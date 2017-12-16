Steelers Vs. Patriots 2017 Week 15: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 15
New England Patriots (10-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
National Radio: ESPN Radio
Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Bill Polian (analyst), Sal Paolantonio (sideline)
Odds Line: Steelers +2.5
Trends:
New England is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games
New England is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of New England’s last 9 games
New England is 13-3 ATS in its last 16 games on the road
New England is 15-1 SU in its last 16 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New England’s last 6 games on the road
New England is 11-3-1 ATS in its last 15 games when playing Pittsburgh
New England is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone OVER in 9 of New England’s last 13 games when playing Pittsburgh
New England is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
New England is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
The total has gone OVER in 5 of New England’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games
Pittsburgh is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games at home
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games at home
Pittsburgh is 1-4-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing New England
Pittsburgh is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games when playing New England
The total has gone OVER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 13 games when playing New England
Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against New England
Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against New England
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing at home against New England
Patriots Injuries
DT Alan Branch (knee) – Out
LB Kyle Van Noy (calf) – Out
S Brandon King (hamstring) – Out
DE Trey Flowers (rib) – Questionable
CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle) – Questionable
LB David Harris (ankle) – Questionable
WR Chris Hogan (shoulder) – Questionable
DE Eric Lee (ankle) – Questionable
WR Matt Slater (hamstring) – Questionable
T LaAdrian Waddle (ankle) – Questionable
DE Deatrich Wise (foot) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
TE Vance McDonald (shoulder) – Out
CB Joe Haden (fibula) – Questionable
CB Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) – Questionable
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring)- Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:vs. New England Patriots (Dec. 17)
steelers-patriots-week-15-2017