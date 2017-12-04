Hot Topics

    Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski Suspended One Game By NFL

    By Dave Bryan December 4, 2017 at 03:47 pm

    It didn’t take long for the NFL to take action against New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for his unnecessary and spiteful late hit on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White following an interception by the latter during the second half of Sunday’s game between the two teams.

    On Monday, it was announced by the NFL that Gronkowski has been suspended for next Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins as a result of his actions during Sunday’s game against Bills. Gronkowski, as you can probably imagine, will appeal his suspension.

    Gronkowski claimed after the game that his hit on White was an act of frustration due to him believing that the Bills cornerback should have been flagged on the play in question. The Patriots tight end also apologized to White for his actions. White, by the way, was placed into the concussion protocol following the shot to the head he took from Gronkowski.

    In the letter to Gronkowski, the NFL said, “Your actions were not incidental, could have been avoided and placed the opposing player at risk of serious injury.”

    Well now sit and wait for Gronkowski’s appeal to take place. At worst he’ll miss the Patriots game against the Dolphins and if that happens he’ll be well-rested for his team’s Week 15 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    • Grant Humphrey

      He deserved what he got. Wish it could’ve been 2 games though lol.

    • Timothy Rea

      Slap on the wrist. This was as blatant as Burfict’s on AB which got 4 games. I understand first time offender but it seems 2 games at minimum for what could of seriously injured someone is reasonable.

    • James Lee

      Maybe he’ll appeal and it will take a week before he loses. Haha.

    • FATCAT716

      He is appealing it

    • stan

      I read on ESPN that the Dolphins caught a break when the officials missed this play yesterday, because this was the most likely result. If he had been ejected yesterday (as he should have been. What a bonehead move) then he wouldn’t have been suspended.

    • T R

      hope he played this game so he get a little beat up leading into steelers. now he going to be fresh and rested. and we going to be tired off a shorter week and a showdown with the our rival Ravens.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Sounds about right – definitely a dirty play, worthy of suspension.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Whatever. I don’t want any excuses come week 15 anyways, when we put our foot up the collective as*** of the Patriots and their cheating, pampered, soulless, organization. Bring that shi* to Jobu. Unlike many around here, I KNOW we got something just waiting for them. People are worried about our D holding up to their O. Well, our O is going to go through that farce of a D over there like a freight train through a watermelon cart.

    • stan

      The letter mentions that he isn’t a first time offender. He’s never done anything as blatant as this though. The thing about Burfict is that he was about a 20X offender (I’ve lost count) before he got the 4 game suspension though. The two situations aren’t comparable.

    • Sam Clonch

      Dream scenario, lol!

    • Sam Clonch

      Inspiring today. I like it!

    • Stairway7

      Waste of time.Open and shut case. The defender was down and off the field when he jumped on him and slammed his arm into the back of his head. Even in the after game interview he admtted it was intentional and done out of frustration.

    • Cwallace

      Gronk is the Pats pet Nephilim. Dumb and goofy as a box of crack. Im glad Earl Thomas damn near recked his a.. last year on a tackle. I replayed that hit a few times. The big bad albino gorilla needed help getting off the field that day. Lol. Earl hit him so hard it went to his back! I wouldn’t be mad if while hes fighting for yards, someone chops his legs out and tears both knees up. This is hard to say but i hate him more than Vontez Burfict.

    • Biggie

      Deserved yes, meaningless yes. ne doesn’t play anyone the rest of the year worth mentioning other than the Steelers. Miami, Jets and Buffalo haven’t been of any significance for years.

    • The Tony

      That was my exact thought too. Hopefully his back tightens up or something during his week off…

    • Alex K

      Def shoulda been 2 games. Happened way after the play was over. Super Dirty. No longer a Gronk fan.

    • Alex K

      At least Burfict hit AB during the play. Gronk just came in and nailed the guy with his forearm when he was on the ground. Gronk pretty much just assaulted the guy on the field.

    • hdogg48

      Should have been more.

      He used that so called elbow brace lined with metal as
      a battering ram weapon AIMED at his head and then
      fell on him with all his weight, when the guy was out
      of bounds and touched. Nothing inadvertent or
      bang…as intentional as it can get.

      This guy has been a bully his whole career. Time for someone
      to line him up.

      I remember in the 60s the Eagles had a huge TE named
      Pete Retzlaf (sp) he had this huge cast on his arm
      for a couple of seasons and bludgeoned more than
      his share of LBs and DBs with it.

      This brace should be illegal, and call it the Gronk Rule
      just like they did to Heinz Ward on the crack back blocks.