Hot Topics

    If Keith Butler Spot Drops, The Steelers Lose

    By Alex Kozora December 16, 2017 at 08:30 am

    Dear Keith Butler,

    I’m not asking for much. This weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense is in a tough spot against a great offense. There are no easy answers and hey, I’m typing this from mom’s basement where the hardest decisions in my day is Bagel Bites vs Pizza Rolls.

    But I swear on a stack of Terrible Towels, if you play spot drop, zone coverage against the Patriots, I’m shipping you back to Memphis.

    A reminder for anyone reading. Spot dropping is true zone coverage. Defenders sit in spots, play areas of the field, not matching up on receivers. Sometimes, it’s a good thing. Not against these guys.

    Beating New England takes a village. More than one man, more than one scheme. But straight vanilla, watch paint dry boring spot drop? Use it and I’ll start a petition to get you banned at Primantis.

    I don’t care what else you try. Man, pattern matching, blitzing, heck, I’m kosher with sending three, a sight enough to send every Pittsburgh uncle into a spasm. All have merit, all have a reason and chance to be effective.

    But spot dropping? Yeah…we’ve seen that story before. It ends with the Steelers scratching their heads, trying to figure out where it all went wrong.

    Don’t think New England won’t test it. You can bet they’re going to run four verts, get Rob Gronkowski down the seam, seeing if anyone carries him downfield. A single high safety is screwed vs four verts in pure zone coverage and even if the quarterback throws near him, Tom Terrific is going to spin that ball in the perfect place every time.

    Let me put it simply. Spot dropping zone doesn’t work. Maybe against middling to bad quarterbacks, where you can force them to checkdown and try to put together 12 play drives. But Brady is more than happy to do that all day and he’ll move the ball, just like he did in the 2015 opener. Cover 3 on the first few plays? Brady just hit the curl, time and time again, until he took his shot.

    I get it. It isn’t all about man. Anyone who thinks press man is the cure-all is just screaming into the void because it’s something different. If there was a one-size-fits-all approach to beating Tom Brady, he wouldn’t be Tom Brady. He’d be just another guy. He’d be Landry Jones. But spot dropping has to be left off the menu.

    Sure, maybe in some third and longs, where the Steelers play a lot of Cover 2, it can work. But a light touch, and I do mean light, is going to give Pittsburgh’s depleted defense its best chance.

    Run straight Cover 3 and I’ll toss my TV out the window. Let receivers run free all over the field and I’ll wish you an eternal life of eating Skyline Chili. Give up the five yard curl each play and I’ll make Pacman Jones file your tax returns.

    Please, please, for the love of everything Myron Cope, do not do the same old, classic Steelers’ defense. I’m a spoiled rotten Steelers’ fan. I’ll stamp my feet. Hold my breath. Make you turn this car around. Because the only thing more obnoxious than a liquored Yinzer is a smug Bostonian. If the Patriots win it all again, you know Mark Wahlberg will make a move out of it. He’ll play #12. It’ll just be called Brady with the tagline, He’s Wicked Smaht. 

    Gahhh. I can’t handle that thought.

    And I can’t handle the same old zone coverage.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • imjohnh

      Quote of the year: “make Pacman Jones file your tax returns.”

    • Kevin artis

      I just want to see something other that what we tried last year’s Championship game.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      god help us all if we lose this game. the california wildfires will seem like a birthday cake.

    • Ray Istenes

      Agree 100% Alex.

      Key to this game may be getting push with the front three.

    • NinjaMountie

      Brilliant! Loved the article.

      On a side note….I’ll bet we do the same ole thing.

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      Sup, ninja

    • Michael Putman

      I second the motion. I’d rather lose horribly trying something new than continue the same pattern of mediocrity and stupidity. Brady* has shown that he can and will pick apart the typical Steelers zone looks. DON’T DO IT AGAIN!

    • Alex K

      Losing Shazier and Hayden will be too much for this defense to overcome.

    • nutty32

      Boston fans are indeed annoying. They’re the worst in all the sports.
      Jags fans making a huge run up the annoying ladder, tho. 1st ok season in years and they act like the Jags are the greatest team in nfl history; hilarious if they weren’t so douchy about it.

    • NinjaMountie

      Not a lot. Contemplating the universe and other deep things.
      That’s a lie…..I’m just contemplating if we really have a chance at beating the Pats.

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      We have a real chance. We just gotta score 35+. Doesn’t matter how we scheme it, we don’t have the horses to stop their O. Up to Ben and Co.

    • ND_Steel

      Man, that cover photo…how could anyone think this is a good idea for a defense? Four defensive backs running with their backs to the ball and only one remotely near a receiver…and he is beat! With Brady having 5-6 yards separation in as clean a pocket as you’ll see.

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      Yeah that photo is disturbing

    • Jaybird

      And look at that pocket. The closest Steeler is SEVEN yards away and he is falling to the ground.

    • Jaybird

      Nothing worse than biting into a 3000 degree pizza roll and getting third degree cheese burns on the roof of your mouth. Stick with pizza bagels Alex.

    • CountryClub

      Let’s be clear here, Tomlin is involved in these game plans. He would be just as guilty as Butler if this happens.

    • Jeff George

      That 3 man pressure defense formation was brutal to watch last year in the AFCCG. Especially when a lacrosse player lights you up for the game of his life.

      With that said, having Coates, Ayers and Rogers as our complimentary attack (and no Bell), was just as torturing to watch on the other side.

      Heyward and Tuitt need to destroy that interior line an wouldn’t mind seeing inside stunts by Watt and Dupree, like we saw from Woodley in the 2011 matchup when he crushed Brady routinely in that game.

    • Rich Stafford

      The false narrative has always been the steelers don’t play man coverage because they lack man coverage athletes. It’s really arrogance on their part. The “we do what we do” mantra. Message to the steelers. BB and TB beat what you do. Better try something different, it’s only been 17 years.

    • pittfan

      Few things have frustrated me more then looking at film and seeing the guy “assigned” to the flats letting a man run past him putting the safety in a 2 against 1 deep and hearing the guy covering the flat was “doing his job”.
      Men catch balls, areas don’t. But hey, I’m just a fry cook.
      BTW Alex, pizza rolls, all day long. In fact, I’ve been debating, do I want pizza or KFC for game day food…whatcha think?

    • DangZone

      Can they just blitz everyone on every down to put pressure in Brady? He cant throw the ball if he is running for his life or eating astro turf. /sarcasm

    • pittfan

      They may, but I bet not. I think it got thru their thick dogmatic minds that the zone was a flop. Now, we may well see some and to be sure, without Ryan and Joe we’re likely to give up points but let’s remember, it aint over till its over.

    • Jason Kelley

      The idea of that Marky Mark movie has me so disgusted.

    • William Weaver

      Great article!

    • pittfan

      The sight of him drooling over brady after the SB gives me the heebyjeebys.

    • EdJHJr

      They will need to score 40 min

    • William Weaver

      If we can just hold the Patriots to one TD a quarter we win! That isn’t asking too much is it? 28 points? Steelers score 30. You paid Tuiit and Heyward a bunch of money for this moment right here. I hope they shine!!

    • ImMikeD

      You’ve met a Jags fan? I’ve never seen one and thought they were a myth

    • John Pennington

      Secondary play coverage and missed tackles will play a big part in this game.Do the steelers wrap up and tackle or shoulder hits.Do they know who to cover and where to be in coverage.How do ILB play and make tackles.Will Sutton run back kick offs back and punts.Allen on Gronk all day would help.

    • Ichabod

      If our DL doesn’t pressure Brady, we will not stop nor even slow the Pats.
      We need BB to play his best and his WRs catch what is thrown to them. (NO drops). If the “O” hums, we can beat the Pats no matter what Brady does!!