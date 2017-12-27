Hot Topics

    In One Play, Stephon Tuitt Shows What It Means To Be A Steeler

    By Alex Kozora December 27, 2017 at 03:16 pm

    Posted this clip on Twitter last night but wanted to share it on here because it might seem small, but it’s a play that shows the philosophy of being a Pittsburgh Steeler. Especially a Steelers’ defensive linemen. John Mitchell knows what he needs from a defensive linemen and at the top sits effort.

    Monday afternoon against Houston, Stephon Tuitt showed what that means. It’s a 27-0 game, late third quarter. The game is over. But Tuitt’s effort remained the same. Watch him chase down DeAndre Hopkins and nearly tackle him after a 38 yard gain.

    Immediately after seeing Hopkins make the catch, Tuitt hit full speed and nearly makes the play. That’s him sprinting a good 35 yards, not knowing if he was actually going to make the play.

    There was no thinking. It was all instinct. And it goes back to Mitchell’s teachings of running to the ball. Ingrained by the longtime coach but also passed down from the guys before Tuitt, like Aaron Smith or Brett Keisel.

    Tuitt and Cam Heyward have two of the best motors in the game. And like those before them, they’ve passed that mentality along to Javon Hargrave. Hargrave didn’t have a great motor coming out of college. One of the first things Mitchell said about his game is that he needed to run to the ball. Now Hargrave runs as hard as those guys.

    That’s coaching in action. Take one of your core beliefs, find players who mesh with those values, and make it a requirement to play. Look at the Steelers’ defensive line and you’ll find a group full of guys who run to the ball. Tuitt and Heyward are obvious. Hargrave has made huge strides. Tyson Alualu has a strong motor and I’m convinced L.T. Walton was drafted solely on his A+ effort. Even Daniel McCullers gives good chase.

    For me, this is what makes Tuitt and Heyward special. Not the sack numbers. Or their pass rushing ability. Or baseline athleticism. A lot of guys are molded like that. What separates them is that hustle and fanatical effort, making plays other linemen wouldn’t even think of to try. And why both deserve every cent they’re making.

    • Preston Coe

      Actually, Javon Hargrave had an incredible motor in college. It is in his highlights on youtube, and on his NFL draft profile. I think it was one of the reasons he was drafted.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      This team knows that every play counts. One play comes to mind is the Steeler player (Vance McDonald) running down a Bears player after an extra point had been blocked. Pure hustle.

    • Cullen James Riley

      That’s what I was going to say. I remember specifically hearing that we loved the kids non-stop motor in college.

    • Alex Kozora

      Hargrave wasn’t lazy but like I said, he needed to learn to run to the ball. Here’s what John Mitchell said the day they drafted him.

      “He’s going to have to learn to play with his hands a little bit better and he’s going to have to be more consistent running to the ball.”

    • Preston Coe

      Doesn’t match with what I saw, or his highlights, or his profile, but he is entitled to his opinion.

    • capehouse

      Am I wrong in thinking Tuitt has been a disappointment since cashing in?

    • Alex Kozora

      Considering it’s John Mitchell, a pretty important one to have.

    • JNick

      Motor doesn’t necessarily mean he runs to the ball. He could have a great motor but not play away from the ball once it’s out of the QB hands. Plus highlight reels aren’t a great barometer of motor. Either way, I’d go with John Mitchell on this one.

    • JNick

      Yes. The only disappointment from him this year were the injuries, but Cam missed a bunch last year with injuries. Production wise, I think he’s on track for near what he did last year, with less games.

    • Michael Putman

      Yes. Tuitt has been an anchor on the line. His numbers appear to be down some, but he is still a very good player.