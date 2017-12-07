Hot Topics

    Steelers LB Ryan Shazier Underwent Spinal Stabilization Surgery Wednesday Night

    By Dave Bryan December 7, 2017 at 02:21 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers updated the status of linebacker Ryan Shazier Thursday afternoon via a short statement.

    According to the team’s release, Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery Wednesday night at UPMC and the procedure was performed by neurosurgeons and team physicians David Okonkwo and Joseph Maroon.

    While nothing has been made official, it would appear as though Shazier’s 2017 season has come to an end as a result of the spine injury he suffered during the first quarter of the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. For now, all we can do is continue to hope and pray that he’ll continue to make improvements in his attempt to live a normal life again and perhaps ultimately be allowed to continue his football career.

    Shazier suffered his injury Monday night while attempting to tackle Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone following a short completion to the middle of the field.

    After suffering his injury, Shazier was removed from the field on a cart while strapped to flat board. He was then transported by an ambulance to a Cincinnati hospital and he remained there through Tuesday night. On Wednesday, Shazier was reportedly airlifted to UPMC in Pittsburgh.

    Shazier, who was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, had his fifth-year option picked up by the team this past offseason.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Not good.

    • Aaron H

      Well, this almost certainly means he is out for the season and maybe forever. I pray that he is able to regain normal function going forward.

    • kdubs412

      Tragic. Don’t know what else to say

    • mape_ape

      Get well, Shazier. See you next season.

    • falconsaftey43

      hopefully he sees a full recovery

    • The Tony

      Get well Shazier

    • steelersfan

      Heartbreaking

    • PaeperCup

      Get well soon Ryan!

    • StillersInThe6

      Geez, I knew it was too early to start getting excited about a full recovery. At this point I’m sure most of Steeler Nation would be ecstatic to never see him in a black and gold uniform again so long as he can live a normal life.

    • Timothy Rea

      Absolutely terrible. That poor young man.

    • PaeperCup

      I’m not familiar with the recovery aspects of this injury and subsequent surgery. But are we sure that he can’t make a full or close to full recovery in time?

    • Timothy Rea

      Gotta think that Mitchell’s & Pouncey’s comments are stemming from knowing about this before we as fans did. They knew how serious it is and are understandably upset and airing out some things.

    • Steel City Slim

      I just pray that he makes a full recovery.

    • dany

      If we don’t see an IR statement sure people will start getting excited. So to deviate the attention, fan favorite Dangerfield might come back

    • The Tony

      What were their comments?

    • ThatGuy

      Absolutely devastating news. I hope he makes a full recovery, football is irrelevant. I just hope he can play with his child in the future.
      Get well soon 5-0!!!

    • heath miller

      God this is so hard … last three times i cried .. 1985 when my mom died.. 2010 when we put my dog to sleep and NOW…… HEEEEEEATH 🙁

    • MP34

      Best wishes to Ryan Shazier and his family, for his recovery and his future.

    • John

      Best wishes to Shazier. Hopes for a long and fruitful life. ILB just became our position of need in round one of draft next year.

    • Timothy Rea

      Mitchell had various things to say about NFL, Hits, Penalties, Suspensions, Goodell. Sounded completely pissed off, irritated, angry,, Things a young guy feels when something happens to someone they care about. Pouncey said that Gronk should be suspended 3 games and complained about JuJu’s suspension. I doubt they publicly air this stuff otherwise as any time you throw shade at the commish it could be interpreted as conduct detrimental to the league.

    • Petherson Silveira

      Get Health man! Love you!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Nah. Qb. Safety. Tight end still bigger needs.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I don’t mean to trivialize this at all, but I imagine the Steelers will now being playing for two men—Art Rooney and Ryan Shazier.

    • Grant Humphrey

      So his career still could be over then. I just hope he’ll be able to walk normally.

    • heath miller

      at least its just something that just happened .. nothing that burfuk or pac man or suggs did .. where we would all demand a bounty on them …. amazing and he didnt even knock the runner off his feet .. not like it was a hit that just blew the runner away .. i think we lost 2 players on that one … i think ryan has a better chance to retrun now than ben next year.. you could see ben on the sidelines …emotional thinking of ryan and then thinking that could have been me … i’d be shocked now if ben came back next season .. absolutely shocked .. HEEEATH

    • FATCAT716

      Just thinking the same thing

    • Reader783

      In time for what?

    • nutty32

      The good news is that it sounds like they are fixing structural stuff like disks and bones v. the cord itself?
      Everything I read on other sites sound positive, too.
      He should have cut weight & been a strong safety all along. Seemed pretty clear his body wasn’t holding up to the constant pounding inside.

    • Ed McConnell

      Speedy and complete recovery. Football career is an after thought.

    • hdogg48

      I just read on NFL.COM about this injury and subsequent
      surgery.

      They cited 3 players that had this (none noteworthy).
      All returned to normal functions, and ALL retired from
      the NFL.

    • nutty32

      Surgery means they cut you open—>season is over. Scopes are just small holes, but regular surgeries need time to heal.

    • FATCAT716

      What??? This has absolutely nothing to do with the position he was playing or not being able to hold smh were you watching Monday? That was a football injury could have happened to anyone

    • PaeperCup

      in due time.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Let’s go win a Super Bowl for him.

    • NinjaMountie

      I think you’re getting a little too far in the speculation with Ben. He is a QB after all. How many QBs are going to get Shazier’s injury? While it’s scary I do think he recognizes he’s a QB and not a LB.
      Personally, I don’t think Shazier is ever playing again. As the Doc said, ” …And of course the primary concern is his overall recovery, not his career. It all depends on how the nerves are recovery. Have to hope for the best.”

    • PaeperCup

      the question is, will he ever play football again.

    • Mister Wirez

      Man, I feel awful. I sincerely hope he can play again for his sake.

      This hits me like the Gabe Rivera incident. For you younger guys that don’t know, Rivera was a Steeler in the early 80’s that was in a car wreck in his rookie year and paralyzed… He was the 1st rounder, they took OVER Dan Marino.

    • NinjaMountie

      I just hope he can walk again someday. Heck with football.

    • nutty32

      I dunno, man. Those guys inside take a pretty good pounding from 300lbers on every darn play. The whole spine chain gets compressed over time. He was also made to bulk up past his normal skeletal tolerance & that just weakens everything over time. He was good enough of an athlete and football player to be a stud playing in space.

    • Mister Wirez

      Ahh, that’s great info, thank you.

    • StillersInThe6

      I don’t think anyone knows that yet. But even if he does make a full recovery, I wouldn’t be disappointed in the slightest if he opted not to play again.

      I think the fact that he’s undergoing surgery means they haven’t seen the progress they were hoping for, and with nerves, I’m assuming all bets are off (with respect to a full recovery).

    • Reader783

      I mean I don’t think this surgery means his career is 100%, definitely over. I think his season is more likely than not over. We won’t know anything about his ability to play until we are told it, but I would say this surgery does not rule it out. Players have had surgeries similar before and returned to regular motor function, but they all have tended to retire on their own accord. I am still hopeful that he will regain motor function and his return to football is his decision.

    • Mister Wirez

      I think his technique caused this injury

    • nutty32

      “Senor Sack” Very sad story.

    • StillersInThe6

      What a story that would be, if this defense rallies around this loss and gets one ‘for him’.

    • FATCAT716

      He could have had that injury from the safety position. And again it was more about the position of his head & the part of the body he hit. Rather you weighed 300LBS or 100LBs the game of football is dangerous

    • lonnie

      Going to miss him, we really needed him for our hopes of winning #7 but what’s far more important is for him to recover and be able to live a normal life. I hope he retires. Life is way more important.

    • Renohightower

      feel bad for him Dave/Alex/Matthew what does this mean for his long term healthcare as he did not complete 5 seasons in the NFL yet? Im sure the Steelers will take care of him should he not be able to continue his career

    • PaeperCup

      I don’t know the history of this type of surgery in the NFL, but my first thought went to Peyton’s neck surgery. He didn’t come back 100%, but played at a high level and won a super bowl. Wouldn’t that be nice.

      But of course, jsut to echo everyone else, we are just hoping for him able to walk again.

    • nutty32

      Yeah that too. He spears on pretty much every tackle.

    • FATCAT716

      Thx for that info

    • Mister Wirez

      It just might be the brotherhood bond that pushes them over the top. LET’S DO IT!

    • heath miller

      for what this worth and he is NOT returning to a normal occupation / life…. but this is what i found .. 6 weeks to a normal person…. Recovery from Stabilization Surgery
      In terms of recovery time, dynamic stabilization is comparable to traditional fusion surgeries. Many patients will be released from care the same day, though some may be required to stay a day or two for observation, depending on their progress healing and any other underlying conditions. For instance, smokers often have a much slower healing factor, and this may be cause for concern in your case. If there are additional procedures done during your surgery, these will also add to the recovery time required.
      Most patients are able to return to their normal routines within six weeks, but this varies considerably from one patient to another. It is important that you do not engage in any activity that Dr. Patel has not released you for, or you risk complicating the healing process.

    • John A Stewart

      Who cares I want him to walk again

    • StillersInThe6

      Would be cool to see someone on the defense (or the entire defense!) go shirtless for warmups ROS as a tribute!

    • Grant Humphrey

      Get one for Dan and Shazier.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      I just hope he’s okay but I’m assuming this is more of a spinal decompression surgery. Meaning he could be back in 1 to 3 months. Let’s say he’s done for the season but there’s like a 1% chance he could be back for the end of the postseason. Football is a rough sport so I wouldn’t hang onto that hope of returning this season.

    • heath miller

      right always tackled with his dead down . thats a No No …

    • PaeperCup

      of course. But yes we do care whether or not he plays football. That’s his life, and losing that is devastating in itself.

    • FATCAT716

      Thx I’ll be shirtless for this game in his honor

    • PaeperCup

      good questions, put it in Alex’s mailbag.

    • T3xassteelers

      Prayers for the Shazier family. I wore my Shazier jersey Tuesday for him.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Retired from the NFL because of the injury?

    • T3xassteelers

      Meaning they retired the following year? Who are the players?

    • Rusted Out

      Ben had a spinal concussion at the end of the 09 season. I’m not sure if the commentor above was referring to that, but I’m sure Ben can at least relate to this injury. I’m with you though, I think it silly to speculate on this having any baring on Ben’s decision to continue playing or not.

    • michael young

      My vote: J Wobble. Big dudes need shirtless love too…..

    • T3xassteelers

      If Shazier cant return, i’d put ILB above all those personally, only QB i would take before but that’s just because of the importance of it

    • heath miller

      well ninja .. i mean u look at that play .. he didnt even hit the guy hard enough to knock him off his feet.. that injury could come playing with the kids or dog in the back yard.. it wasnt likehe put a devastating hit on the guy … it just happened

    • EdJHJr

      I’m hoping he is ok. Get well soon

    • Sam Clonch

      I have faith the Rooney’s aren’t going to leave him hanging. He’ll be taken care of. Worth remembering that the Steelers DID already pick up his 5th year option, which is a fully guaranteed $8.7 mill in the event of injury.

    • Steelerbob

      This is the first thing i thought of when Shazier went down. I immediately thought about Gabe Rivera. Im sure others of a certain age did too. of course, not the same circumstances in that Rivera was driving drunk, but still hard to imagine being so young and having your life change forever that fast.

    • Edjhjr

      very bad. I just wish , well he always went in head down. So everyone should stop that habit. Not necessary.

    • John Noh

      The big difference being – wasn’t Rivera a DUI case? Shaz got hurt in the line of duty.

    • will

      Agree….this is very sad! May you walk again Ryan.

    • Rye Stye

      That seems very reasonable. Too risky to continue. I would love to see him out there again as he was a great talent, but I think he might call it a career. I will always appreciate and respect what he gave on the field for the Steelers.

    • Jaybird

      I just talked to a couple of the radiologist I work with and they said if hardware has been placed in his spine that he probably won’t ever play again.
      I’m not confident he will ever play again, and to be honest , I just want the guy to walk and be normal.

    • PghDSF

      This is the surgery Dr Maroon most likely did on him. This info is from
      the UPMC site.

      Dynamic Lumbar Spine Stabilization Surgery

      What Is Dynamic Lumber Spine Stabilization?

      Dynamic lumbar spine stabilization is a surgical technique that
      stabilizes the spine with flexible materials to allow for more mobility
      in the spine than traditional spinal fusion surgery. Dynamic spine
      stabilization is a growing area of lumbar spine surgery because it can
      reduce some of the problems inherent with metal implants, such as disc
      degeneration in the discs next to the fusion site.

      Dynamic stabilization uses rods made of flexible materials to
      stabilize the affected level of the spine. The flexible portion of the
      rod limits motion between the vertebrae, but it does not completely
      eliminate movement. This technique also reduces the load on the spine’s
      joints and discs, which may reduce pain and improve the recovery time
      after your surgical procedure.

      UPMC neurosurgeons recommend spinal stabilization when the
      movement of a damaged spinal disc causes pain or if a condition such as
      spondylolisthesis allows the spine to become unstable. It may also be
      needed if a patient undergoes surgery to remove of the normal
      stabilizing structures of the spine.

      When the spine is unstable, excessive motion can cause the nerves
      adjacent to the spinal column to be pinched, leading to leg pain,
      numbness, and weakness. By stabilizing the spinal column, abnormal
      motion of the spinal segments is limited.​

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      I would think that the prudent thing to do, given the position he plays and the likelihood of further injury, would be to retire. If he were a kicker that would be a different story. Don’t want to mess around with the spine unless you want to be in a wheelchair.

    • Jaybird

      That for “normal” people , not Inside Linebackers.
      If he had fusion , I can’t see how he could ever play again. Peyton manning did , but he’s a QB. I’m not sure it’s very safe to play linebacker with hardware in your spine.

    • Kevin artis

      Yeah I wrote the same on a previous post. ILB, safety and TE would be my priority order.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I wish I could agree with you but after it happened and when they reported that the patient didn’t want his status known i kinda figured it was bad and not only that if he is able to gain full recovery I’m guessing that he’s gonna announce his retirement because of the severity and his health is way more important than the game itself here’s hoping for a full recovery

    • O’Neal

      Well at least he is guaranteed the 12? million for his fifth year option. I highly doubt he will ever play again. Sad because he was really coming into his own this year.

    • Steeldog22

      One was probably Jermichael Finley who reportedly turned down the Steelers small interest in him on return and cashed in on his $10M insurance policy instead.

    • Junaid Mahmud

      Shazier is a beast. The most gifted and athletic lb in the NFL. No one even comes close. Honestly so mad right now. Spence has some big shoes to fill.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Prayers!

    • KiJana Haney

      thanks for the information.

    • KiJana Haney

      I hope the man gets the money that was allocated to him for next year. I want to seee him play again but I don’t think it is best for him too. I just want him to live a happy and fruitful life.

    • Matt Manzo

      Damn it! I know his health and well being should be top priority! But I can’t help but cry about how this affects our season. He was a vital piece of this defense.
      I’m not too worried about VW. Maybe Fort busts out and turns into a superstar? Other than that I’m pretty bummed about our ILB situation going into the hardest part of the season.
      I’m not even sure that Fort is gonna get the start. I could see Spence getting the nod just because of coach familiarity.

    • rystorm06

      Yep, coaches down to the pee wee leagues always tell you NEVER to tackle with your head down or this could happen.

    • mape_ape

      I’ll get over you… I know I will I’ll pretend my ship’s not sinking And I’ll tell myself I’m over you ‘Cause I’m the king of wishful thinking…

    • Darth Blount 47

      Steeler Nation must now officially begin our stages of grief.

      :””””””””””””””””””-(