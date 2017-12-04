Steelers LB Tyler Matakevich Leaves Game Against Bengals With Shoulder Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tyler Matakevich has left the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a shoulder injury. His return to the game is questionable.

Matakevich, who replaced linebacker Ryan Shazier early in the first quarter after he suffered what appeared to be a serious back injury, was injured during the Bengals second possession of the second half. He went to the locker room fir further evaluation.

L.J. Fort replaced Matakevich on the field. The Steelers only have four inside linebackers on their 53-man roster.

#44 Tyler Matakevich has been taken to the locker room to have his shoulder evaluated. His return is questionable. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 5, 2017