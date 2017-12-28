Hot Topics

    Marcus Gilbert Says Steelers Will Rest Bell, Ben Vs Browns (Update)

    By Alex Kozora December 28, 2017 at 03:57 pm

    Though the #1 seed is still technically up for grabs, don’t expect to see Ben Roethlisberger or Le’Veon Bell out to grab it. Speaking with reporters earlier today, Marcus Gilbert spilled the beans and admitted the key starters will sit out against the Cleveland Browns.

    That comes from the Trib’s Tim Benz.

    Mike Tomlin remained non-committal earlier in the week for the approach he planned to take.

    The Steelers have locked up a first round bye and top two seed in the AFC. They’re taking the calculated decision that there’s only a minimal chance to earn the top seed, the Jets upsetting New England, while still believing the backups can beat the Browns, just as they did a year ago.

    Cleveland is looking to avoid a winless season and becoming only the 2nd team in NFL history to go 0-16.

    Landry Jones will start for Roethlisberger and Stevan Ridley will probably get the nod for Le’Veon Bell. Bell sitting out means he will not capture the league rushing crown. He’s currently 14 yards behind Todd Gurley, who is also sitting out this weekend.

    It’s unclear if any starters defensively are going to sit.

    UPDATE (4:38 PM) On Twitter, Gilbert says he did not say that to Benz. Though he misspelled his own name in the tweet so…

    • Stairway7

      I’d at least let Bell get his 14 yards!

    • Chris

      Would rather see Dobbs, Landry has zero upside.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Not worth the risk.

    • Doug Andrews

      I bet Dobbs plays the second half

    • Doug Andrews

      Landry better be ringing up the scoreboard.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Does Ben dress as the “backup”?

      What if the Pats are down 14 at halftime and we are in a close game?

    • Gizmosteel

      I don’t like Ben sitting idle for 2 weeks. One week is OK but 2 is asking for rust.

    • NCSteel

      What if the Jets win Sunday ?
      Are we just ceding home field advantage ?
      I mean, I get it, just want to be clear, long shot or not,
      Homefield throughout is not a lock for NE yet.
      By the way, are we locked into having to play Jacksonville if they win their playoff game ?

    • Agreed.

    • capehouse

      Pretty sure this is a terrible idea no matter how little chance the Jets have to win. Can’t be scared of injuries when there’s still something on the line.

    • capehouse

      It’d be like 19-20 days.

    • Ben is one of those guys that plays a lot better with more practice reps and can play pretty bad when he doesn’t get them.

    • ThePointe

      Oh, bloody hell, he didn’t misspell his own name, it’s called trying to tweet on a phone with ginormous fingertips pressing the wrong keys…

    • Exactly! Plus, while telling Ben to just “dump the ball” if any Browns get close to him, this game would be a great opportunity for Ben, Bell, and ALL the receivers to become even better in sync without AB to ensure they’re even stronger as a unit when he’s back.

    • Definitely agree! Ben has a solid history of playing badly when returning from extended absences.

    • Michael James

      Lol, now we have a Gilbert-gate, too.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m confused now.

    • CP72

      🙂

    • Applebite

      Would be a bad idea, if true. They’re already getting a Bye Week, it would be more prudent to let them play for at least a half.

      And I’m just not interested in watching them turn into the ‘Pearlclutchers’, going against a Browns team that has fought hard in pretty much every game this year.

    • Dan Guthrie

      Bet he doesn’t.

    • Dan Guthrie

      This has me feeling the same way.

    • Matt Manzo

      This makes me wish Conner was still here! I would’ve loved to see him go a full game!
      Kind of excited to see Landry. Could this be a test to see if he’s worthy of the #2 next year? I wouldn’t be so confident if he has a bad game.

    • Alex Kozora

      Issa joke

    • LucasY59

      that Marchs Gilbert always giving bad info to the media though

    • Doogie

      more returning from injury.. But yeah, should get a series or two.

    • Doogie

      He will still get lots of reps in practice. I am undecided if this is good or bad.

    • Abed Medawar

      Hmm wonder of they’ll dress and be ready to go in if we’re losing or close and pats are losing?

    • nitrous12

      Jacksonville is locked at 3 so assuming we stay at 2 we are getting them at home in the Divisional round if they win.

    • PA2AK_

      Heard Benz provided the audio to match. No big deal though imo

    • SteelerMike

      Throwing away your momentum and losing to a winless team is a horrible way to enter the playoffs.