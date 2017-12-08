Steelers 2017 Week 14 Injury Report: S Mike Mitchell Questionable For Ravens Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their final injury report of Week 14 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Baltimore Ravens and as expected, three players have officially been ruled out for that contest on the Friday offering.

Ruled out for the Sunday night home game against the Ravens on Friday after failing to practice all week were linebacker Ryan Shazier (back), linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) and cornerback Joe Haden (fibula).

With Shazier and Matakevich out, the Steelers are currently expected to start veteran outside linebacker Arthur Moats inside and alongside Vince Williams. Additionally, albeit not guaranteed to happen, we could see fellow inside linebackers L.J. Fort and Sean Spence both get some snaps Sunday night alongside Williams. Spence was signed to the 53-man roster earlier this week.

Haden being out Sunday is also not surprising as he is still recovering from the broken fibula he suffered several weeks ago. Sunday night will mark the fourth game that Haden has missed since he suffered his injury. Either Coty Sensabaugh or Cameron Sutton will start in place of Haden Sunday night against the Ravens. Sutton replaced Sensabaugh in the second half of the Steelers Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Steelers S Mike Mitchell (ankle) ends the week listed as questionable on the injury report after being limited on Friday. Mitchell had previously been listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Mitchell missed the team’s most recent game with an ankle injury.

Practicing fully again on Friday was tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) and he is now expected to play Sunday night against the Ravens. McDonald hasn’t played in a game since suffering an ankle injury in Week 10.

Also practicing fully on Friday were wide receiver Antonio Brown (toe) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (knee). Brown had previously sat out the team’s Thursday practice while Watt was listed as a limited participant on Thursday. Neither player was issued a game status designation on Friday so both will be expected to play Sunday night.