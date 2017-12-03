NFL Week 13 Open Discussion Thread

Thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, we can sit back and enjoy several of the key games that will take place on this Week 13 Sunday. I’ve already highlighted three games that fans of the Steelers will likely want to keep an eye on today and that list is of course highlighted by the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars both playing at home and the New England Patriots playing on the road.
When these key games get underway, I will update this post with highlights and injury updates.
Have a great Sunday!
WEEK 13 INACTIVES:
Lions at Ravens
Lions: C Travis Swanson, CB Jamal Agnew, RB Ameer Abdullah, RB Dwayne Washington, WR Bradley Marquez, S Rolan Milligan, OL Emmett Cleary
Ravens: G Jermaine Eluemanor, WR Breshad Perriman, RB Terrance West, CB Jaylen Hill, G Maurquice Shakir, DE Bronson Kaufusi, DE Chris Wormley
49ers at Bears
49ers: RB Jeremy McNichols, DB Antone Exum, DE Pita Taumoepenu, DE Aaron Lynch, OL Tim Barnes, NT D.J. Jones, DE Tank Carradine
Bears: DB Adrian Amos, DB Deon Bush, DB Bryce Callahan, OL Hroniss Grasu, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, QB Mark Sanchez, RB Taquan Mizzell
Vikings at Falcons
Vikings: T Mike Remmers, QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, RB Mack Brown, T Aviante Collins, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Jaleel Johnson
Falcons: CB Desmond Trufant, WR Nick Williams, RB Terrence Magee, CB Brian Poole, LB Sean Weatherspoon, OL Sean Harlow, OL Austin Pasztor
Patriots at Bills
Patriots: DE Trey Flowers, LB Trevor Reilly, WR Chris Hogan, T Marcus Cannon, WR Matthew Slater, RB Mike Gillislee, T LaAdrian Waddle
Bills: WR Kelvin Benjamin, T Cordy Glenn, RB Mike Tolbert, G John Miller, T Conor McDermott, TE Nick O’Leary, CB Shareece Wright
Broncos at Dolphins
Broncos: QB Paxton Lynch, G Ronald Leary, DE Derek Wolfe, DT Domata Peko, T Cyrus Kouandjio, RB De’Angelo Henderson, WR Jordan Taylor
Dolphins: G Jermon Bushrod, QB Matt Moore, RB Damien Williams, CB Torry McTyer, DT Davon Godchaux, G Isaac Asiata, TE A.J. Derby
Texans at Titans
Texans: WR Will Fuller, OL Julien Davenport, LB Brennan Scarlett, WR Cobi Hamilton, LB LaTroy Lewis, G Kyle Fuller, NT Chunky Clements
Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, WR Rishard Matthews, CB Kalan Reed, DB Curtis Riley, FB Jalston Fowler, OL Corey Levin, DL David King
Colts at Jaguars
Colts: C Ryan Kelly, TE Darrell Daniels, CB Rashaan Melvin, DT Hassan Ridgeway, TE Ross Travis, T Tyreek Burwell, CB D.J. White
Jaguars: LB Telvin Smith, WR Allen Hurns, OL Josh Wells, DB Jalen Myrick, DL Eli Ankou, OL William Poehls, OL Patrick Omameh
Buccaneers at Packers
Buccaneers: RB Doug Martin, CB Vernon Hargreaves, S T.J. Ward, DT Clinton McDonald, S Josh Robinson, C Joe Hawley, DE Robert Ayers
Packers: CB Kevin King, DT Montravius Adams, CB Donatello Brown, G Lucas Patrick, OL Adam Pankey, WR Michael Clark, LB Chris Odom
Chiefs at Jets
Chiefs: LB Dee Ford, RB Charcandrick West, DB Eric Murray, QB Tyler Bray, LB Tamba Hali, OL Jordan Devey, OL Parker Ehinger
Jets: CB Juston Burris, QB Christian Hackenberg, CB Robert Nelson, LB Freddie Bishop, LB Darron Lee, OL Ben Ijalana, OL Jonotthan Harrison