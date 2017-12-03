NFL Week 13 Open Discussion Thread

Thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, we can sit back and enjoy several of the key games that will take place on this Week 13 Sunday. I’ve already highlighted three games that fans of the Steelers will likely want to keep an eye on today and that list is of course highlighted by the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars both playing at home and the New England Patriots playing on the road.

When these key games get underway, I will update this post with highlights and injury updates.

Have a great Sunday!

WEEK 13 INACTIVES:

Lions at Ravens

Lions: C Travis Swanson, CB Jamal Agnew, RB Ameer Abdullah, RB Dwayne Washington, WR Bradley Marquez, S Rolan Milligan, OL Emmett Cleary

Ravens: G Jermaine Eluemanor, WR Breshad Perriman, RB Terrance West, CB Jaylen Hill, G Maurquice Shakir, DE Bronson Kaufusi, DE Chris Wormley

49ers at Bears

49ers: RB Jeremy McNichols, DB Antone Exum, DE Pita Taumoepenu, DE Aaron Lynch, OL Tim Barnes, NT D.J. Jones, DE Tank Carradine

Bears: DB Adrian Amos, DB Deon Bush, DB Bryce Callahan, OL Hroniss Grasu, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, QB Mark Sanchez, RB Taquan Mizzell

Vikings at Falcons

Vikings: T Mike Remmers, QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, RB Mack Brown, T Aviante Collins, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Jaleel Johnson

Falcons: CB Desmond Trufant, WR Nick Williams, RB Terrence Magee, CB Brian Poole, LB Sean Weatherspoon, OL Sean Harlow, OL Austin Pasztor

Patriots at Bills

Patriots: DE Trey Flowers, LB Trevor Reilly, WR Chris Hogan, T Marcus Cannon, WR Matthew Slater, RB Mike Gillislee, T LaAdrian Waddle

Bills: WR Kelvin Benjamin, T Cordy Glenn, RB Mike Tolbert, G John Miller, T Conor McDermott, TE Nick O’Leary, CB Shareece Wright

Broncos at Dolphins

Broncos: QB Paxton Lynch, G Ronald Leary, DE Derek Wolfe, DT Domata Peko, T Cyrus Kouandjio, RB De’Angelo Henderson, WR Jordan Taylor

Dolphins: G Jermon Bushrod, QB Matt Moore, RB Damien Williams, CB Torry McTyer, DT Davon Godchaux, G Isaac Asiata, TE A.J. Derby

Texans at Titans

Texans: WR Will Fuller, OL Julien Davenport, LB Brennan Scarlett, WR Cobi Hamilton, LB LaTroy Lewis, G Kyle Fuller, NT Chunky Clements

Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, WR Rishard Matthews, CB Kalan Reed, DB Curtis Riley, FB Jalston Fowler, OL Corey Levin, DL David King

Colts at Jaguars

Colts: C Ryan Kelly, TE Darrell Daniels, CB Rashaan Melvin, DT Hassan Ridgeway, TE Ross Travis, T Tyreek Burwell, CB D.J. White

Jaguars: LB Telvin Smith, WR Allen Hurns, OL Josh Wells, DB Jalen Myrick, DL Eli Ankou, OL William Poehls, OL Patrick Omameh

Buccaneers at Packers

Buccaneers: RB Doug Martin, CB Vernon Hargreaves, S T.J. Ward, DT Clinton McDonald, S Josh Robinson, C Joe Hawley, DE Robert Ayers

Packers: CB Kevin King, DT Montravius Adams, CB Donatello Brown, G Lucas Patrick, OL Adam Pankey, WR Michael Clark, LB Chris Odom

Chiefs at Jets

Chiefs: LB Dee Ford, RB Charcandrick West, DB Eric Murray, QB Tyler Bray, LB Tamba Hali, OL Jordan Devey, OL Parker Ehinger

Jets: CB Juston Burris, QB Christian Hackenberg, CB Robert Nelson, LB Freddie Bishop, LB Darron Lee, OL Ben Ijalana, OL Jonotthan Harrison