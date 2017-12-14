Steelers CB Artie Burns Fined For Removing Helmet Against Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night game against the Baltimore Ravens wasn’t quite as physical as their Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but even so, at least one player from the home team was ultimately fined this past week for an illegal action that he committed during the most-recent AFC North matchup.

According to Will Graves of the Associated Press, Steelers cornerback Artie Burns said Thursday afternoon that he was fined this week for taking his helmet off after being flagged for pass interference on Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace midway through the fourth quarter of the Sunday night game.

Artie Burns says he was fined for taking his helmet off on that DPI vs the Ravens. — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) December 14, 2017

As you can see in the replay of the pass that was intended for Wallace below, it really doesn’t look like Burns should have been penalized for pass interference. Regardless, he should not have removed his helmet in frustration and he’s lucky another 15-yard penalty wasn’t called. With that said, the Ravens offense still scored four plays later to take a 38-29 lead.

Burns was likely fined $24,309 for removing his helmet.