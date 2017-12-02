Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Bengals X Factor: Jesse James

    By Alex Kozora December 2, 2017 at 09:30 am

    As we will do every Saturday to get you ready for the week’s game, our X Factor of the week. Sometimes it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. What will make or break the Pittsburgh Steelers as they square off against the Green Bay Packers.

    X Factor: Jesse James

    Unfortunately, it looks like Vance McDonald is yet again going to miss this week with a mysterious ankle injury. That will leave the bulk of the snaps to Jesse James. James’ role is clear. If he does well as a blocker, makes one 3rd down/red zone catch, it’s a good week. Beyond that, you can’t expect much because of his skillset and role in the offense.

    It’s the blocking that will be the sticking point this week. While the Steelers have normally had success in the run game against Cincinnati, it still isn’t easy. That’s because the Bengals’ defensive ends are imposing guys with their height, length, and strength. It’s a difficult matchup for tight ends and why the team often resorts to bringing in a tackle-eligible. And a good reason why Jerald Hawkins is suddenly getting reps there. B.J. Finney isn’t the guy to do it and Chris Hubbard is back at right tackle.

    Still, Hawkins isn’t going to get enough snaps to put him on this list. James is going to see the lion’s share of the work. And he’s going to have to pass protect against these guys too, including the smaller rookies like Jordan Willis and Carl Lawson. As I’m sure I’ve said before, the Steelers are very demanding when it comes to their tight ends. Do the dirty work and you’ll see the field.

    So that’ll be the challenge for James Sunday. He doesn’t need to play hero. He doesn’t even really need to be notable to the casual fan. But he has to make an impact in the run game. Base blocking the end in man-blocking schemes. Split zones where he’s kicking out the backside EMOL and trap runs where he’s pulling behind David DeCastro. He’s not the key cog but he’s one of the pistons to keep the running game’s motor rolling. Here’s to hoping.

    • EdJHJr

      Check packers , first paragraph

    • hdogg48

      If the Outlaw were a hockey player they would classify
      him as a “mucker”.

    • capehouse

      Still can’t believe Carl Lawson dropped to round 4. I think Jesse James has played well the last few weeks. You wouldn’t know cause Marczi only covers him when he screws up, but one of the reasons I think he’s improved is because the Steelers have been better at putting him in a position to succeed. Limiting his role as a blocker and using him for what he is a possession receiver.

    • Big Joe

      I can’t fault the logic on blocking scheme help. I would also submit that our run D is another. Can’t let Cincy get their run game moving to where play action becomes a problem that allows Green or another to get loose or that allows seam passes behind LBs.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Going with Juju on this one. I think his combination of receiving and blocking skills will be in full force for this game.

      Also considered: J. Hawkins

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      JJ blocking DEs by himself? I’m shuddering at the thought.
      A bit misleading given that there WILL be an OT on that side of the line right?!

    • treeher

      Matthew, I love your articles but your loathing for JJ is becoming tiresome. Talent is worthless if you’re in the tub. JJ’s been reliable and serviceable. Everyone can’t be a Gronk.

    • You’re right! It should be “Green Bay Bengals”!!! ;<))