of his role on the field. Just not acceptable for a guy who has had as much playing time as he’s had his first 2 years. He’s entered the Tomlin “issues above the neck” Zone – and approaching Shamarko…

    • Gizmosteel

      I prefer Sutton to start with Burns the first guy off the bench on nickel/dime downs.

    • StolenUpVotes

      On the Britt catch watch him put his foot in the ground and break on the route. Britt catches the ball, but that could have easily been a bigger play. That is a 1st round caliber break by Sutton and once the game slows down for him that’s incomplete or a pick

    • heath miller

      i never understand that ? like they always say oh they just brought him into camp to give so and so some competition? really? liek they brought in player X to give boz some kicking competition … or whoever.. really? see i dont get that … is bringing in some veteran kicker or a college UFA going to make boz kick better? is playing suttton gonna make burns better? i dont get it ? is burns NOT giving 100% ? is he holding back? is he playing at only 80% speed? i dont get it … if a guy is busting his butt… study the plays as much as he can ..watch film… give 100% in practice and games .. how in the world is bringing in another guy to compete with him for his job going to make him better… and if he is not studying hard enough….not watching enough film….. not giving 100% … IF thats the case int that on the coaches to FIX THAT problem ? do they need to sign another player to help them motivate a player? Just never understood that and never seen it work ? they do it with kickers? punters ? every position.. does that make a kicker K O deeper in the EZ .. do you think hes thinking man i got ot kick this MFer out of the EZ or joe smuckatella might ktake my job? i dont see it .. a punter.. man i got to kick this out of bounds at the 1 or i might lose my job? dont think so ? sorry i just never understood the BROUGHT THEM IN FOR COMPETITION TO IMPROVE THE CURRENT PLAYER… i get bringing them in toe compete and maybe you like the new player better.. i get that of course .. but too make the current player better .. never got that if you have a good coach that can kick the players ass until they do give 110% .. HEEEATH

    • Hand of God

      Sigh. Sutton replaces Burns. Wrong again.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Sutton looks great, playing against Brady, etc. But it is easier to play man. It would be more complicated with different coverages so I am not going to anoint him as a phenom yet. Let’s just say things are really looking up with these pleasant surprises such as Sutton and Hilton.

      We simply can’t be shocked if these guys play tight to come up with a stop on 3rd down but occasionally give up a big play. I will be excited to just see more man coverage on a regular basis. I think it will cause more QBs to delay and help the pass rush.

      Sutton really did look good for first outing as a starter. What a relief with no Sensabaugh out ther.

    • CP72

      So you would play Burns over Hilton in nickel?