Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski Suspended One Game By NFL

It didn’t take long for the NFL to take action against New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for his unnecessary and spiteful late hit on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White following an interception by the latter during the second half of Sunday’s game between the two teams.

On Monday, it was announced by the NFL that Gronkowski has been suspended for next Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins as a result of his actions during Sunday’s game against Bills. Gronkowski, as you can probably imagine, will appeal his suspension.

Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for 1 game for violation of unnecessary roughness rules pic.twitter.com/ySlimskMdh — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) December 4, 2017

Gronkowski claimed after the game that his hit on White was an act of frustration due to him believing that the Bills cornerback should have been flagged on the play in question. The Patriots tight end also apologized to White for his actions. White, by the way, was placed into the concussion protocol following the shot to the head he took from Gronkowski.

In the letter to Gronkowski, the NFL said, “Your actions were not incidental, could have been avoided and placed the opposing player at risk of serious injury.”

Well now sit and wait for Gronkowski’s appeal to take place. At worst he’ll miss the Patriots game against the Dolphins and if that happens he’ll be well-rested for his team’s Week 15 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rob Gronkowski lost his cool. What a dirty play. pic.twitter.com/b2gFWp03yj — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) December 3, 2017