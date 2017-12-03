Hot Topics

    NFL Week 13 Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan December 3, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, we can sit back and enjoy several of the key games that will take place on this Week 13 Sunday. I’ve already highlighted three games that fans of the Steelers will likely want to keep an eye on today and that list is of course highlighted by the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars both playing at home and the New England Patriots playing on the road.

    When these key games get underway, I will update this post with highlights and injury updates.

    Have a great Sunday!

    WEEK 13 INACTIVES:

    Lions at Ravens

    Lions: C Travis Swanson, CB Jamal Agnew, RB Ameer Abdullah, RB Dwayne Washington, WR Bradley Marquez, S Rolan Milligan, OL Emmett Cleary

    Ravens: G Jermaine Eluemanor, WR Breshad Perriman, RB Terrance West, CB Jaylen Hill, G Maurquice Shakir, DE Bronson Kaufusi, DE Chris Wormley

    49ers at Bears

    49ers: RB Jeremy McNichols, DB Antone Exum, DE Pita Taumoepenu, DE Aaron Lynch, OL Tim Barnes, NT D.J. Jones, DE Tank Carradine

    Bears: DB Adrian Amos, DB Deon Bush, DB Bryce Callahan, OL Hroniss Grasu, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, QB Mark Sanchez, RB Taquan Mizzell

    Vikings at Falcons

    Vikings: T Mike Remmers, QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, RB Mack Brown, T Aviante Collins, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Jaleel Johnson

    Falcons: CB Desmond Trufant, WR Nick Williams, RB Terrence Magee, CB Brian Poole, LB Sean Weatherspoon, OL Sean Harlow, OL Austin Pasztor

    Patriots at Bills

    Patriots: DE Trey Flowers, LB Trevor Reilly, WR Chris Hogan, T Marcus Cannon, WR Matthew Slater, RB Mike Gillislee, T LaAdrian Waddle

    Bills: WR Kelvin Benjamin, T Cordy Glenn, RB Mike Tolbert, G John Miller, T Conor McDermott, TE Nick O’Leary, CB Shareece Wright

    Broncos at Dolphins

    Broncos: QB Paxton Lynch, G Ronald Leary, DE Derek Wolfe, DT Domata Peko, T Cyrus Kouandjio, RB De’Angelo Henderson, WR Jordan Taylor

    Dolphins: G Jermon Bushrod, QB Matt Moore, RB Damien Williams, CB Torry McTyer, DT Davon Godchaux, G Isaac Asiata, TE A.J. Derby

    Texans at Titans

    Texans: WR Will Fuller, OL Julien Davenport, LB Brennan Scarlett, WR Cobi Hamilton, LB LaTroy Lewis, G Kyle Fuller, NT Chunky Clements

    Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, WR Rishard Matthews, CB Kalan Reed, DB Curtis Riley, FB Jalston Fowler, OL Corey Levin, DL David King

    Colts at Jaguars

    Colts: C Ryan Kelly, TE Darrell Daniels, CB Rashaan Melvin, DT Hassan Ridgeway, TE Ross Travis, T Tyreek Burwell, CB D.J. White

    Jaguars: LB Telvin Smith, WR Allen Hurns, OL Josh Wells, DB Jalen Myrick, DL Eli Ankou, OL William Poehls, OL Patrick Omameh

    Buccaneers at Packers

    Buccaneers: RB Doug Martin, CB Vernon Hargreaves, S T.J. Ward, DT Clinton McDonald, S Josh Robinson, C Joe Hawley, DE Robert Ayers

    Packers: CB Kevin King, DT Montravius Adams, CB Donatello Brown, G Lucas Patrick, OL Adam Pankey, WR Michael Clark, LB Chris Odom

    Chiefs at Jets

    Chiefs: LB Dee Ford, RB Charcandrick West, DB Eric Murray, QB Tyler Bray, LB Tamba Hali, OL Jordan Devey, OL Parker Ehinger

    Jets: CB Juston Burris, QB Christian Hackenberg, CB Robert Nelson, LB Freddie Bishop, LB Darron Lee, OL Ben Ijalana, OL Jonotthan Harrison

     

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE