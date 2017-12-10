Hot Topics

    NFL Week 13 Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan December 10, 2017 at 01:00 pm

    Here we go continuing on with Week 14 of the 2017 NFL regular season.

    I have already outlined a few games worth watching today while we wait for the Pittsburgh Steelers to play the Baltimore Ravens later on tonight. As usual, I invite all of yinz to discuss whatever your heart desires in this Sunday afternoon thread.

    Look for Matthew Marczi to start the weekly first half game thread roughly 45 minutes prior to the Steelers night game getting underway. The inactives will be out 90 minutes before the game starts.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      Looking forward to Eli Manning ending the Cowgirls’ season today.

    • Spencer Krick

      Watching the Chefs/Raiders. Raiders OLine getting dominated so far.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Not sure that is going to happen.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Vikings/Panthers for me. Case Keenum tied the Vikings team record for passes completed in a row (15 I think) and then throws a pick on his next pass smh.

    • SteelersDepot

      See that Panthers power run? That gets me excited.

    • ThePointe

      So, what happens if Eli come out and throws for 300+ and 4TDs? Does everyone then pile on Ben McAdoo and proclaim him the biggest idiot in coaching?

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Yeah that was a good play. Vikings second level over commited big time on that. He had a TD 4 yards past the LoS it seemed.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I think most people are already calling him that.

    • ThePointe

      Lol +1