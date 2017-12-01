Hot Topics

    Report: Steelers WR Antonio Brown Not At Friday’s Practice

    By Dave Bryan December 1, 2017 at 01:21 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is not at practice Friday, according to of the NFL Network.

    The Steelers have yet to release their daily injury report and thus it’s unclear as to why Brown is absent on Friday and if his absence is excused. For what it’s worth, Brown hasn’t missed a practice so far this season and he hasn’t missed a game due to injury since he sat out the Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos a few years ago because of a concussion.

    Brown currently leads the NFL in both receptions (80) and receiving yards (1195) and only one other player, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, has more touchdowns than he does.

    As soon as the Steelers release their Friday injury report we’ll pass it along to you and hopefully Brown is listed as not injury related.

    UPDATE:

    • Stairway7

      Maybe he was out buying brass knuckles in anticipation of playing against Confect.

    • Gizmosteel

      So sudden. Gotta be an excused absence for personal reasons…he said hopefully.

    • treeher

      Christmas shopping

    • Sam Clonch

      League office probably forcing him to shoot a MNF promo or something silly. NBD.

    • Josh

      yeah, probably just working out some rhymes for “Cincinnati” for the MNF opening

    • Sam Clonch

      Haha, and here Bell thought HE was the rapper!

    • Grant Humphrey

      Hope this is nothing.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      It was reported as a minor toe injury according to several sources. He’s expected to play Monday night.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Half the fanbase sees it was reported by Aditi and wants to believe he was actually there. No prob.

      The other half sees the headline and immediately thinks Brown’s leg must have fallen off.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      YOI!

    • capehouse

      turf toe?