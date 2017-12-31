Hot Topics

    Opportunity Knocks For Several Reserves In Season Finale

    By Matthew Marczi December 31, 2017 at 07:00 am

    For the starters, today’s game against the Cleveland Browns means very little. But for some members of the Pittsburgh Steelers, this is something akin to their Super Bowl. With the team expected to rest a number of starters, and likely limit the playing time of others, there will be opportunities for some lesser-utilized members of the roster to get onto the field and show the coaching staff something in a game setting.

    Let’s explore some of the players for whom this game may mean something more than most:

    Daniel McCullers: The fourth-year nose tackle has been inactive for most of the season because he lost out on the backup nose tackle job to L.T. Walton. The former sixth-round pick has seen limited snaps up to now, but should the starters be held back, he will get a good burn. Will it be enough to get the team to re-sign him to even a qualifying contract next year?

    Stevan Ridley: It already seems as though the Steelers intend to use Ridley as Le’Veon Bell’s backup, in spite of the fact that he has only been here for a little more than a week. But even though he is likely to get minimal work at best provided that Bell is healthy once the postseason starts, getting the opportunity to see a lot of reps in the Steelers’ system would provide some peace of mind.

    Eli Rogers: This has not been the first ‘big’ opportunity for Rogers, but this is, hopefully, the last game without Antonio Brown to stand in his way. If they give a lighter workload to some other receivers, Rogers could see quite a bit of playing time.

    Beyond his offensive duties, the third-year wide receiver is also coming off by far the best game he has ever had as a punt returner, recording four returns of at least 15 yards, with two over 20 yards. Continued production in that area means continued reps in that role.

    Justin Hunter: Another wide receiver further down the depth chart, the tall, fast underachiever has had a hard time seeing the field, and even when he has been on the field, he hasn’t always taken advantage of his opportunities. But he is coming off a touchdown in the last game and should get some good work today.

    B.J. Finney: He has already made three starts this year, and has six starts in his career, but today will (likely) be his second at center, which was Finney’s natural position in college. He started this game a year ago and struggled, against the same opponent, so this will be a good benchmark for his progress.

    Landry Jones: Remember that guy? He, too, started this game a year ago and had his ups and downs. This will be his first meaningful playing time in roughly a year, so it will be interesting to see what he looks like. Keep in mind, he even took fewer reps in the preseason—by far—than he normally does.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • CP72

      It’s time for the annual “interested to see Dan McCullers” hype. Then we all will remember he isn’t very good.

      He’ll have one play where he jacks the center into the quarterbacks lap. It will make us say wow. After that you won’t really notice him.

    • Jason

      Sad but true.

    • capehouse

      He had a great game week 17 last year, so doubt it plays out that way.

    • Jim Foles

      LJ will not be making Ridley, Hunter or Rogers look real good. 11 in the box and crash Landry.

    • CP72

      3 tackles two assists against a rookie center….that’s the good.

      Crowell ran for 152 yards and I remember two occasions at goal line he got stood up and blown off the ball …that’s the bad.

      Pretty much what I said.

    • CP72

      Here’s any interesting question. At the beginning of 2017 who would have said is better….Case Keenum or Landry Jones?

    • Jim Foles

      Case Keenum.. Landry looks stiff and scared every game.

    • CP72

      Last year Keenum started 14 games for the Rams he had 7 tds and 9 ints.

    • falconsaftey43

      Well he did pretty well for himself last year against the Browns. 277 yards, 3 TDs 1 INT, 64.8% completion rate, 7.4 yards/attempt. All on a day with DWill as his lead back (2.9 ypc), and throwing to the likes of Hamilton, Rogers, DHB, Ayers, James. That is a pretty strong performance.

    • capehouse

      Watch the game again. He had only like 30 snaps and made 5 tackles and a sack. Outplayed everyone on the line, even Hargrave.

    • Jim Foles

      Keenum does not roll into a fetal position and take sacks for 9 yard losses as a standard… Landry has -15 yards rushing in his career. He is a stiff slow QB.

    • CP72

      Ok…we can revisit this after the game. I’ve seen enough of McCullers to know what he is.

      He did have a sack in that games and has .5 sacks the rest of his 4 year career.

    • Jim Foles

      Ok… Well see this year.

    • CP72

      I will give you he’s not the most fearless guy.

    • Jim Foles

      We are in the AFCN.. He may be more suited in the AFCE.

    • falconsaftey43

      Well Keenum does get sacked more often than Jones for what is it worth. But there really isn’t an argument at this point that what Keenum has done this season is more impressive than Jones’ accomplishments, not that they have had the same opportunity.

    • CP72

      Yeah I just think Landry isn’t as terrible as everyone thinks he is.

    • capehouse

      Well, take the quick route. Dave Bryan did a film room article of him after the game. It’s an easy search. There’s also a film room of him after the Panthers preseason game that helped lock down his roster spot for the ENTIRE year when many pretty much wrote this guy off. You can even find an article that shows PFF rated him #2 in run stop % for interior defensive lineman weeks 13-17 last year. They guy performs well every time he’s on the field.

    • Steelers12

      So will juju n Bryant play?

    • CP72

      Like I said before….he flashes. He had a sack that game and had .5 sacks the rest of his career.

      So in 4 years he has averaged 10 total tackles and .35 sacks a season. Not exactly producing.

    • capehouse

      I mean are we judging McCullers on his ability to sack the QB?

    • CP72

      I’m just showing you his “production” and you brought up the sack last year.

      He wouldn’t even get a helmet if they weren’t resting people.

    • capehouse

      I also said he was #2 in run stop % among interior DL weeks 13-17 which consisted of 71 snaps in a backup role. That’s also his “production”.

    • CP72

      He has 10 tackles. 5 came in the Browns game last year.

    • falconsaftey43

      For sure. I think he’s a good backup. I mean, just look at some of the guys that have played this year. Stanton, Siemian, Cassel, Hogan, Manuel, Peterman, Petty, Tolzien, Beathard, Brissett, Hundley, Yates, Savage, Kizer, Trubisky. Jones is at the very least on par with those guys, and I think better than most of them.

    • falconsaftey43

      I would expect so, can’t rest everyone. But I am sure they will give time to Hunter, Rogers, DHB as well.

    • Grimm Reaper

      I still feel that if any starter needs to play at least the first half it’s Ben. I don’t trust him having 2 full weeks off. We see how he has played after a bye week pretty much his whole career. I understand the worry of having your franchise QB hurt for the playoffs. But when your coach’s favorite phrase is to “not live in our fears”, he sure seems to fear playing Ben.

    • JT

      Really bummed we lost Conner. Would’ve been jacked up for this game if he was getting the start.