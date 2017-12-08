Ravens 2017 Week 14 Injury Report: WR Jeremy Maclin Listed As Questionable

The Baltimore Ravens third and final injury report of Week 14 has now been released and their Friday offering shows that three players are questionable for the Sunday night game at Heinz Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers and one other is doubtful for that contest.

After failing to practice all week, Ravens linebacker Za’Darius Smith (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for the Sunday night game on the team’s Friday injury report.

Ending the week listed as questionable for the Ravens after practicing fully on Friday are wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (back), guard Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck).

Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs (not injury related) was given his normal Friday practice off and that resulted in the team adding him to their injury report. Suggs was not given an injury designation, however, and thus he’s expected to play Sunday night against the Steelers.