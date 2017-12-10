NFL Week 13 Open Discussion Thread

Here we go continuing on with Week 14 of the 2017 NFL regular season.

I have already outlined a few games worth watching today while we wait for the Pittsburgh Steelers to play the Baltimore Ravens later on tonight. As usual, I invite all of yinz to discuss whatever your heart desires in this Sunday afternoon thread.

Look for Matthew Marczi to start the weekly first half game thread roughly 45 minutes prior to the Steelers night game getting underway. The inactives will be out 90 minutes before the game starts.

Welcome back to the end zone, Josh Gordon! #GBvsCLE pic.twitter.com/VZnfs58864 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2017