Sean Davis Fined $18,321 For Personal Foul Sunday Night

Little bit of housekeeping on this Friday night. Sean Davis’ wallet got a lot lighter this week after being fined $18,321 for one of his personal fouls committed Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens. That comes from the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo. Davis was penalized twice but fined for his third quarter late hit.

Davis hit Alex Collins late out of bounds at the end of his long run. Here’s a look.

It’s the second time this year Davis has been fined. The NFL docked him more than $24,000 for his helmet to helmet hit against Marvin Jones earlier this season. Artie Burns was also fined in the game for removing his helmet in protest of a pass interference call.

Davis’ fine is nearly half of his weekly game check.

On the year, Davis has started all 13 games, recording 72 tackles, picked off two passes, and forced one fumble.