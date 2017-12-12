Hot Topics

    Steelers Can’t Afford To Experiment On Kickoffs Vs Patriots

    By Matthew Marczi December 12, 2017 at 06:20 am

    Well, it was fun…until it wasn’t…while it lasted, but I can’t help but assume that starting in tomorrow’s practice, wide receiver Martavis Bryant is not going to be set up as the primary kick returner leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pivotal game against the New England Patriots, which may decide who hosts the AFC Championship game.

    While I have talked over the course of the past two weeks in my special teams reports that Bryant clearly flashes the potential for delivering a big play, I have also warned that he doesn’t have much of a plan of attack when a lane is not presented to him.

    Sunday night’s game in particular showed how difficult of a time he can have to maximize a return unless he has a hole to hit, which resulted in him leaving a lot of yardage out on the field that the offense could have used.

    Bryant was able to return five kickoffs from the Ravens, but he totaled just 55 yards on them for an 11-yard average, with the longest individual return only going for 21 yards. And one of those returns really flirted with disaster.

    It should be granted that the Baltimore Ravens are among the best teams in the league with respect to special teams. Head Coach John Harbaugh has a serious background in that area of the game, and he has surrounded himself with the coaches and players that allow him to excel. Justin Tucker and Sam Koch are Pro Bowl specialists.

    With that said, you simply cannot do some of the things that Bryant did on kick returns. Indecisiveness is a fatal flaw for a returner, a role that requires quick thinking and acting, and we saw that on display during a number of Bryant’s returns.

    The one following the Ravens’ first touchdown in the second quarter is a perfect example. Fielding the ball at the three, Bryant     immediately paused to assay the field before looking to cut sharply to the right, seeing daylight to that end. Once he found that he could not reach the edge, he essentially gave himself up, tackled at the 12-yard line.

    He also returned at kick out of the end zone to the 18-yard line, but the most damning was the third-quarter boot that he failed to field with urgency, allowing it to bounce to him and trusting that it would do so on a predictable manner. This kick nearly resulted in a safety.

    You can be sure that the Patriots are quite aware of how Bryant returned kicks over the course of the past three weeks and would look to take advantage of his inexperienced decision-making in that area, as they tried to do to the Dolphins last night.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster has not been without fault, either, of course. He was involved in the free kick that the Chiefs recovered earlier this year, and he has not done anything particularly special on returns. But consistent starting field position between the 20 and 25 right now feels a bit like heaven.

    • ThePointe

      Put AB back there on kick returns and we are guaranteed to get touchbacks on all kickoffs. He wouldn’t even need to return anything.

    • Vic

      Does anyone feel that martavis is purposely not putting any effort? Almost feels as he trying to sabotage the teams success.

    • steelburg

      Count me as a fan of keeping Bryant back there. Him being back there does 2 things 1 it gives us the best threat to actually get a TD returned IMO. And the second thing it does is it gives Bryant another opportunity outside of the offense to get a big play and boost his confidence. So I hope they keep him back there. The pats like to kick the ball just short of the end zone and one of the worst things I think you can do is kick the ball in a manner that allows for the return to get a running start.

    • dany

      I like your thinking. Even if he hasnt done it in a while, it’s still AB, you don’t want him with the ball in his hands. If the kick is short, have the upback get it to avoid damage on ab. Let him a few safe ones for good measure

    • Ray Istenes

      Not at all. He has been blocking well down field. With AB getting 200yds and TE’s 150 and Bell his there is not much to go around. However, there will be a week when he comes up huge for us. I am still glad we have him.

    • Kevin artis

      JuJu can do that. He’s sure handed and a smart kid. All we need is someone to catch it.
      But they might kick is short to test his decision making.

    • 20Stoney

      I’d be more of a fan of keeping him there if he showed a little more urgency and want to. I’m getting that “I don’t care” vibe from him. He seems like he’s still in a funk from whatever his perceived slights by the team were.