    Steelers CB Joe Haden Reports Sore Leg Following First Practice Back

    By Dave Bryan December 13, 2017 at 03:29 pm

    As expected, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden returned to the practice field on Wednesday and that’s the first time he’s been able to do so since suffering a fracture fibula during the team’s Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts. However, despite that happening, it’s still very unclear if Haden will ultimately be able to play Sunday at Heinz Field against the New England Patriots.

    According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, Haden said at the conclusion of the team’s Wednesday practice that his leg is a little sore after his first on-the-field work since suffering his injury. He reportedly indicated that he will know more on Thursday after going through a more rigorous practice as Wednesday’s session was apparently just a walk-thru.

    During his Tuesday press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t rule out the possibility of Haden being able to play Sunday against the Patriots.

    “We’re getting back into the phase of things where it’s time to have a Joe Haden discussion,” Tomlin said. “He’s worked hard and has done some good things. He’ll be on the practice field in some form or fashion this week. The amount he’s on the practice field will be determined by what he does when he gets out there and obviously his availability will be determined by what he does when he gets out there and the quality of it. So, that’s something that bears watching day-to-day.”

    We’ll pass along the Steelers full Wednesday injury report to you in about 30 minutes from now.

    • Surrealist

      the other one is probably sore too

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Hard to conclude anything from this, really. I think there is bound to be soreness when returning from an injury, regardless of health. As he said, we’ll see where he is tomorrow.

    • nikgreene

      It’s probably Haley’s fault. Fire ’em.

    • imjohnh

      “soreness in leg after broken fibula” is currently most googled in the 412 area code.

    • Bradys_Dad

      I sincerely hope that they don’t rush Joe back. We need him for the money rounds.

    • Ring4Shaz

      Shocking. Dude broke his leg a month ago and is practicing professional football today. My whole body would be sore and I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed for a week. Ice whirlpool time, Joe.

    • steelmann58

      get him healthy for the playoffs don’t rush him back

    • Chad Weiss

      If it’s sore after a walk through idk if I’d want him practicing on it

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Correction: “soreness in leg after broken fibula normal”

    • colingrant

      Injured players almost always come back one game too soon. If I’m a coach I’d never go on players self assessment, as it is habitually and competitively optimistic. I’d listen to the players and then add a game or two. When my wife say’s she’s she’ll be ready by 7, that tells me she’ll be ready within the time frame of 7:30-7:45 and I plan my evening preparation from there. The time given is always her optimistic one, especially when going to a fun event like a dinner party. She means well but that’s just how it is. You just adjust accordingly based on the track record.

    • Timothy Rea

      Disagree. You want him out there. Beating NE now might be the difference between playing them this once or twice. I’d rather beat them now and then have them play in WC round against a tough team. They are the type of team that will take that tape apart and don’t think they lose twice.

    • T R

      right, I bump my toe a mouth ago on the table and my toe still hurt. and would not be able to practice.. Amazin

    • John

      He hasn’t played or run in over a month before this week. His timing is going to be off. It will be interesting to see what they do but we cannot expect much more than Coty level play if Haden is out there. Maybe in the next game he will be closer to his old form but this week is really pushing it.

    • The Tony

      No it’s Ben’s fault. We should have traded him years ago!

    • Iulo

      lol… cuz you don’t any option like me 😀

    • Darth Blount 47

      If he indeed practices tomorrow after this report, I’ll be very encouraged. If he doesn’t practice tomorrow after this report, I say shut him down until he’s truly ready. Unless he wakes up Friday feeling like a million bucks, then I say let him practice and see what happens.

      To sum up: “New England is such a huge game, my mind is frazzled thinking about all the ramifications.”

    • ThePointe

      Soreness, with no swelling would be fantastic allowing him to test more rigorously Thursday, and then again Friday. I’m cautiously optimistic hell be ready to go.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      No surprise his leg is sore. It’s probably as much muscular soreness as anything. Probably be some swelling tonight as well. Anyone who has broken a bone in the foot/ankle/leg area and been unable to do anything rigorous with thay limb will understand what I’m talking about. He’ll be fine long-term and the pain will subside before long, but I don’t think it wise to push things on the matter. If he’s not completely ready, don’t play him. Id rather have him healthy for the playoffs.

    • NickSteelerFan

      Please do not rush back, there will be many more important games in January and February that we need you healthy and 100% for!

    • hdogg48

      I’m not real confident about our D shutting down Brady and Co
      this Sun.

      It’s going to be up to the Killer Bs and JuJu to score
      5 TDs to secure home field throughout.

      We need to get Haden healthy for the playoffs and with
      the Texans, and Browns afterwards plus the bye it
      will assure us that he will be healthy for the playoffs.

      Sutton needs the reps, and he can be baptized this
      W/E. Nobody will blame if he gets toasted by Cooks.
      It could just as easily happen to Coty and Burns.

      I say give Sutton and Allen a ton of reps against the
      Texans and Brown, assuming a bye or home field
      have been clinched.

      Nothing wrong with having young, fast, quality depth
      to run in and out in the playoffs when Haden returns.

    • cencalsteeler

      Play him Sunday, then park him in the garage for the next two weeks.

    • Iulo

      i was thinking like more of the guys here… just don’t rush him and let him practice but still sits him for this game. But when I think more about it, I also agree with you; this is a big game! so many ramifications. We better win this one and we have the better opportunities to win next one.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      No it’s Tomlin’s fault! Fire him!