    Patriots Fans Disrespect Terrible Towel, Lay It On Airplane Aisle

    December 18, 2017

    Steelers’ Nation knows what happens when you disrespect the Terrible Towel. And New England is about to find out. On a flight from Pittsburgh to Boston, a Patriot fan laid out the Terrible Towel flat on the aisle. The photo was tweeted out by the Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy.

    The Terrible Towel has gotten its revenge time and time again from those who try to besmirch it.

    In 2008, LenDale White and Keith Bullock stomped on it after beating the Steelers 31-14 in Week 16. They lost the regular season finale 23-0 and were bounced in the playoffs in the Divisional Round. Coming back in 2009, they dropped their first six games, including their Week One game at Pittsburgh. After 2008, Bullock would play just two more years in the league and ’09 was his final season with the Titans.

    White would only last one more season slogging his way through a pitiful 2009 campaign before having trouble with his weight and ultimately getting exiled from the league.

    Last year, Jeremy Hill attempted to rip a Terrible Towel after scoring against the Steelers in a regular season matchup to put Cincinnati up 17-3. But the Steelers stormed back to win the game and eliminate the Bengals from the playoffs. This is also the same Hill who fumbled away what should’ve been a Bengals’ 2015 Wild Card. The Steelers advanced, continuing the Bengals’ playoff win drought.

    In 2017, he averaged a career low 3.1 yards per carry before landing on injured reserve. His future with the team is in serious doubt.

    And of course, we all remember what T.J. Houshmanzadeh did to the Towel in 2005. The Steelers beat the Bengals in the playoffs, again, on their way to a Super Bowl run.

    Fair warning, New England. Your time is coming. Don’t mess with the Terrible Towel.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • PaeperCup

      YES!!!!

      This is the year!

    • NCSteel

      The refs will just tell you that photo is not what you really saw.
      The league will back them up and you will second guess yourself until you don’t believe it ever happened in the first place.
      BOYCOTT !

    • rystorm06

      Oh you guys are F–ked now! Ask the Titans and Bengals about the curse of the terrible towel!

    • D C T

      This only works if a Patriots player does it. Doesn’t work when fans do it.

    • 太阳三联

      Why they so cocky like the refs didn’t save the day for em 😂😂😂😂😂

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Yeah this doesn’t matter if a fan does it. Only a player. Patriots aren’t that stupid.

    • Dillan Walker

      A players layed it in the isle when they we’re boarding the plane so everyone boarding could step on it

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Article clearly says a fan laid it out

    • Vic

      Let’s not forget about Ray Rice. Remember when he disrespected the terrible towel when he walked into the tunnel with the towel on his head? His career took a nose shortly after that.

    • Lambert58

      Oh lord… will they ever learn?

    • RJMcReady

      I feel like Chris Farley yelling at David Spade right outside of the Prehistoric Forest in Tommy Boy: “That’s It!!!”

    • Bitzer47

      It just really irritates me that someone would do that, the proceeds of the terrible towel help fund a school for children with autism. If someone does that they are a no class individual!!
      I live in New England and as a life long steelers fan patriots fans are the worst in the league

    • BurghBoy412

      Comments for these kind of stories are always hilarious! #plantedtheseedsofdoubt

    • Don

      “Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no!”
      “Germans?”
      “Forget it, he’s rolling.”

    • Worc1

      They just put it there to dry from being wet with Steeler fans salty tears.

    • pittfan

      they put it there because they are d-bag chowderheads

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      This is fantastic news!! The curse shall be upon them for the rematch!

    • Chad H

      Yep the absolute worst!

    • westcoasteeler

      I’m all salty then I see this and a smile crept across my face. #dontmesswiththeyoi

    • LucasY59

      Massholes…expect nothing less from someone who cheers for the pats

    • westcoasteeler

      Going through your 4000 comments on discus. They’re always hateful, negative and add nothing. Pathetic.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Brady was also on the Madden Cover. He’s done for!

    • Grandmaster Fistage

      Don’t forget Ray Rice. He put the towel on his head shortly before he decided to do what he did

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Myron is about Shiite in their Cheerios…sooner the better.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Yeah usually but it was posted on social media by a sports writer…I’ll take it!

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      “Eric Stratton, damn glad to meet you!”

    • Darth Blount 47

      Out of all of the horrific scab-opening I’ve had to endure today, this is BY FAR the best thing I’ve read/seen.

    • AllConservativesAreAssholes

      At Floyd’s on Queen Anne in Seattle, while watching SB XL in enemy territory, a Seahawks fan drew a penis on a yellow hand towel and waved it in front of the Steelers fans in the bar. The rest, as you know, is history.

    • Jacob

      This was a Patriots fan, not a team member. There is a difference.

    • pittfan

      Thank you sir, may I have another!

    • SeventhHeavan

      Uh oh. Don’t disrespect the towel. Bad move. They just ruined their season. It’s coming. Wait for it…

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Remember when some redskins mom burned it and we beat them

    • Joe Strohs

      That boy is a P-I-G, pig.

    • Joe Strohs

      The Steelers and their fans will recover, however, you will continue to be an A-hole til the day they put you in the ground.

    • Matt Manzo

      And so begins the curse! Finally, NE screwed up!

    • GravityWon

      They reviewed the tape and it looks like Jesse James dropped it. Not Cheatriot fans.

    • GravityWon

      Whatever Patsnik

    • will

      And they cannot pronounce the “r” sound!!!

    • Brenton deed

      Now they are f#%ked! Thank God!

    • Chris92021

      Oh they done messed up now!!

    • Brenton deed

      Nip the curse is all powerful!

    • Fu-Schnickens

      That’s it….*boom* outta here! Done.

    • Fu-Schnickens

      Hey douche, chowd. Seriously, you may have scammed your way out of losing, but you lost to a team without its best player…..scratch that….THE LEAGUE’S best player for most of the game. The bad news for you is that he WILL be back for the next round, and you betcha he’ll exact blood in penance, beyotch. You just messed with some bad juju there, friend.

    • Same thing I was thinking, we need someone like Gronk to mess with it

    • Conserv_58

      Not so fast! Since we Steelers Nation fans see ourselves as being one with the team and each other. There is no difference with the patriots and their insufferable fans. The towel was disrespected by a patriots fan. That’s a double dose of bad luck.

    • Conserv_58

      Hey chowder head, Your cheating team always have the refs in their pocket, no matter who they play. Go back and watch the game and see how many times the patriots OL was blatantly holding and were never flagged for it. Did you happen to see that one handed catch by Martavis in the endzone, while his arm was being held for all to see, yet no flag was dropped. Enjoy this unearned win because it’s over for the patriots. Their reign is over.

    • Jason Campbell

      I mean really, haven’t we come to expect this from their fans? They refuse to admit that they’ve been caught cheating more than once, continue to get an overwhelming advantage of calls, and just chalk it up to great play. F em.

    • Conserv_58

      The wrath of Myron Cope’s ghost shall now be unleashed upon the patriots. The patriots are now officially cursed. They know not what is about to overtake them. Their doom is inevitable and there is no escaping what they shall reap.

    • DJ

      I think the curse is only valid if a player disrespects the towel. I mean fans disrespect it all the time. But I don’t believe in curses so I don’t know what I’m saying….

    • Grant Humphrey

      Thanks!

    • Grant Humphrey

      I remember my friend who’s a Seahawks fan stomped on my Terrible towel one time. And then on Sunday the Seahawks lost because Blair Walsh missed 3 field goals.