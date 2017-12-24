Hot Topics

    Hue Jackson Is Really Bad At This

    By Alex Kozora December 24, 2017 at 08:30 am

    Look, I’ve praised Hue Jackson before. I thought he earned the chance to get another head coaching gig after taking the lovable losing Oakland Raiders to an 8-8 record years ago. I thought he was, and probably still is, a great playcaller who makes life stressful for defenses.

    But man, he is really screwing up this whole head coaching thing.

    We’ve already written about how the team has sent DeShone Kizer to the island of misfit toys. How his confidence is shot, Jackson consistently benching him, starting him, while publicly killing him and then screwing up trading for A.J. McCarron, somehow the only thing worse than actually trading for him. Maybe Kizer would’ve never been the answer, regardless of situation, but the Browns are too incompetent to find out.

    The front office turned over which, to be fair, is probably a good thing. But it meant Jackson appeared to win a power struggle. And the organization seems to be sticking by him through at least next year.

    That is, until Jackson went out and bizarrely threw his running back under the bus. After Isaiah Crowell said he was miffed why he wasn’t more involved in the offense, Jackson offered this response.

    If you can’t see the tweet, Jackson trashed Croswell for a 59 yard run, saying anyone could’ve rushed through a big hole like he had. He said that to be inspired, you need to “break tackles.” Crowell took notice, liking tweets from fans who bashed his head coach.

    Now the obvious concern is if Jackson has completely lost that locker room. The defensive coordinator trashes his guys, Jackson throws his back under the bus in a year where the rookie QB has been dragged through the mud.

    It’s no wonder why the Browns are the worst team in the league.

    If new GM John Dorsey has any smarts, and he’s a legitimately talented general manager, he’ll can Hue as soon as the season ends. They ain’t winning under him.

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Conserv_58

      I can only imagine what browns fans are thinking and feeling after reading this. I can also guess that several of the browns players who are near or at their contract year have been all over their agents to get them the he!! out of cleveland.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Hue Jackson is 1-29 for the Browns. In a league where even the good teams will tell you most teams are not that far apart Hue can only manage 1 victory in almost TWO YEARS!!! Forget he is not PC to his players you have to see progress and that includes victories not just moral victories. Hue should be fired IMO.