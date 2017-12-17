Hot Topics

    Jesse James TD Overturned, Steelers Lose 27-24 Heartbreaker To Patriots

    By Alex Kozora December 17, 2017 at 07:38 pm

    So close.

    Sean Davis was so close to an interception. JuJu Smith-Schuster was so close to finding the end zone. And Jesse James was so close to the game-winning touchdown.

    None of that wound up happening Sunday night in Pittsburgh. And so the New England Patriots prevailed, yet again, 27-24 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    James seemed to catch the game-leading TD with less than 30 seconds remaining. But the refs, after review, ruled James’ didn’t secure the ball all the way to the ground, nullifying the touchdown. Down three the Steelers threw complete but in bounds, a running clock with no timeouts. Ben Roethlisberger faked the ensuing spike, freezing in the pocket before trying to drill Eli Rogers on a slant. The pass was tipped and picked off by safety Duron Harmon, ending the game with five seconds left.

    So close.

    It was one of the most exciting games of the NFL season. One that, unfortunately, ended in bittersweet fashion. The Steelers took a 17-10 halftime lead by doing what is most effective against the Patriots. Controlling the clock. In the first half, they possessed it for 19:53, Ben Roethlisberger and Le’Veon Bell on fire. Antonio Brown was not part of those Killer B’s, leaving the game with a calf injury after getting his left leg hit in the end zone.

    Bell finished the game with 24 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown. Another 48 yards came on five catches.

    New England used a Rex Burkhead one yard dive to get on the board first. Eli Rogers and Martavis Bryant found the end zone for Pittsburgh in the first half while each kicker, Stephen Gostkowski and Chris Boswell, put one through the uprights.

    Brady and the Pats marched on a 12 play, 75 yard drive to start the second half. Brandin Cooks caught a four yard TD on the final play but Gostowski’s extra point went wide left, keeping the Steelers ahead 17-16.

    Vince Williams picked Brady off a drive later, returning it to the Patriots’ 22. The Steelers capitalized on a Bell three yard run over left side, diving into the end zone. He again proved why he’s the best in the NFL. Late in the fourth quarter, the Patriots threatened. But Bud Dupree sacked Tom Brady on 3rd and 7, forcing them to settle for a field goal and cutting the lead to 24-19.

    The Steelers went three and out, the first three and out on either side, and New England got the ball back. As Brady has done so many times, now 51 in his career, he quickly spurred the offense downfield. Rob Gronkowski caught all three passes and Dion Lewis sprinted in from eight yards out. Gronk leapt over Davis on a fade for the two-point conversion and the Pats went back ahead 27-24. Gronkowski torched Pittsburgh again, catching nine balls for 168 yards on a game-high 13 targets.

    Then things went bonkers. Getting the ball back with :52 seconds and one timeout, Roethlisberger hit JuJu Smith-Schuster on a shallow cross over the middle. The rookie racked down the left sideline, out-running everyone but ran out of gas at the end. Still, it was a game-changing play, a 69 yard completion to the Patriots’ 10. There was 38 seconds left.

    On the next play, Roethlisberger seemingly went through every read before finding an open James one yard in front of the end zone. James made the catch and extended both hands over the plane of the goal line for what looked like, and was initially ruled, a touchdown. But under automatic review, the refs judged James did not secure the ball to the ground and the pass incomplete. You know the rest. Completion, fake spike, interception.

    Ben finished the day 22/30for 281 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The Steelers drop to 11-3. They’ll take on Houston on Christmas day, 4:30 on NBC.

    Heartbreaking. And ever so close.

    NOTES: The Steelers finished the game with 35:07 time of possession. They were penalized six times for 63 yards…New England had two flags for four…Brady threw for 298 yards in the win…Martavis Bryant was impressive, finishing with four catches for 59 yards and a score…Dupree and Cam Heyward sacked Brady….for Heyward, it was the 10th of the season, the first Steeler to do it since 2010.

    • Reader783

      We were better. We played the Pats and the stripes. Disgrace.

    • Jon Crissinger

      It was a catch. Eerily similar to the Jets fumble debacle that gave the Patriots the win.

    • EdJHJr

      It is what it is

    • Steel Realist PAul

      JFC

    • Steelerbob

      The problem with that call is that he wasnt “going to the ground” in the process of the catch. he caught the ball and went down and stretched across the goal line. The rule is supposed to be for if you are going to the ground trying to catch the ball. that is not what he did.

    • APassingFancy

      I’ll be the first to say, unashamed, we were robbed. Blah blah blah 60 minutes, missed opportunities, I don’t care. Flat. Out. Robbed.

    • SnoopDogg123

      Vegas fix… Only explanation

    • EdJHJr

    • John Westbrook

      Once again out coached

    • EdJHJr

      Now have to win till the end

    • CommonSenseGoneWild

      The fix was in

    • EdJHJr

    • ThatGuy

      That call made me come ridiculously close to abandoning the NFL

    • CommonSenseGoneWild

    • EdJHJr

      They will play the jags again

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Man what a bunch of whiners you guys are. We lost, it sucks, but jeez. The refs this, the coaches that, Ben is dumb, boycott the league (yeah have fun with that) etc. Just take the L and move on. Be glad this wasn’t the playoffs.

    • Chris92021

      Well, the mission continues. Win next week in Houston and we get that playoff bye. And we better hope that Jacksonville or Kansas City goes into Foxboro and win because that is the only way we are going to the Super Bowl.

    • EdJHJr

      Rules are the rules

    • gdeuce

      If the defender touches him while his knee is down before he crosses the goal line then it is ruled a catch and down by contact. These rules make no sense.

    • EdJHJr

      Letter of the law

    • DoctorNoah

      BS. Not out coached at all. What are you talking about???

    • CommonSenseGoneWild

    • EdJHJr

      Good thing for digital replay

    • SnoopDogg123

      Me too. I have friends who gamble that swear Vegas fixes games and now I’m starting to believe it. Patriots were favored by 2.5 and O/U was 51. The ramifications of Steelers scoring there would’ve lost Vegas book makers a lot of money.

    • Buzz

      No wonder so many fans are abandoning the NFL. After the earlier Jets game, the way they disciplined Gronk, and now the overturn of the James TD in this one, it’s obvious that the fix is in for New England. I’ve loved watching the NFL over the years, but I’m thinking about giving it up. I think if the league wants to quit losing viewers, they’d better make some serious reforms to the way they handle their officiating and discipline.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      It was the same as the Dez Bryant play against GB in the playoffs. If you’re going to reach out in the process of the catch, you better make sure you have it controlled

    • EdJHJr

      Life sucks then you die. But only after a replay

    • Dan

      No. This team is 12-2. I don’t care what the shield says. 12 and f’n 2. Screw that stupid rule.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      That’s what I feel like saying to all these complainers. Jeez, what a bunch of sore losers. Suck it up. Show some sportsmanship.

    • John Noh

      The competition committee has to change this god-awful rule after the season. It is an absolute mess as bad as the Tuck Rule was. It leaves way too much to the interpretation and there is no clarity for anyone. It pains me to say this but Jesse James basically made a defensive play on himself.

    • Doug Andrews

      Clear catch not enough evidence to overturn that one…. Refs sucked and that Artie Burns pass interference call was ridiculous point blank

    • Dan

      Hell no. An evenly played game done in by a stupid rule.

    • T3xassteelers

      Wow, I wish I could be like you. This L was killer and one of the most heartbreaking losses I’ve witnessed.

    • Yeshaya

      Alex, your writing is a balm to a broken heart. Don’t listen to the Twitter haters

    • HopeHarveys

      Can’t make a move towards the goal line without possession of the football.

    • JGibsonDem

      Jesse James was robbed plain and simple.

    • T3xassteelers

      More like.. out reffed.

    • Reader783

      That’s like saying “don’t appeal your conviction, take your sentence and deal with it”. We got robbed.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      huh. I disagree. I’m starting think some of y’all hate Tomlin for no reason

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Trust me, I’m hurting. But come on, this is what sports is about. I feel like a lot of people here never played sports based on their reactions.

    • Princess Pat

      Ben, and Haley with that terrible trick play call and throwing it into triple coverage lost it for us. Not the refs. We had the downs and the time to try another play and kick a field goal. We lost it for ourselves because we panicked and tried to get cute.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      How does this compare to a real life situation that actually matters? Bit of a stretch.

    • Ken

      I have not a clue why the nfl will not adopt its own rule in place about catching the ball. “if a player makes a football move then it is a fumble and not a incomplete pass” James recovered his fumble in the endzone touchdown!!! they need to do away with the maintain the catch when you hit the ground crap!!!

    • BurghBoy412

      That’s the kind of loss that kills a teams conviction. I hope they stay strong.

    • Seth Clark

    • T3xassteelers

      I feel that. But sports is an outlet for a lot of us and just a way to deal with the other stuff that goes on. It’s one thing to lose due to being outplayed and another thing to lose like that to the refs, who completely single handily changed the outlook of the playoffs

    • ubjeepin2

      I still don’t know how that was overturned. The ball moved but James hand in under the ball. From all the angles I seen on my UHD T.V. , not one angles shows the ball touching the ground.

    • John Westbrook

      Don’t hate him I think he’s a good coach but sometimes he makes some stupid decisions

    • PittShawnC

      Frustrated and disappointing. But I think there was a lot of good to take away from today. I’ll take today to Foxboro in January (if need be) and feel good about our chances.

      “Give me a 6 pack, half-hour of rest and lets go play them again – We can beat them.”

    • Bradys_Dad

    • Tone Bone

      This catch rule has to be amended this is ridiculous. That clearly was a catch he when he stretched he should of been spotted down there…

    • 太阳三联

      Let em have it. They were mugging all day and no calls and no ab. Ahah can’t wait to see them again.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Honestly, I thought the rule was correctly enforced. I think it’s the rule that needs to be changed. When players are extending over the goal line, it should be assumed they are runners now.

    • Princess Pat

      I get it’s easy to want to put the blame on refs because it’s the easy thing to do. However that last play was terrible and wasn’t needed at all.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      huh. we need to get rid of some of these so called Steelers Fans

    • ThatGuy

      Like at worst…. the ball is down at the 1. But on the flip side cant wait for the losers who comment here blaming JJ

    • EdJHJr

      Now I hope to play them again

    • Reader783

      He had possession. He lost it after crossing the plane. And nobody can tell me there was indisputable evidence that the ball hit the ground

    • Steelmania

      No but he can not beat the Pats and Brady – snake bit!

    • StrengthOfVictory

      The Steelers won, while the Pats were permitted to hold without penalty to keep Brady from getting killed. Any honest Pats fans know they lost this won, but walked out with a gift.

    • sdkeller72

      IT NEVER TOUCHED THE GROUND!!!!!!!!!

    • ThatGuy

      The Revenge game turned into a Revenge game….. except this Revenge is against them and the entire NFL

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Makes no sense. Pats were favored by 3. This was a push. Vegas makes no money.

    • sdkeller72

      Yeah but the NFL will have us believe that anthem protests are the reason their ratings suck.

    • BurghBoy412

      Why would you defend the refs and the NFL. Pretty pathetic.

    • Reader783

      -2.5 in most books

    • SnoopDogg123

      It was 2.5 ; most of money was coming in for Steelers and people betting the over 51.

    • Anthony Palmerston

      Man, the ref can’t overturn the call there, not with the game on the line and 30 seconds left. You have to leave that up to the players on the field. I feel like I have no idea what a catch is anymore. I’m lost.

    • Junaid Mahmud

      I am so BLOWN. But hey everyone said this would be a blowout. Wrong. Defense played pretty good. All they did was throw to Gronk. Davis got manhandled. Artie and Cameron held their own. If we meet in the playoffs. I would really want Brian Allen on Gronk. Hilton had broke a play on Gronk. Allen has the speed and height. Damn that last play was on Ben.

    • Steelmania

      Nope Gronk was not stopped all Day – no matter who covered him he ate us alive!

    • Edo M

      The play was called a touchdown. Any time it takes THAT LONG to reverse a play indicates to me they dont have enough evidence to rightfully overturn the call…he caught the ball..his knee was down..he crossed the line..he was then touched…then the ball came out. i thought the rule was you have to have possession to the ground (which he did because his knee was down and then the ball moved after that)

    • Princess Pat

      I’m not defending the refs. I said it was a catch. I agree that was a bullshit overturned call. However, we had 3 more plays to run, and we didn’t do it smart. If I wanted to go deeper I could even criticize the Steelers for putting Sean Davis man on man with Gronk.

    • Reader783

      And we still won the game sans the fix

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I don’t think you understand how gambling works. Vegas would’ve made money regardless of the result. The line moves based on how much money is being bet on both sides. The juice ensures they make money one way or another.

    • sdkeller72

      I was done the second they overturned the call. EFF THE NFL – its rigged.

    • sdkeller72

      The fix is ALWAYS in

    • Junaid Mahmud

      Junaid Mahmud ·
      5 cat teams in the NFL:

      Carolina Panthers
      Cincanati Bengals
      Detroit Lions
      Jacksonville Jaguars
      New England Cheetahs.

    • Aaron

      Don’t think a loss ever hurt so bad

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Still makes no sense. Vegas makes money no matter what. Relatively equal amounts of money are bet on both sides of the line.

    • Junaid Mahmud

      Pats didnt beat us, the refs did

    • BurghBoy412

      Eventually you have to stop criticizing the team. When are fans going to learn to lift them up instead of tear them down? They’ve lost their best players on both sides of the ball. They never made excuses just went out and gave it all they had. I admire this teams heart. These guys have a lot of guts.

    • sdkeller72

      Yeah they lost focus – that will happen when you realize the league just took the game away from you.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      every coach do…. lol

    • Princess Pat

      And if they want to win a super bowl again, they can’t let that happen.

    • HopeHarveys

      Exactly. There was no proof Jesse’s hand wasn’t under that ball. Can’t overturn!

    • sdkeller72

      How do you stop the refs and league from fixing games?

    • ThatGuy

      No SB loss ever hurt this much. Damn…. I feel like we can’t beat the league which makes me not want to deal with the refs next season.

    • Brian D Rea

      I’d say a stupid rule did

    • Eric Whyuwannaknow

      I’m not even upset at this loss and this is why….there were 5 plays that could have sealed that game in the 4th and the Steelers hung in there minus AB.and nearly pulled that game out. I can’t believe Butler played ZONE DEFENSE which gave Gronk the chance to do his thing…WHY play into Brady’s hands like that?…WHY???…Play man when the game is on the line like that in the fourth don’t give those guys a chance. They played not to lose and got bit by that philosophy.

    • sdkeller72

      And the Jags will get destroyed next time.

    • SnoopDogg123

      Do you gamble Jeff Papiernik?

    • BurghBoy412

      Plain and simple… THIS TEAM HAS HEART!!!

    • Princess Pat

      Criticism and taking responsibility is the only way they’re going to keep improving. They played their asses off. It was an incredible game. And it’s what makes it even more heart breaking that they end it on a terrible, rushed, un-needed trick play. They should have been smarter. Not running that trick play, not having Sean Davis matched against Gronk.

      Had they tried another pass play, and then kicked a field goal and lost in over time I would have no criticism other than the Sean Davis match up.

    • Nathanael Dory

      First take: okay he was juggling the ball. But do we see the ball CLEARLY touching the ground? I didnt. Second take: he was a runner going to the endzone. He wasnt falling. Clearly brake the line with the ball in his hand… im lost..I cant imagine how the players ares feeling now..

    • westcoasteeler

      Man if Juju ran up the line instead of cutting in between the numbers. He had a blocker and coulda gone out n stopped the clock to save the to.

    • Princess Pat

      You stop relying on the refs to win the game for you. You don’t call a rushed trick play in the red zone that calls for throwing into triple coverage. You play smarter. They had 2 downs. One to run another pass play, and then one to kick a field goal if that didn’t work. That would be the smart thing to do. And playing smart is how you beat the Pats.

    • BurghBoy412

      I don’t understand why I care so much. I don’t even know these people.

    • ThatGuy

      More juggling was called for TDs in this league this year

    • sdkeller72

      Not asking for them to WIN US GAMES. We won the game against the Pats and the refs, and they still robbed us. What eff’m game did you watch?

    • sdkeller72

      I’d be angry as hell and licking my chops to bury Brady in Foxboro in a few weeks as payback.

    • ThatGuy

      Ok I have decompressed…. they haven’t beat us with with a fully healthy team since Bryant has been drafted. Let that sink in. They couldn’t stop our offense in the 4th without AB.

    • Princess Pat

      Same one as you, the same one where we rushed a play and then threw it into triple coverage. You lose the call, you move on and continue playing smart. At the very least you put the game into overtime.

    • sdkeller72

      They had Brady beat playing man for 55 minutes, then decided to switch to zone (which Brady ALWAYS tears us apart), match that with Haley’s play not to lose 4th quarter play calling. It’s just baffling. Talk about living in your fears. smh

    • sdkeller72

      Not to mention,where was the irrefutable video evidence needed to overturn the call on the field? I never saw the ball touch the ground, did you?

    • Ryan Alderman

      I’m still in utter disbelief

    • Ryan Alderman

      I never saw it touch the ground

    • Ryan Alderman

      Whatcha mean? Did ball touch the ground???

    • sdkeller72

      Plus the obvious PI on the INT in the end zone, but we know how the refs dont like to make game changing calls at the end of the game (not when it costs the cheaters from NE a game anyway).

    • Ryan Alderman

      You’re lucky you’re not in my vincinity is all I know, Pats fan.

    • sdkeller72

      I want to see Brady writhing on the ground in pain realizing his career is over.

    • Edo M

      Alex the pats didnt have the ball that much..we had it for 10 mins more. 2 penalties for 4 yards for them..huh? how does that work? i thought the one hold on alejandro was as ticky tack as they come and came at a time perfect to change the momentum….the TD bryant caugtht w. one hand because the defender had a hold of his other hand? i didnt see a flag even come out on that one.
      I have no idea why they just let Gronk run free in the 2nd half..no one even bumped him..some of us thought you put Watt on him…i think he is faster that Gronk and has more hops, but that never was even tried

    • westernsteel

      the steelers are once again the second best AFC team….not so bad. but not quite good enough to go to a super bowl….if anyone thinks the steelers have a ‘good’ shot at winning in Boston, think again, we’ve all seen it before

    • Jaybird

      What did Haley have to do with the call ? They were running out of time , Haley didn’t call a play . That was Ben. And it wasn’t his fault either. Grow some Ballz- you go do the win bro. And how was it a trick play? Did I miss something. They tried to run one play to win it before kicking a FG.

    • Jaybird

      Can I ask you – why the F*ck are you calling yourself Princess? Seriously .

    • Chad Sanborn

      if you are not mad .. you are not a fan

    • Chad Sanborn

      show some fandom and have some emotion! Fan is short for Fanatic! Not fair weather lames ass.

    • GravityWon

      Its easier when your playing. You know you gave everything. As fans there is very little that you can actually control.

    • Chad Sanborn

      i feel like you are a closet Pats fan sucking at Tom Bradys balls.

    • Chad Sanborn

    • Edjhjr

      Video of tip of ball on ground

    • T3xassteelers

      I understand the stupid rule, but on the flip side, there was NO way the refs could see the ball hit the ground. James hand was under it when it moved. Should have stood as what they called was a TD.

    • westernsteel

      no, Gronk was better, again. the steelers defense could not stop him at the end of the game when the game was on the line

    • Edo M

      i did not..but i did see it started to move out of his hand (after his knee was down and he crossed the goal line with possession). so if you break the plane running the ball and the ball comes completely out it’s a touch down, but if you break the plane with possession doing a football move and the ball moves it’s not….the rule is stupid, but i dont think they even interpreted it correctly in this case

    • Darth Blount 47

      The NFL is a TRAVE-SHA-MOCKERY.

    • sdkeller72

      Which is exactly why I’m done with the NFL. They can blame protests all they want, their ratings are in the tank because anyone with two functioning eyes can see the league is fixed.

    • ND_Steel

      How do you not double Gronkowski on that two point conversion? How do you not double him earlier? Remember when NE took Tony Gonzalez completely out of a game by doubling him at the line of scrimmage? No free release…cut him, jam him, hit him. Why the heck can’t we learn from such things? We had one plan, Davis on Gronk. What a farce! And Mitchell was late helping each and every time, never even got a good hit on him. Travesty to let their best player beat us so easily.

    • Carl Mendelius

      The rule is okay but when the receiver breaks the plane with possession it is a touchdown. The rule only makes sense when the player is not breaking the plane in the end zone. A touchdown occurs first (breaking the plane with possession), what happens next should not matter. If the play would have occurred in any other part of the field the rule makes sense because there is nothing happening during the end of the reception. What is a touchdown? Breaking the plane with possession, who cares what happens next? The objective of the game is to break the plane having the ball in your hands with control and your feet in the ground.

    • ND_Steel

      I disagree. I’m actually very optimistic in a rematch, but no small task to get past Jax. Even without AB, if we get Gilbert and McDonald back, Haden back…we run it down their throats, double Gronk with a LB and Safety at the line and man on the outside. I think we are more built for bad weather than NE.

    • ND_Steel

      NE never gets called for the late hits, extra stuff just after the whistle. Don’t know why more teams don’t mimick this physical style of play. Wish we would. They finish plays always on top of you, pushing some extra weight on you.

    • Edo M

      they do seem to have their favorites dont they? lets face it..the league is corrupt and they dont care about their players and there is usually a total of 15 minutes of actual action in a game lasting over 3 hours altho this one was certainly exciting….the number of convicted felons and women abusers in the league is offputting…but hey we’re steelers fans! the reality is the steelers lost this game because they coulnt or didnt cover gronk…didnt even chip him in the 2nd half and just allowed him to occupy open spaces where a high school quarterback could fit the ball into

    • ND_Steel

      Unbelievable number of shoulda, coulda, woulda plays at the end of this game. Just like SB last year; they believe they are never out of it. We have that same mentality, shame it didn’t fall our way.

    • westernsteel

      The Steelers would not be favored, as a fan it’s hard to accept, but they aren’t good enough to beat them. Same thing every year… their defensive scheme obviously helped them get closer, but they won’t beat them until Brady retires

    • ND_Steel

      By the letter of the rule he has to complete the catch all the way to the ground, but to me, he was already on the ground when he knee was down then he lunges for the goal…touchdown. These small technicalities are ruining the game, anyone could see that was a catch.

    • ND_Steel

      Eli was practically tackled and Ben didn’t throw it low enough for only his WR…ala Wilson in the SB. Had no problem with the call, the execution and lack of a flag sucked.

    • ND_Steel

      I disagree, we can win. I think we can almost put Haden on an island, which will completely free up a safety to double with a LB all day on Gronk. Do just as NE did to Gonzalez a few years ago. It was clear that Gronk was his security blanket and he’s lost trust in the WRs; there’s no clutch in them. Ben has the weapons this year, unlike last where he only had AB. Finally, we are more built for bad weather than they are. If it is to be a rematch in Foxboro, so be it.

    • ND_Steel

      To a degree, but I don’t think it should have been overturned. Had that been the call on the field, no problem. But the field refs saw what we all saw…a catch then an extension.

    • Chris92021

      They still have Gronkowski and we have zero answers for him. Having Gronk is like having two queens on the chessboard. We played a near flawless game and still lost. We don’t stand a chance in New England.

    • Rocksolid20

      The Imaculite No Reception !

    • kdubs412

      Only took them half a decade to listen to common sense and play press man against them. Maybe the learning period for the exciting concept of double coverage will be faster.

    • Eric Whyuwannaknow

      Exactly!!!…That’s what I’m saying. Another case of taking your foot off the gas. I get it, you’re not gonna be successful playing man 100% of the time, but the personnel you have this year compared to last year was good enough to get the job done and you go back to what you know DOES NOT WORK???…Baffling indeed.

    • Princess Pat

      It’s a name. Why does it bother you so much? Why does it make you so uncomfortable?

    • Princess Pat

      Ben wanted to spike it. Haley told him no. It was Haleys call rather than out trust in his quarterback

    • Princess Pat

      And it was a trick play because it looked like they were kneeling it. Watch half the team sets up to keep it. Only Eli and Ben run a play

    • dennisdoubleday

      Why would they EXPECT Davis to cover him one on one?

    • Paul Consiglio

      Another example of NFL sucking off Kraft and the Patriots!!!