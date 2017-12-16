Steelers Vs. Patriots 2017 Week 15: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 15

New England Patriots (10-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

National Radio: ESPN Radio

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Bill Polian (analyst), Sal Paolantonio (sideline)

Odds Line: Steelers +2.5

Trends:

New England is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games

New England is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of New England’s last 9 games

New England is 13-3 ATS in its last 16 games on the road

New England is 15-1 SU in its last 16 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New England’s last 6 games on the road

New England is 11-3-1 ATS in its last 15 games when playing Pittsburgh

New England is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone OVER in 9 of New England’s last 13 games when playing Pittsburgh

New England is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

New England is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

The total has gone OVER in 5 of New England’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games

Pittsburgh is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games at home

Pittsburgh is 1-4-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing New England

Pittsburgh is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games when playing New England

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 13 games when playing New England

Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against New England

Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against New England

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing at home against New England

Patriots Injuries

DT Alan Branch (knee) – Out

LB Kyle Van Noy (calf) – Out

S Brandon King (hamstring) – Out

DE Trey Flowers (rib) – Questionable

CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle) – Questionable

LB David Harris (ankle) – Questionable

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder) – Questionable

DE Eric Lee (ankle) – Questionable

WR Matt Slater (hamstring) – Questionable

T LaAdrian Waddle (ankle) – Questionable

DE Deatrich Wise (foot) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

TE Vance McDonald (shoulder) – Out

CB Joe Haden (fibula) – Questionable

CB Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) – Questionable

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring)- Questionable

Weather:







Game Release: