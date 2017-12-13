Steelers CB Joe Haden Reports Sore Leg Following First Practice Back

As expected, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden returned to the practice field on Wednesday and that’s the first time he’s been able to do so since suffering a fracture fibula during the team’s Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts. However, despite that happening, it’s still very unclear if Haden will ultimately be able to play Sunday at Heinz Field against the New England Patriots.

According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, Haden said at the conclusion of the team’s Wednesday practice that his leg is a little sore after his first on-the-field work since suffering his injury. He reportedly indicated that he will know more on Thursday after going through a more rigorous practice as Wednesday’s session was apparently just a walk-thru.

Joe Haden said leg is a little sore after first practice. Will know more tomorrow after a more rigorous practice. today was walk thru — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) December 13, 2017

During his Tuesday press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t rule out the possibility of Haden being able to play Sunday against the Patriots.

“We’re getting back into the phase of things where it’s time to have a Joe Haden discussion,” Tomlin said. “He’s worked hard and has done some good things. He’ll be on the practice field in some form or fashion this week. The amount he’s on the practice field will be determined by what he does when he gets out there and obviously his availability will be determined by what he does when he gets out there and the quality of it. So, that’s something that bears watching day-to-day.”

We’ll pass along the Steelers full Wednesday injury report to you in about 30 minutes from now.

Joe Haden said he was cleared to run in the indoor facility Monday and Tuesday. Asked how long it might take for him to know whether he can play vs. Patriots: "It might be all the way up until the game." — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) December 13, 2017