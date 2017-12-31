Hot Topics

    Steelers Backups Do Enough To Hold Off Browns In 28-24 Win

    By Daniel Valente December 31, 2017 at 04:13 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have had their ‘Killer Bs’ on the field today but their backups still did enough to cruise to a 28-24 victory over the Cleveland Browns. While the Steelers may have lacked their usual stars, it was the combination of backup quarterback Landry Jones and rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster who pushed the Steelers to victory, gifting the Browns an imperfect 0-16 season.

    Smith-Schuster finished with 143 receiving yards, breaking the Steelers rookie record for most receiving yards in a season. Smith-Schuster also added two touchdowns on the day, the first wide open reception in the end zone and the second coming from a rare kickoff return. The rookie wide receiver took a third quarter kick off 96 yards to give the Steelers a 28-21 lead.

    DeShone Kizer was able to make this meaningless game interesting as the Browns battled back from 14-0 and 21-7 deficits to tie the game at 21 all. Though Kizer struggled with accuracy all afternoon, it was the few passes he connected on that hurt the Steelers the most. A 54-yard pass to Josh Gordon and 56-yard touchdown to Rashard Higgins powered the Browns back into the ballgame.

    Kizer would be gifted one last opportunity at the end of the game, driving into Steelers territory down four. Unfortunately facing a fourth and two, Kizer’s pass was dropped by Corey Coleman in typical Browns fashion.

    With the Steelers resting their starters, some forgotten faces had their chance to shine. Darrius Heyward-Bey opened the scoring, taking an end around handoff 29 yards for a Steelers touchdown. Heyward-Bey has fallen down the receiver depth chart this season but his contributions have remained consistent in spot duty.

    Another new face in running back Stevan Ridley was able to punch in another touchdown before halftime. With the absence of Le’Veon Bell, Ridley filled in nicely, totalling 80 rushing yards and adding his first rushing touchdown since 2014.

    The Steelers defense also broke a Pittsburgh all time record as their defense recorded six sacks on Kizer. The six sacks put the Steelers at 56 on the season, setting a new high for a Steelers season. In the absence of Cameron Heyward , Tyson Alualu finished with two sacks, notching the record breaking sack as well.

    Mike Tomlin and his squad will now enjoy a well needed bye week before resuming action in two weeks in the AFC Divisional Round. The Steelers will look to use the extra week off to get Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown back healthy from a calf injury.

    • RJMcReady

      Very happy Browns are 0-16.

      On to the playoffs for Pittsburgh.

    • will

      NE played Brady and everyone today. Different philosophy than Tomlin.
      How did Deebo do??

    • RJMcReady

      Got back to back sacks on the last two plays.

    • Conserv_58

      Back ups were playing, Finney goes down, Hubbard steps in at center, the defense couldn’t get off the field on third down in the second half, JuJu is game MVP, the defense gets a single season sack record, and they win in the final seconds, again, they win homefield advantage in the playoffs. What’s not to like? 🙄

    • Conserv_58

      I hate the way that whole scenario played out.

    • Matt Manzo

      What happened to the middle of our defense? No defenders within 10 yards!

    • DoctorNoah

      Sh&t really? Ha. In meaningless Jets game. Good for him

    • Danny Porter

      13-3 not to shabby

    • DoctorNoah

      Everyone in the world has now figured out how to burn the middle of our zone defense. I bet even the Browns could torch us for touchdowns in the middle of the field. Oh wait, they just did.

    • Conserv_58

      They were killin me.

    • Conserv_58

      The fall on the ball at the end of the game was Mitchell’s best play of the game. He was invisible otherwise.

    • PaeperCup

      Good job by the guys upfront…..guys in the back? ehhhhhh

    • Kevin Schwartz

      All the games with Playoff implications on now. Ravens down 7-0.

    • Milton Farfara

      A win is a win is a win. Now time to heal up and get ready to win 3 more games.
      GO STEELERS! ! !

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Offense moved a lot better than I though considering all the people they were missing.

    • Wayde Philpot

      Im not mad at the decision to play or rest starters. Finney got hurt in game, so sitting guys is justifiable for that reason alone. Belichick was ballsy for playing his guys. Thatll help them minimize rust, but its a dangerous thing to do. Esp with Gronk and Brady.

    • PaeperCup

      guys step up. JuJu of course is the real deal. Landry’s not great, but he played decently. Enough to beat the browns at least

    • Milton Farfara

      ^this

    • PaeperCup

      fire tomlin

    • treeher

      Back-ups? Not on defense, by and large. Our 3rd down performance was unacceptable.

    • Doogie

      NE has home field until the lose

    • RJMcReady

      Gave up third and long all day, very annoying.

      Got the win though, rested our core starters on offense and have the bye.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      A dismal way to limp to a 13-3 record. I think this performance will put tomlin squarely in the hot seat