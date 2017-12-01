Report: Steelers WR Antonio Brown Not At Friday’s Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is not at practice Friday, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network.

Antonio Brown was not at #Steelers practice today. We'll have an official reason when the injury report comes out. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 1, 2017

The Steelers have yet to release their daily injury report and thus it’s unclear as to why Brown is absent on Friday and if his absence is excused. For what it’s worth, Brown hasn’t missed a practice so far this season and he hasn’t missed a game due to injury since he sat out the Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos a few years ago because of a concussion.

Brown currently leads the NFL in both receptions (80) and receiving yards (1195) and only one other player, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, has more touchdowns than he does.

As soon as the Steelers release their Friday injury report we’ll pass it along to you and hopefully Brown is listed as not injury related.

UPDATE:

#Steelers star WR Antonio Brown did not practice today because of a toe injury. I’m told it’s minor and he should be fine. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2017