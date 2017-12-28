Hot Topics

    Hue Jackson Intends To Go Jump In A Lake, To The Pleasure Of Many

    By Matthew Marczi December 28, 2017 at 05:40 am

    Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson has promised to literally go jump in a lake. Meanwhile, much of Cleveland would like to see him figuratively go jump in a lake, preferably somewhere outside of the greater Cleveland area. Jackson is preparing to close out his second season as the team’s head coach and may finish with just one win across the 32 games played.

    So why is Jackson jumping in a lake? For a good cause, actually. While he said that he would jump into Lake Erie if the Browns avoid a losing season some time ago, he said during his press conference that it will happen no matter what, and that he hopes to make it an event that will raise funds for his charity.

    That charity is the Hue Jackson Foundation to End Human Trafficking, which is actually something that I wrote about back in July. What he means to tackle through this enterprise is frankly much bigger than anything one could accomplish on a football field.

    Absolutely”, he told reporters, ”it’ll definitely be for my foundation, there’s no question about that”. Still, he did say that the ceremonial dunking would come at his convenience. After all, the lake is a tad bit frozen at the moment.

    “It’d be something that we’re going to make special”, he said. “I don’t like it, don’t like to do it for the reason why I’m having to do it, but I have to make do on my word. I just think that’s what you do. I do get that. I made a statement, I gotta back it up. That’s the type of person I am, so that’s what we have to do”.

    Meanwhile, his football team is looking to avoid a winless season heading into the final two weeks of the season for a second year in a row. Yet Jackson, at least publicly, is heading into the offseason believing that his job is secure—should he want it—based on the backing of the ownership, which recently fired Sashi Brown.

    I have to say that I am really looking forward to Sunday’s game. We have not seen the Browns since all the way back in the season opener, when they had a technically .500 record of 0-0. And their offense actually outscored Pittsburgh’s offense in that game, considering the Steelers’ opening score was on a blocked punt.

    With the Steelers toying with the idea of resting some starters and the Browns playing with pride on the line trying not to go 0-16, it wouldn’t surprise me if the season finale ends up being a bit more competitive than many anticipate, though I would still be surprised if Cleveland were able to win. Would I bet jumping into a frozen lake on it? Well…maybe not.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Applebite

      To the glee of many people? He could actually die out there, being as cold as it is right now. So I wish him the best, and pray nothing bad happens in the meanwhile.

      Yes, it’s the Cleveland Browns. But seriously, we’re so far away from what used to be a hard fought game between rivals now, that I really want to see them get back on their feet. There are adults right now, that have never seen the Browns successful and in the playoffs, during consecutive years. Thinking about it, the Browns haven’t been a consistent .500 team for so long, it’s just sad to watch anymore. It’s been over 20-25 years since the Browns were relevant. That kind of futility is not good for competition, not good for the league as a whole.

    • StolenUpVotes

      I find it wonderful lol. Screw the Brownies. They deserve to be this bad based on the decisions they have made over the years. Who drafts a 30 year qb with a first round pick? Oh yeah the Browns