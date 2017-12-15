Hot Topics

    Sean Davis Fined $18,321 For Personal Foul Sunday Night

    By Alex Kozora December 15, 2017 at 06:20 pm

    Little bit of housekeeping on this Friday night. Sean Davis’ wallet got a lot lighter this week after being fined $18,321 for one of his personal fouls committed Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens. That comes from the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo. Davis was penalized twice but fined for his third quarter late hit.

    Davis hit Alex Collins late out of bounds at the end of his long run. Here’s a look.

    It’s the second time this year Davis has been fined. The NFL docked him more than $24,000 for his helmet to helmet hit against Marvin Jones earlier this season. Artie Burns was also fined in the game for removing his helmet in protest of a pass interference call.

    Davis’ fine is nearly half of his weekly game check.

    On the year, Davis has started all 13 games, recording 72 tackles, picked off two passes, and forced one fumble.

    • LucasY59

      What in The serious F^(#!?!?!?

      Bennett does not get a fine for an obvious cheap shot (that continues after the whistle) but Davis and Burns lose some of their paycheck??? the NFL is such BS

      IMO Bennett and Gronk should be out till the end of the season, cant completely eliminate the dangerous hits when the ball is in play, but make an example of these meatheads and punish them for the Chicken S#!+ stuff they are doing after the whistle has blown

    • Steve

      Lucas – Do you think the NFL would keep Gronk from playing against the Steelers? Last week the Pats offense was not very good, and without Gronk, they may loose another if he was not back.

    • Dakoda Baxley

      But no Bennett fine really?