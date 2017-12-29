Steelers 2017 Week 17 Injury Report: Pouncey Questionable; Roethlisberger, Bell Both Sit Out Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their final injury report of Week 17 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns and only two players were given status designations on the Friday offering.

As expected, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf) was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Browns as he continues to rehab his calf injury that suffered during the team’s Week 15 loss to the New England Patriots.

Despite him practicing fully on Friday, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (hip) ends the week listed as questionable on the injury report. Pouncey was listed as not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday. In short, the Steelers are likely to hold Pouncey out of Sunday’s game.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related) and running back Le’Veon Bell (not injury related) both sat out the team’s Friday practice and neither are expected to play Sunday against the Browns.

Practicing fully on Friday were defensive end Cameron Heyward (not injury related), cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) and guard Ramon Foster (concussion). Heyward, who was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday, might ultimately wind up being held out of Sunday’s game against the Browns as well.