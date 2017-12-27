Hot Topics

    Harrison Claims He Asked The Steelers To Cut Him Multiple Times

    By Dave Bryan December 27, 2017 at 07:45 pm

    Former Pittsburgh Steelers, now New England Patriots, linebacker James Harrison is finally telling his side of the story.

    In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, just one day after Harrison signed with the Patriots, the veteran linebackers said he asked the Steelers on three separate occasions to release him. One of those requests reportedly came near the beginning of the season after he had figured out that he wasn’t likely to receive as much playing time as he was initially promised.

    “I have to assume when they say you’re going to get 25 percent of the snaps and you get 25, safe to say things didn’t go as planned,” Harrison reportedly said, according to Gerry Dulac.

    “After the first week of the season, I said to them, it’s clear you want to play your younger guys and I understand, so why don’t you release me. You go on your way and I’ll go on mine. They said, ‘No, no, no, we got a role for you.’ ”

    The Steelers loss to the Patriots a few weeks ago was apparently the proverbial straw that broke Harrison’s back as according to him, he was told he would see playing time in that game. While he was active for that game, Harrison didn’t play a single snap.

    “If I didn’t play in the biggest game of the year, that told me I wouldn’t get any more snaps. So all that lip service you gave me before didn’t matter,” Harrison reportedly said.

    The linebacker then claims he asked head coach Mike Tomlin to release him again after that game and was essentially told that would be a ludicrous thing to do in case injuries at the outside linebacker position ultimately happened. As everyone knows by now, Harrison was eventually waived this past Saturday.

    Harrison went on to claim that he did have some hesitation about signing with the Patriots and that he even consulted some with Steelers linebackers coach Joey Porter prior to doing so.

    “I explained the situation to him and he said, ‘I’m not going to sit here and tell you not to do something when you’re making a business decision,’ “ Harrison said of his talk with Porter. “I made a decision based on what was best for me.”

    It was obvious that Harrison had been disgruntled with his role with the team for some time and that he ultimately took matters in his own hands in order to get himself out of Pittsburgh. Those matters, according now to several of his now former teammates, included him missing several meetings, among other things.

    Since Harrison’s release and ultimate signing with the Patriots, his former teammates have decided not to hold back any longer with their feeling on the matter. On the surface, Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree and center Maurkice Pouncey have been the most vocal with their opinions of Harrison and how he’s acted all season. In short, they, along with several other teammates, apparently viewed him as a detriment to the team for at least several weeks and maybe longer.

    I’m sure we haven’t heard the last of all about how things were with Harrison as a teammate this season. It will now be interesting to see how Tomlin ultimately responds to questions he’s sure to get about Harrison after the Steelers Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns.

    In my opinion, if Harrison was that unhappy about his role for as long as he has claimed he was, the Steelers should have parted ways with him several weeks ago. It will now be interesting to see how the rest of Harrison’s season plays out with the Patriots and especially if his new team ultimately plays his former team in the AFC Championship game.

    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • derp_diggler

      Sounds like James never bought into the role of mentor that the team envisioned for him, and in fact became a detriment to team unity. It’s a shame that is had to come to this. I don’t begrudge James for doing what he chose to do, and his Superbowl TD run will always be one of the best Steelers plays ever, but he is now the enemy and I hope the Patriots plane goes down in the wilds of New England and he and the rest of them lose all their fingers and toes to frostbite before they can be rescued.

    • DoctorNoah

      For $58,000 a week? A lot for any of us but hardly a “business decision” as much as a spite decision and an ego decision. Especially coming from a guy who supposedly was going to retire to raise his family and had to be pulled out of retirement.

      I was all over how bad a decision this was until these past few stories came out. I take it back.

      I don’t harbor much anger, just sadness. Like watching two friends’ marriage go sour. But we saw how he left for the Bengals. That was hard to watch. Harrison has been a hero to me, and I would have been fine with any team but our nemesis.

    • Luke Shabro

      I wish Harrison no ill will and I hope he enjoys his role with the Pats (hopefully in a losing effort) but I also feel no pity for what he was “put through”. It doesn’t matter if they tell you you’ll play 25% of the snaps. Is it in your contract? He got paid to be there and it sounds like he was being a malcontent. I get that you want to play more. But I’m sure there’s plenty of guys that want to play more. Best of luck to him and glad for all he did as a player but he’s ultimately proven himself not to be a team guy.

    • Boltz_mann

      fantastic screen name

    • The Tony

      Sounds like a 12 year old scorned girl to me.

    • Chad H

      Look this is a done issue. Let’s move on to the post season and get #7!

    • Doug Andrews

      The Steelers defensive philosophy regarding the responsibilities of the OLB’s have changed. James is a liability in pass coverage. He can still set the edge and he can rush the passer. The problem for James is that the Steelers were getting the same if not better sack numbers out of Bud and TJ as well as good coverage in the passing defense. As much as James works out he keeps himself in great shape his but his defensive skill have diminished. He was never really known as a being good in coverage but he was able to make a few plays such as in the SB with his INT. I hope he finds a role in NE and since he wanted out then so be it. Great Steeler on the field but sounds like the ultimate jerk off the field.

    • pittsburghjoe

      I sure hope this lights a fire under his team mates. I certainly hope they dont give him a pass and say its ok, they understand. I really dont care…. I want them to be angry and play like it. I want fire! No amicability needed here.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Yeah, well said. Cleveland is beautiful this time of year, I hear. He could have purchased a nice house close to Cedar Point. It would have been a great family environment. LOL

    • John

      James was obviously into this only for James. Asking to be cut three times when he could have wound up anywhere is ridiculous We should have traded him mid season to the Cardinals or 49ers if this is how he feels. But he had his career and his legacy. The Pats move is absurd. If no one else was interested then that means the career is over. Providing inside information to your team’s main rival is a bogus role in general. I hear Benedict Arnold said George Washington was not treating him right and Arnold was not given the role Arnold thought he deserved before Arnold started spying for the British. There is always an excuse.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Patriots are playing chess…. Steelers seem to be playing russian roulette. I get the dynamic, but this just stinks. I certainly hope we do not get an injury at OLB at this point. Just salt the wound, or bullet hole.