Hot Topics

    Steelers Divisional Round Playoff Game To Be Played On Sunday, Jan 14

    By Dave Bryan December 31, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    The NFL released the Wildcard Round schedule for the 2017 playoffs a few hours ago and now we know when the Divisional Round and Championship Round games will be played.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their Divisional Round game on Sunday, Jan 14 at 1:05 PM ET and that contest will obviously take place at Heinz Field. That game will be broadcast on CBS. The other AFC Divisional Round game will be played on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET and the New England Patriots will host it.

    After the Steelers Divisional Round win over the Kansas City Chiefs last season, head coach Mike Tomlin was caught on a locker room Facebook Live video filmed by wide receiver Antonio Brown complaining that the Patriots played Saturday and Steelers on Sunday before AFC championship game.

    As for the AFC Championship game this year, that will take place at 3:05 PM ET on Sunday, Jan 21. The Steelers will only host that game at Heinz Field if they win their Divisional Round game and the Patriots lose theirs. The AFC Championship game will also be broadcast on CBS.

    The Steelers and the Patriots are both on a bye this coming week after securing the top two seeds in the AFC.

    2017 NFL Wild Card Schedule

    Saturday, Jan 6
    4:35 PM ET: TEN at KC (ESPN/ABC)
    8:15 PM ET: ATL at LAR (NBC)

    Sunday, Jan 7
    1:00 PM ET: BUF at JAX (CBS)
    4:40 PM ET: CAR at NO (FOX)

    2017 NFL Divisional Playoff Schedule

    Saturday, Jan 13
    4:35 PM ET: at @Eagles (NBC)
    8:15 PM ET: at @Patriots (CBS)

    Sunday, Jan 14
    1:05 PM ET: at @Steelers (CBS)
    4:40 PM ET: at @Vikings (FOX)

    Championship Games

    Sunday, Jan 21
    3:05 PM ET: AFC (CBS)
    6:40 PM ET: NFC (FOX)

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • ryan72384

      Wish we had the Saturday night game. We would be laying a whupping on the Jags in primetime. Now we will look sluggish and half asleep at 1 o clock especially after a bye week.

    • Darth Blount 47

      SHOCKED! I am shocked, I tell ya… S H O C K E D.

      I’ve seen this movie somewhere before.

      Thanks, Roger. Or Al. Or who the hell ever.

      “This aggression will not stand, man.”

    • francesco

      I’m more worried about the Refs and that guy up there in a NYC tower.

    • FATCAT716

      One extra day for AB to heal

    • Chris92021

      And of course New England gets the Saturday game. Man, the league really wants New England to get all the advantages, including the extra day.

    • Chris92021

      Just to consider: 14 of the last 20 Super Bowl participants (since the 2007 season) played their divisional round games on Saturday. New England accounted for 6 of those 14. The schedule makers love New England. I for one haven’t been this angry since the Jesse James touchdown that didn’t count because Al Riveron thinks he’s god. $*%&#( you NFL schedule makers.

    • ThePointe

      Not sure what everyone is complaining about. I’m pretty sure that the #1 seeds in each conference get scheduled on Saturdays.

    • Chris92021

      Nope. 2015 season, Denver played on Sunday. Carolina played on Sunday too. 2013, Denver played on Sunday. Atlanta in 2012 played on Sunday. All were 1 seeds. So no, they don’t always get scheduled for the Saturday game.

    • Chris92021

      Roger Goodell is going to be really mad when he has to hand Art Rooney II that Lombardi Trophy.

    • ThePointe

      Ok, I’ll qualify what I said earlier then: Weather scheduled on a Saturday, or a Sunday the #1 seeds get scheduled on the same day. Seems fair to me, and a silly thing to complain about IMO.

    • ThePointe

      Funny, cause you can’t claim it’s an extra day unless the team scheduled on Saturday actually wins. Playing on Saturday is one less day in prep before the first playoff game, so it all comes out in the wash anyway.

    • Chris92021

      That is also not true either. Numerous times a 1 seed got scheduled a Sunday while another 1 seed got scheduled on a Saturday. Matter of fact, it happened last year (New England got the Saturday game as a 1 and Dallas got the Sunday game as a 1). 2013, Seattle got a Saturday game while Denver got the Sunday game. Both were 1s. 2012, Atlanta got a Sunday game while Denver got the Saturday game. Point is there is no real rhyme or reason involved in scheduling. I mostly wanted the Saturday game because the recent trend is that whoever wins the Saturday divisional game has better chance of going to the Super Bowl. Matter of fact, 14 of the last 20 did it. New England did it 6 times in the last 10 years. Heck, all 7 Super Bowls Brady has been to involved a Saturday divisional round game (including the Tuck Rule Game). So yeah, it is not as silly as you think.

    • RJMcReady

      At least it’s scheduled for 1:05pm EST and not the later game like last year.

      Got two weeks off for most our Pro Bowl players. Will have full seven days between Division and potential AFCCG.

    • Carlos Martínez

      Is that a Big Lebowski reference?

    • ThePointe

      You are of course correct again, and I feel like an idiot. Still not buying what you are selling though. Last year the Steelers were scheduled 2015 -2016 playoffs. The Steelers were scheduled on a Saturday, then given an extra day pres and scheduled the next Sunday and ending up losing. Last year the Steelers were treated to a Sunday, Sunday, Sunday schedule. Like I said previously, the team scheduled on a Saturday actually gets ripped off from a day of prep. That Saturday doesn’t become a benefit to that team unless they win that week, and even then the extra day just balances out the day of prep the team was robbed of the day before.

    • Chris92021

      But with the bye week, what is the real difference between 13 days between games rather than 14 days? Of course if word gets out that Antonio Brown needs an extra day, then OK. And yes you are right, you actually have to win the divisional round to take advantage of it. Honestly I wish the league would have it where the 1 seeds play on Sunday and the 2 seeds play on Saturday but that will never happen.

    • PaeperCup

      I think the refs gave the pats more first downs than their players did today

    • ThePointe

      That is how I had thought things were scheduled. You did open my eyes to a real scheduling problem. The NFL just needs to set a rule guaranteeing both #1 seeds the Saturday divisional game as part of the potential benefit of winning the #1 seed. But, your probably right in that it will not happen.

    • PaeperCup

      We play better primetime though ….

    • Chris92021

      Heck, if it wasn’t for Al Riveron trying to be god, we would be undefeated on all non-1 pm games (8-1 officially).

    • Doug Andrews

      I’m pumped all we have to do is win 2 games to get to the big dance

    • Lambert58

      An extra day for AB to get healthy.

    • John

      The Saturday night game historically is an upset. Not all the time but a decent percentage

    • John

      IT’s the playoffs. If we cannot play well, then forget it.

    • Rocksolid20

      AFC and NFC #1’s play on Sat . #2’s Sun