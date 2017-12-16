Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Patriots 2017 Week 15: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan December 16, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    2017 Week 15

    New England Patriots (10-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)

    Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

    Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

    Playing Surface: Natural Grass

    TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

    Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    National Radio: ESPN Radio

    Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Bill Polian (analyst), Sal Paolantonio (sideline)

    Odds Line: Steelers +2.5

    Trends:

    New England is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games
    New England is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of New England’s last 9 games
    New England is 13-3 ATS in its last 16 games on the road
    New England is 15-1 SU in its last 16 games on the road
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New England’s last 6 games on the road
    New England is 11-3-1 ATS in its last 15 games when playing Pittsburgh
    New England is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
    The total has gone OVER in 9 of New England’s last 13 games when playing Pittsburgh
    New England is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
    New England is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
    The total has gone OVER in 5 of New England’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games
    Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games
    Pittsburgh is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games at home
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games at home
    Pittsburgh is 1-4-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing New England
    Pittsburgh is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games when playing New England
    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 13 games when playing New England
    Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against New England
    Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against New England
    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing at home against New England

    Patriots Injuries

    DT Alan Branch (knee) – Out
    LB Kyle Van Noy (calf) – Out
    S Brandon King (hamstring) – Out
    DE Trey Flowers (rib) – Questionable
    CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle) – Questionable
    LB David Harris (ankle) – Questionable
    WR Chris Hogan (shoulder) – Questionable
    DE Eric Lee (ankle) – Questionable
    WR Matt Slater (hamstring) – Questionable
    T LaAdrian Waddle (ankle) – Questionable
    DE Deatrich Wise (foot) – Questionable

    Steelers Injuries:

    TE Vance McDonald (shoulder) – Out
    CB Joe Haden (fibula) – Questionable
    CB Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) – Questionable
    WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring)- Questionable

    Weather:



    Game Release:

    vs. New England Patriots (Dec. 17)
     steelers-patriots-week-15-2017

