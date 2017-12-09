Hot Topics

    James Harrison Would’ve Signed Elsewhere Had He Known He Wouldn’t Be Playing

    By Dave Bryan December 9, 2017 at 03:54 pm

    As you would probably expect, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison isn’t very happy about his lack of playing time so far this season.

    Harrison, who has only played a total of 29 defensive snaps in the Steelers first 12 regular season games, recently relayed his unhappiness to Michele Tafoya‏ of NBC Sports.

    According to Tafoya, Harrison told her on Friday that if he had known he wasn’t going to play much this season, he would not have re-signed with the Steelers during the offseason.

    “Oh, yeah,” Harrison said, when asked by Tafoya if he would have played somewhere else in 2017. “Who wants to not play?”

    Harrison has been pushed out the picture by Steelers rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the team’s first-round draft pick this year, and third-year outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo. In fact, Harrison has been on the Steelers inactive list more times than he’s dressed this season.

    It’s also been clear a few times this season that Harrison has never been injured enough to warrant him being official ruled out games despite showing up a few weeks on the team’s injury report with reported back and knee issues. In short, Harrison has not played much due to decisions made by the Steelers coaching staff.

    Harrison toed the company line somewhat prior to the regular season getting underway when it was becoming clear that Watt would be the team’s starting right outside linebacker this season and that Chickillo would likely serve as his backup. With just four regular season games now remaining, it’s apparent that the veteran outside linebacker could not hold his real feelings back any longer.

    If it’s any consolation to Harrison, it sounds like he will dress for the team’s Sunday night home game against the Baltimore Ravens being as fellow outside linebacker Arthur Moats has moved to inside linebacker due to both Ryan Shazier and Tyler Matakevich being sidelined with injuries. Will Harrison play any defensive snaps against the Ravens? We’ll see.

    Harrison last dressed for a game back in Week 8, however, he didn’t see the field any during that game against the Detroit Lions. His last playing time came way back in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Harrison signed a two-year contract with the Steelers during the offseason and it’s becoming clearer by the week that he’ll only see one year of it.

    • Ichabod

      Unfortunetly, I am thinking we will not see him play anymore.
      This could have been handled better IMO

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Not really surprising and can’t blame him but we saw how the Bengals expiriment worked. He belongs in black & gold even if he isn’t seeing the field much.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      They should have pulled bus weeks ago in favor of harrison.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      This sux.

    • SwagDaddy330

      Obviously his age caught up with him, otherwise he’d be playing.

    • taztroy43

      Saving him for the patriots

    • taztroy43

      And playoffs

    • Doug Sawyer

      He should be getting reps…especially at this time of year …we have to face the fact that the coaches are not always up to getting the best personnel involved at the right parts of games

    • Jaybird

      Harrison is not playing over Watt or Dupree. Not the way the Steelers are playing those two in pass coverage so much. Harrison might still be able to hold the edge or situational pass rush, but he can’t do what those two are being asked to do.

    • Doug Sawyer

      or he is being under utilized …go back and look at his play in the Chiefs game…hardly age stricken

    • Doug Sawyer

      I’m pretty sure they both failed to hold the edge against the Bears and Jags and that cost us big time…some times it’s the basic things that matter most …James should be rotating in

    • Michael James

      Anyone who saw Harrison in the playoffs last year (heck, even those 5 snaps against the Chiefs this year) and thinks he shouldn’t see a healthy amount of quality snaps has completely lost it imho.
      Harrison is 100% right.

    • Michael James

      Harrison was the best defensive player on the Steelers those last playoffs and it wasn’t even close. Even in those very few snaps he saw this season, he came, saw and saved the victory against the Chiefs.
      You get guys like that on the field, simple as that.

    • Michael James

      Yeah, sure. Go back and watch the playofss last year or the Chiefs game this year. He’s still the best OLB on this team.

    • Dave Lentz

      Here’s the deal (that won’t happen) you put Harrisson on his natural side and slide Watt to Bud’s side and have Bud beside Williams in the middle. Bud is easily one of our most athletic and best tackling LB’s. This is in no offense to Moats or Spence (it takes two to replace Shazier) but why in the world wouldn’t you want your most talented players on the field at the same time?

    • Kevin artis

      With Harrison not the best in coverage or able to play special teams, it was the better option to not play him.
      But with the injuries, he should be able to get some playing time over the next few games.

    • Kick

      If our OLB were dominating the league then I would have a different opinion but he should get playing time to see if he still can have an impact.

    • BRB4ever

      You can’t blame him. At his age, he plays for the game, not the money. That being said… Let’s unleash the kraken this week! Make him torment Flacco and Brady then put him back into the box until the playoffs!

    • Putter

      Lolley had this Friday on DK. He comes across as selfish and not a team guy at all (“just here to win Lombardi’s” might have been a better answer). Especially in light of a teammate in the hospital. Not making any judgments about his football skills or his lifetime accomplishments. Just don’t say that you’d rather be on another team, even if you think it.

    • Matt Manzo

      This is starting to get weird! He better not leave all pissed off. I can’t handle another Troy situation.

    • Jaybird

      Watt was hurt in the Bears game and missed a lot of it. Dupree was horrible . And a lot of those huge runs were becuase of a lot more than just the OLBs. The ILBs and the secondary were putrid as well, maybe even worse than the OLBs.
      Overall Watt has been pretty damn good this year. He’s better than Harrison and he needs to be out there. Watt covered Jordy Nelson and had a pass defensed for crying out loud! The guy can flat out cover for an OLB. It’s little things like that which are a big part of the reason our pass defense has been better this year.
      I get that a lot of fans like James , but he’s not better than Watt at this point in his career. Watt Is a special player.

    • ryan72384

      I still don’t understand why Harrison isn’t used as a passrush specialist on obvious passing downs. He is still a better pure passrusher than Bud or TJ. I think he would help immensely because the pressure from the outside is generally non existent. Bud will never be more than a 5 or 6 sack guy and TJ isn’t going to be his brother. I could see him as an 8-10 sack guy next year but never a prime Harrison or Woodley.

    • PittShawnC

      Dude needs to be grateful to the Steelers for putting him on the roster.

      No one wanted him in 2013 (ended up taking LESS money with Cincy than he was offered to stay here)
      No one else wanted him in 2014

      See ya James.

    • Clutterbox

      James should be playing, but for whatever reason he is behind Chickillo/Moats on the depth chart now.

    • Surrealist

      male soap opera drama. who cares talk about football