Steelers 2017 Week 13 Injury Report: Brown, Mitchell, Shazier, McDonald All Sit Out Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their Friday injury report and the second official offering of Week 13 from the team now includes the name of wide receiver Antonio Brown (toe).

Brown was added to the team’s Friday injury report after sitting out practice earlier in the day with a toe injury. Early word is that it’s a minor issue and one not expected to keep him from playing Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Brown currently leads the NFL in both receptions and receiving yardage.

Also sitting out the team’s Friday session were cornerback Joe Haden (fibula), tight end Vance McDonald (ankle), safety Mike Mitchell (ankle), inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (ankle) and outside linebacker James Harrison (knee).

Haden has already been ruled out for Monday night. As for McDonald, Mitchell, Shazier and Harrison, we’ll have to see what ultimately happens with them on Friday. For what it’s worth, Shazier said on Thursday that he expected to practice Friday. He and Mitchell were both injured in the team’s Sunday night game.

Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) practiced fully again on Friday and thus should be fine to play Monday night against the Bengals. Smith-Schuster, who caught two passes for 39 yards in the Steelers week 7 win over the Bengals, missed the team’s Week 12 Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers due to a minor hamstring injury.