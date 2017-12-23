Hot Topics

    Film Room: Mike Hilton Afforded Some Lucky Breaks Against Patriots

    By Matthew Marczi December 23, 2017 at 07:00 am

    On paper, it was a good game for Mike Hilton, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-year nickel cornerback. Against the Patriots, he is credited with five tackles and two passes defensed. While those numbers are accurate, the film shows how easily that could have looked much worse.

    Still, it was a solid performance from Hilton, who has been one of the most important additions to the team this season, in all three phases. The fact that he has basically been a starter since opening day just says how much confidence the team has in him. So let’s look back at his game against New England.

    Early in the game, the first time he was targeted was on first and 10, lined up against Phillip Dorsett in the slot. He had tight coverage on the former Colts wide receiver and immediately made the tackle after a four-yard reception, which was considered a stop.

    Later in the quarter, a sack put the Patriots in an ugly second and 18. Tom Brady was under pressure once again on the play, but it was the coverage that ultimately prevented him from being able to get rid of the ball. Hilton initially showed blitz, but his coverage on James White was important, as the Steelers have more than once lost players in the flat in similar situations this year.

    At other times, however, Hilton got a bit of help from Brady and others for not recognizing things as quickly as they should have. One example of that would be the should-have-been touchdown to the third-string tight end in the second quarter. The delay buys the cornerback the time he needs to make an admittedly excellent recovery and was able to break up the pass. No harm, no foul.

    Into the third quarter, Hilton really got away with what probably should have been a touchdown. Watch this replay carefully, as Rob Gronkowski bobbled the football before Hilton was able to recover and try to play the pocket. He may have prevented the tight end from attempting to double-catch the ball, but ordinarily, for Gronkowski, this is six points.

    Later in the quarter, on a first-down play, the nickel corner was sent on a blitz. The play was a designed screen to the right, and his presence forced Brady to throw a poorly-arced ball to White that was out of the running back’s reach.

    Finally, late in the game, Brady had a shot at Danny Amendola down the seam from 21 yards out. The wide receiver beat Hilton off the line of scrimmage and got behind him. A better throw results in first and goal at worst, and likely a touchdown.

    In no way is this meant to disparage Hilton, who is rightly a fan favorite, but these are the plays that were put on tape, so they are up for discussion. The Ole Miss product has been a great find, and these sorts of close calls happen frequently. He’s been their most consistent defensive back all season, but he did get a couple of lucky shakes on Sunday.

    • John Westbrook

      Could make the argument that he’s our best cover corner

    • Rick Rineer

      Why put this in print at all? It is full of could have/should haves! How about Tom Brady isn’t the second coming and the defense forced him to miss some plays? I am tired of seeing the disparaging articles and comments on this site. A little positivity goes a long way in life and sports! Go Steelers!

    • Steeler Nation!

      I loved his recovery on the play in the back of the EZ. Play the man, close the gap, timed his play on the attempted catch perfectly, and used the back boundary as an extra defender. Yes he was beat, but he recovered well.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Great points. This shows that Brady has to be near perfect on some throws or some very bad things could happen. For years I have been saying that no matter the personnel you have you need to play a lot of man against them. The 2011 game was the perfect blueprint.

      THis is just more evidence. Hilton proves here that you can make a play on the ball if it’s not perfect. AND the occasional blitz can work wonders also. EVen though you rarely sack him you can still disrupt the play or even get a turnover.

      Playing way off the receivers is a waste of time usually as he will pick you apart. The Steelers had no chance for years while they played like that. Please note that even without Joe Haden they still should have won. Now imagine when he comes back.

      WE should be prepared for the occasional mistake that results in a long TD. I am fine with that. This gives me confidence that the Steelers can beat anyone if they are aggressive. Go Steelers. Get Shazier a ring!

    • Michael Putman

      The point is that Hilton never gave up. Even when he didn’t take the best angle’s on balls, he closed distance and contested catches. The back of the end zone was well played, Gronk’s missed TD was contested, the screen pass was contested. Very rare to perfectly cover every single pass attempt, so I’ll take a guy who will attack the ball. I was very impressed with Hilton on Sunday.

    • Taylor Williams

      I wish young Willie Gay was as aggressive as Hilton. That would’ve solved most of his problems years back. Gay literally just sat there and let guys run past him.

      Crazy thing is, Hilton is an average athlete, but tackles better and plays the run better than everyone else. He gets beat and still recovers quickly. Could’ve had a pick if he looked back against the third string guy though.
      I wonder how golson would’ve turnt out if he stayed healthy.

    • Taylor Williams

      Hiltons the most versatile corner we’ve ever had. But Haden shuts down his entire side; he’s the better cover guy.

    • dany

      They literally mentioned that this was not negative and are just showing what he put on tape on sunday

    • Rick Rineer

      I’m not looking for an argument here. I was simply saying that football is a game of centimeters. You could look at any play and make a case for bad or good play by a player. On the touchdown by Brandin Cooks, Cam Sutton was right there but the ball got through. The article says that it was not negative but said luck was on his side? For an athlete that is a negative comment. Hilton made the plays.