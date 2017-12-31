Steelers Divisional Round Playoff Game To Be Played On Sunday, Jan 14

The NFL released the Wildcard Round schedule for the 2017 playoffs a few hours ago and now we know when the Divisional Round and Championship Round games will be played.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their Divisional Round game on Sunday, Jan 14 at 1:05 PM ET and that contest will obviously take place at Heinz Field. That game will be broadcast on CBS. The other AFC Divisional Round game will be played on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET and the New England Patriots will host it.

After the Steelers Divisional Round win over the Kansas City Chiefs last season, head coach Mike Tomlin was caught on a locker room Facebook Live video filmed by wide receiver Antonio Brown complaining that the Patriots played Saturday and Steelers on Sunday before AFC championship game.

As for the AFC Championship game this year, that will take place at 3:05 PM ET on Sunday, Jan 21. The Steelers will only host that game at Heinz Field if they win their Divisional Round game and the Patriots lose theirs. The AFC Championship game will also be broadcast on CBS.

The Steelers and the Patriots are both on a bye this coming week after securing the top two seeds in the AFC.

2017 NFL Wild Card Schedule

Saturday, Jan 6

4:35 PM ET: TEN at KC (ESPN/ABC)

8:15 PM ET: ATL at LAR (NBC)

Sunday, Jan 7

1:00 PM ET: BUF at JAX (CBS)

4:40 PM ET: CAR at NO (FOX)

2017 NFL Divisional Playoff Schedule

Saturday, Jan 13

4:35 PM ET: at @Eagles (NBC)

8:15 PM ET: at @Patriots (CBS)

Sunday, Jan 14

1:05 PM ET: at @Steelers (CBS)

4:40 PM ET: at @Vikings (FOX)

Championship Games

Sunday, Jan 21

3:05 PM ET: AFC (CBS)

6:40 PM ET: NFC (FOX)