Hot Topics

    Steelers CB Artie Burns Fined For Removing Helmet Against Ravens

    By Dave Bryan December 14, 2017 at 03:55 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night game against the Baltimore Ravens wasn’t quite as physical as their Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but even so, at least one player from the home team was ultimately fined this past week for an illegal action that he committed during the most-recent AFC North matchup.

    According to Will Graves of the Associated Press, Steelers cornerback Artie Burns said Thursday afternoon that he was fined this week for taking his helmet off after being flagged for pass interference on Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace midway through the fourth quarter of the Sunday night game.

    As you can see in the replay of the pass that was intended for Wallace below, it really doesn’t look like Burns should have been penalized for pass interference. Regardless, he should not have removed his helmet in frustration and he’s lucky another 15-yard penalty wasn’t called. With that said, the Ravens offense still scored four plays later to take a 38-29 lead.

    Burns was likely fined $24,309 for removing his helmet.

    • Spencer Krick

      Unbelieva-wait. This is absolutely believable.

      At least they didn’t suspend someone this time I guess?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      24k for removing your helmet. Lord! 😥

    • Greg Hymes

      Were the officials fined for the terrible excuse of officiating?

    • pittfan

      My wife gets pissed at me for getting $250 speeding ticket. Imagine coming home and having to write a check for $25,000 for taking off your helmet! Sheesh!

    • Charles Mullins

      They need consequences.

    • TroymanianDevil

      Is he going to be suspended?
      This is clearly worse than Gronk’s WWE move, so I think a 4 game suspension sounds about right

    • Steeldog22

      Yeah. That seems steep.

    • nutty32

      Uncontrollable urge to remove one’s head-wear is a sure sign of CTE

    • The Tony

      After seeing Burns comment on CTE my first thought was selfish. I thought we had to make headline news during the most important week of the season

    • Yeshaya

      I’m fine with the fine (har) but it does seem ridiculous that george iloka taking a headshot on AB and a player taking off his helmet after the play are equally criminal offenses.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Was Eric Weddle fined for leaving his feet and launching himself into a defenseless Jessie James? Or was it just the guy that took off his helmet? You have got to me kidding me with this $hit!

    • Steeler Nation!

      2 things:
      Burns could play a whole game without his helmet. He never uses it anyway.
      The official who made the call should be fined his game check as well.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      good.

    • israelp

      $24,000 for taking off your helmet?? Outrageous,

    • StolenUpVotes

      Terrible call by the way