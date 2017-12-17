Steelers Vs Patriots Winners/Losers

Hot Topics

    I just need to let you know my heart isn’t in this at all. Your Steelers and Patriots winners/losers.

    WINNERS

    Vince Williams: Williams answered the call. Probably the best linebacker on the field vs the run tonight. And the first interception of Tom Brady for the first time since 2005. Steady, the tone setter, you have to love and respect what he’s done in his career.

    Le’Veon Bell: Workhorse. That’s all you need to say. He did it all and ran hard every snap against a depleted Patriots’ front. And he was an asset out of the backfield, even more critical with no Antonio Brown, as he’s been for the past month. 165 yards of total offense.

    Martavis Bryant: Fans have been waiting, maybe screaming is the more apt word, for Bryant to have a big game. He did. Two sensational catches, a 39 yard diving play down the right sideline and a one-handed four yard TD with his left hand being yanked down. Hopefully more of that in the future.

    Chris Hubbard: There may have been some issues in pass protection but Hubbard was a big key to the Steelers’ perimeter run game working as well as it did. Made some DBs pay for trying to attack in space. He continues to play above the line.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster: Tough as nails, he, like Hubbard, played a big role in the run game. And of course, his 69 yard catch and run was a thing of beauty. Too bad it didn’t go the way it was supposed to.

    Roosevelt Nix: Good lead blocking, excellent on special teams. He is listed for three tackles. Really good day.

    Ryan Shazier: Because at the end of the day, Shazier is a reminder that football isn’t the most important thing in the world. The best news of the day, even if the Steelers would’ve pulled off the win, was seeing 50 in the press box, smiling and seemingly good mobility. Here’s to even better days for him.

    LOSERS

    Sean Davis: To be fair, it’s impossible for any one guy to shut Rob Gronkowski down. Keith Butler did him no favors on the final drive. But there’s no denying he was the guy the Patriots whooped on. And whoop on they did. Davis doesn’t have any of that happen to him if he picks off the deflection early in the drive. So frustrating.

    Alejandro Villanueva: Villanueva was called for two penalties that negated a promising drive. The hold was questionable but still stung and even in pass pro, he didn’t look the best.

    Sean Spence: Spence at first watch-through, just looked awful. Swallowed up versus the run, a non-factor (though this was predictable) against the pass. Dion Lewis averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

    Run Defense: To bounce off that, in general, I thought the Steelers’ run defense gave up too many chunk plays. Not enough guys getting off blocks or rallying to the football. It wasn’t even that tackling was bad, it actually looked pretty good. Guys just weren’t in position. Too many 2nd and long runs that turned into 3rd and short/manageable.

    Final Drive Playcalling: Wow, Keith Butler is going to be thinking about this one for a long time. I don’t know what the plan was on the final drive. But the Steelers had no answer for Gronk, the only player to catch a pass the entire series. They have never figured out a way to even slow him down.

    • The Chin

      Davis stunk. Tough assignment or not. And where in the world is Mike Mitchell? Ever?

    • Ed Smith

      BIGGEST LOSER – this officiating crew and the NY jagoffs that made that call!

    • Maanik Singh

      NFL is rigged

    • The Chin

      Bens decision at the end was his only gaffe. Sadly

    • newguy68

      1. That was a catch.

      2. Terrible play by Ben, he must know better

      3. What happened to Martavis in the 3rd & 4th Quarter

      4. Like the man-to-man defense against the Pats, but you have to double team Gronk once and awhile …

    • Taylor Williams

      Yeah they were definitely favoring New England today.

    • Ed Smith

      Alex, you forgot to mention Davis’ dropped INT in that last NE scoring drive. Game over if he catches it. Just another Davis failure tonight!

    • Steelmania

      We got beat by past Pittsburgh Stars – Lewis from Pitt and Gronk from Woodland Hills

    • The Chin

      He mentioned it

    • JohnB

      Still have faith in our guys. Go Steelers!

    • Chris92021

      Ben Roethlisberger is a loser for throwing that final pass to Eli Rogers. On a slant from the slot. WTF. Eli is weak and can’t get inside position. Why do that?? We would have been better off spiking and kicking for OT.

      Eli Rogers is a loser. I don’t care he got a touchdown. He let a punt bounce that went to the 3 yard line and he flat out is not strong enough. I wish the team would release him.

      Sean Davis is flat out bad. He would have been a good safety 10 years ago but in today’s NFL, he is a fish out of water.

      Al Riveron is the ultimate loser though. Good luck trying to explain why the James TD wasn’t a TD. He tucked and extended. That is a football move.

      I love football but days like this make me realize that this game will be done in by greed, injuries, and the worst officiating out of every major sport in North America. I know for certain I would never encourage my children to play.

    • Steelmania

      Ben stopped throwing to MB and Choked again at the end – he will choke again in Playoffs and Big
      bum will start talking retirement after the loss!

    • Ed Smith

      Sorry, my mind is so much mush right now I obviously missed it. Thanks!

    • Maanik Singh

      Are you even a fan?

    • Ed Smith

      Add Haley to Losers. Just heard on TV that Ben was going to spike it and Haley yelled to run the play… anyone surprised???

    • The Chin

      Agreed. Just a silly comment

    • WreckIess

      I agree for the most part. Butler had to make an adjustment at some point because Sean Davis was getting killed against Gronk and he just didn’t. Ben is also a big loser. That was one of the worst decisions I’ve seen him make in years. Game on the line, a field goal sends it to OT, and you force the ball into that coverage to Eli Rogers? That’s about as bad as it gets.

    • Mister Wirez

      LOSERS > Replay Officials: How about overturning an on the field CALLED TD with 12 seconds left. That ball never hits the ground, crosses the plane, and JJ was never touched… F the nFl

    • francesco

      Bill Belichick has horseshoes for sale!
      Tomlin has horseradish. Until the next game.

    • ryan72384

      Haley lol. He probably yelled “bubble screen!”

    • Steelmania

      Yep but since SB in Dallas Big Bum while putting up good numbers is no Brady and has blow many big games – you do not have a clue – get life!

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I mostly agree Alex but I don’t like how oddly specific you are on saving Butler here. He belongs on the losers list for that last drive alone despite our general success throughout the game. That drive wasn’t the first time Gronk beat Davis and on that drive he beat Davis BAD and even AFTER all of that he left Davis alone on Gronk for the 2 point conversion. Absolutely unacceptable.

      I think you could also make a minor case for Cam Sutton on the winners. Doesn’t feel like he got picked on too badly by the legendary Tom Brady and that is quite the accomplishment for a rookie 2 or 3 games in.

    • Princess Pat

      and it unfortunately cost us the game.

    • Chris92021

      Haley is not good at all. But we all knew that. The offense is better when Big Ben is calling the plays (except for the one to Eli Rogers, that is a no-no in any league).

    • Steelmania

      Who cares Chubby!

    • Nathanael Dory

      Im hurt. But at the same time im happy to see we could hang on with the Pats even without AB. I have COMPLETE faith we can win this in the playoffs. Lets go Steelers!

    • WreckIess

      You can’t blame Haley for that. He said “don’t spike it” not “force a pass to Rogers”. Ben could’ve easily thrown it away.

    • Buccos9

      Keith Butler let Gronk beat them. Rodney Harrison said after the game that the Steelers should have double teamed Gronk. Poor coaching.

    • DSG

      Agreed. The only thing you dont do in that situation is throw a pic or run out the clock. Almost guarenteed a tie if you don’t do either. Terrible, terrible decision

    • Princess Pat

      Doesn’t surprise me in the least.

    • Chad Weiss

      The worse part about this loss is ab. I just don’t see this team going anywhere without him.

    • The Chin

      Just stop. He had the team on his back without the best receiver in the league for most of the game. Grow up

    • francesco

      You caught the ball…you’re knee went down…you crossed the line…the hands were under the ball in the endzone.
      Gisele must have been doing a lap dance on the officials in NYC for this to have been overturned.

    • Mister Wirez

      You have to give some help to Davis on Gronk in the red zone (Butler).

      Gronks 100 pounds heavier and 6 inches taller. Davis is no match 1 on 1.

    • Ed Smith

      We will have to be ahead by more than 14 pts late in 4th qtr in Foxboro. Refs will find ways to get them back in the game if it’s close. Sorry but that is reality

    • The Chin

      Cost us overtime. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves

    • Dennis Wright

      Can’t go too hard at Sean Davis. Gronk is almost impossible to defend one on one for an entire game. He was in good position a few times but Gronk just Baby Huey’d him.

    • ryan72384

      Feel kind of bad for Sean Davis. You could see he was fighting his tail off against Gronk there is just nothing you can do. But he had a chance at redemption. Gotta make that catch Sean. Ballgame. Also in the game of the year the officials and NFL are losers for deciding the outcome of a game because of their rules.

    • SixburghFan

      That play is on Ben not Haley. If you spike the ball, then your only choice is to kick the field goal. If you snap it, you can win it or throw it away and still kick the field goal. Ben made a poor decision.

    • Jay Clam

      I just wish they’d have destroyed us rather than lose a rollercoaster heartbreaker like that. I’m pretty damn depressed.

    • Ed Smith

      And what the HELL was Mitchell doing on that 2 pt conversion??? He came running up to LOS at full speed and watched Gronkowski go right by Davis

    • Doug Andrews

      Agreed my wish for next year an athletic playmaking safety

    • WeWantDaTruth

      I would add Todd Haley’s play calling on the 2nd to last drive of the game, in which the Steelers went 3 & out and punted away giving NE an opportunity make the game winning drive (which they did). A more aggressive approach was needed there. Instead, he turtled.

    • Geoffrey Benedict

      Tom Brady kills our zone defense.

      You can’t cover Gronk in Man.

      Seriously, does anyone have an answer for this? You have to hit Brady fast, or hope you show up for one of those games where he just sucks.

    • MDPensFan

      Hope Davis got some aloe vera from the trainers.

    • Princess Pat

      cost us a potential win* and yes overtime.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Also, TJ Watt was very quiet today…don’t remember his name getting called once.

    • Mister Wirez

      Tomlin needs to make that decision there.

      Haley’s a hot head and can’t be trusted.

    • #7

      Winners: The gamblers who had the Pats -2.5 Losers: all of us who watched that sham take place

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I’m not a doctor, but I honestly think he’ll be back for the playoffs at the latest.

    • newguy68

      Steelers don’t “win” that game (that was a catch) without Ben. He brought us back against the Bengals and Ravens.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Yep, way too much traffic there to try to squeeze that pass in.

    • Steeldog22

      Got to have somebody shading Gronk with the man guy. Couple of times it looked like Spence should have and completely missed. Williams on one play. Other times Davis was left alone. Those times are on Butler, particularly in the end one and on the slant for a first.

    • Jason Vancil

      The key is reasonably constant pressure up the middle. Watch the Giants in the SB wins. Atlanta for the 1st half in last SB and Miami on occasion in South Florida. Grady Jarrett, Suh, those deep Giant Dlines. We got decent pressure on Brady, but not constant enough.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I never know what Mitchell is doing lol.

    • Work Toward

      Big Ben oooped up… Plain and simple

    • Buccos9

      It’s not the officials. It is a stupid rule that should not be applied to a receiver who is in clear possession of the ball and is trying to reach across the line with the ball. The postgame crew on NBC said it’s a TD at every level of football except the NFL. The rule was created, they said, to justify a horrible call by officials in 2010 in a similar situation.

    • francesco

      Giving up the 2 points after the TD killed us too. If they don’t make it… we had to just kick the field goal to win at the end. No controversial call and no interception.

    • Work Toward

      Unfortunate….. you are being kind

    • Steeldog22

      Yeah. All the Ben hate is ridiculous. Melblount is around here making an a$$ of himself.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      majority of these guys aren’t fans. They just like a good argument

    • Jason

      Odd that you would tell someone to get a life when you spend yours being an internet troll.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      It would actually be Steelers +2.5

    • Kevin artis

      Butler should be on the loser list for allowing Sean Davis, a second year player, had a bad game last game, to single cover the best, rested TE in the business.

    • Evan Eremita

      Sorry Steelers fans you deserve better than this

    • Kevin artis

      Add Haley for being conservative in the last couple of drives. We did not attempt a pass to a WR prior to the last drive.

    • #7

      Edited

    • #7

      Football fans in general deserve better than what the NFL routinely gives us

    • Ed Smith

      LOL!!!

    • Kevin artis

      Bud Dupree either. Tuitt and Hargrave was barely heard.

    • Rob

      It hurts my soul seeing Gronk one on one with any body. He is not a one man job most of the time. Davis is not an exception.

      In the fist half, we had a MOF “spy” LB and I don’t think we did the second half and thats when Gronk took off. Maybe the offense gave them looks so that they couldn’t but that was the most frustrating part: knowing Brady was looking for Gronk first, and knowing he was going to be open.

    • francesco

      I hear an apology coming for the screw up. But won’t change the result😑

    • GoSteelerz

      Hilton had a good game. Even successfully defended Gronk a time or two. We had this one… Which gives me confidence if we face them again. We’ll make more adjustments and I think we have a punchers chance to beat these guys in the playoffs…

    • #7

      I’ve never been one to blame officiating for wins and losses, but that was absurd. It’s why so many people do not trust the NFL. This crap happens far too often. This made me angry for the first time ever after a freaking football game.

    • Sdale

      How about the TD run? He sat at the back of the end zone and watched Artie wiff on a tough tackle coming from the side before he decided to start running towards the play. WTF was he thinking there?

    • John Pennington

      The steelers really need to take a look at their roster when the season ends and get rid of the under achieviers and bring in some real talent.Safeties corners linebackers.Smart talent who can cover and can play in zone coverages and can Tackle.

    • ThatGuy

      The fact you don’t put the refs in the losers is absolutely mind blowing to me. Pats fans are on social media saying we were robbed but the play calling sticks out most? Lmao. You’re all cowards and I’m done checking this garbage site.

    • #7

      I said it earlier, yeah Davis and Mitchell and Haley they all suck, but the fact is this game was won, and then stolen away by a replay official. Ridiculous.

    • razaard2

      Ben’s a winner. He is playing fine Football
      I’ll give Davis a pass this time. Gronk is inhuman and no one would have succeeded at his assignment. Playing man against new England has two main issues and only the small issue was hurt (Edelman). The big issue was there causing trouble. Gronk is plain ridiculous

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Gronk needs to be doubled…it was obvious from early on one guy couldn’t handle him no matter who was on him.

    • razaard2

      Butthurt bungle fan spotted

    • francesco

      I blame the refs in every game!

    • Dofdmp

      Todd Haley point blank !

    • DirtDawg1964

      Were you watching? Dupree had a sack and made a huge play on another drive that ended the drive, if memory serves me correctly. His name might not have been called often but it was called.

      As for Tuitt, his name was called all night long. he may not have been the main guy on the sacks but he was the guy creating the pressure that led to the sacks. I believe Hargrave had a sack.

      Where their play was lacking was on run plays. No big splash plays but far too many five, six and seven yard runs.

    • westernsteel

      seems like we say that every year

    • Taylor Williams

      I guess we’re no better than Seattle.

      We couldn’t beat them in our house, I can only imagine what it will be like in New England. Our only hope is for someone to knock them out in the playoffs.

    • Romel Roze

      Yeah, Sean Davis looked lost trying to cover Gronk. He is not good in coverage, but we knew that about him coming out of college when he was getting torched as a CB.

      However, Mike Mitchell was even worse because he wasn’t covering nothing all day but air. Essentially mising in coverage. He could have provided Davis help but this guy is so pathetic I really don’t know what to say anymore.

      This clown is playing 20 yards off the LOS and then have the nerve to start backpedaling at the snap when we are blitzing. I mean you are backpedaling further out of f the play when you need to step up and attack the ball…..hey moron watch the Patriots safeties and learn how to move forward and provide support….OMG.

      His play actually made me physically sick. How this idiot is not on the LOSER list is incredible.

      Additional Losers:

      1. Mike Mitchell

      2. Jesse James…the GOAT…wow is all I can say

      3. Coaching staff for not trying to take away the Patriots only weapon…Gronk.

      4. Tod Haley….play calling was suspect when we needed to close out the game.

    • Nolrog

      Right. I don’t like it, but I knew that was an incomplete even before the first replay. That’s today’s NFL.

    • Steelers12

      Rex Ryan sits unemployed,,, defensive coordinator job should be his

    • DirtDawg1964

      How about fans for thinking man coverage is the panacea? As Tomlin noted last year, you still need the players to pull it off. We’re closer than we were last year but Brady still put up some big yards. I’m glad they tried though. Was a better outing than normal.

      Ben was on the winner list until the very last play. Not sure that takes him off of it. He played lights out good for most of the game. Made some great throws, was sliding around in the pocket well, escaping pressure, and took some big hits.

      Davis had a rough night but he made some plays early on that again show his ability to make plays. Made some nice tackles and had good coverage early. On the loser list but there’s some big play ability in that guy. I’m still rooting for him.

      Can’t say enough about Bell. That eight yard run from the two yard line was epic. I thought that was going to be the turning point.

      Not to be. Oh well. On to Houston.

    • Nolrog

      Ryan wouldn’t take a DC role. He wants HC or nothing.

    • westernsteel

      not much pressure…..the dolphins had better pressure than the steelers….i guess Pittsburgh still doensn’t have good enough pass rushers…who is the weakest link? watt? no. defensive line? probably not…..I think bud depree, not all his fault, but this team will draft another OLB early

    • DirtDawg1964

      As he should.

    • Nolrog

      Except the next time, it will be in New England.

    • DirtDawg1964

      I meant the next game. Not the next time. There are at least three games between now and then.

    • AndreH

      They drafted Brian Allen, why in the hell are they not playing him? Davis had an opportunity to seal the deal and missed a wide open interception that hit him in the hand. That would have ended the game.

    • Conserv_58

      He beat double coverage with his size and catch radius.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The NFL rulebook should be on the losers list. Any reasonable person would say Jesse James made a catch and then a football move to get the ball across the goal line. Why there is two different sets of rules for catches in the end zone and on the field of play is beyond my comprehension.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Gotta put Haley on the losers list. Rewrite the list and just add him in. Because the 2nd to the last drive was a play to just run the clock and they failed miserably at that. He never goes for the jugular. Always plays it safe and it has never worked. In essence it put the ball in Tom Bradys hands with 3 timeouts plus the 2minute warning to win the game. Why would you do that? Why NOT be aggressive on 1st down? They have to call time out either way. Why not spike, the ball, kick the FG and play OT? Thats just boneheaded coaching. Please add him to the loser list.

    • Conserv_58

      2nd and 23 and he calls a run when Le’Veon wasn’t running for more than ten to fifteen yards all game? Really?

    • AndreH

      Secondary need to be totally revamped. Need more individual speed and size.

    • JohnB

      Once AB was out they could cover our other threats, such as MB, better.

    • Jaybird

      . I’m a loser for letting a stupid game get me so upset. I had to take a xanax to calm down. Screw football and it’s bullsh*t interpretations. I’m gonna go hug my kids – can’t overturn the meaning of that. NFL sucks.

    • 2winz

      Davis on the losing list yet Mike Mitchell was not? I’m sorry but that’s not how I saw it. There’s nothing he could do about a perfectly placed ball by brady to the a 6’7 juggernaut.. nothing! All you could do is try to be in position, and Davis sure did that for the most part. You can’t single cover Gronk, not at all! That is Brady’s one security blanket. Teams double cover Brown.. thats what needed to happen to Gronk.. but Mitchell was not doing anything to help. If I know the ball is going to Gronk, esp. on a 2 pt. conversion where they only have 1 play.. I’m going to make sure there’s two people there! theres no excuse for Mitchell to go to the other side, every time.

    • JohnB

      Bye!

    • #beatthepats

      Your a fool watch soccer and get lost

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Hilton covered him twice by himself and was 2-2. Gronk can be covered, just not by Davis. It is on Davis and the coaches though. They should have regonized Davis can’t cover and given him some help.

    • Kevin Artis

      Wide Receivers should be on the loser list. What happen to them in the 3rd and 4th Qtr?

    • Reggie Cunningham

      it’s hard for me to put anyone on the loser list. Davis had a tough assignment. So today …. I’m going to hand clap my boys. I never liked Spence but it was his second game . I have no losers today. I do think and hope The Steelers will get revenge and the outcome will be different…Lets Go

    • Conserv_58

      Artie Burns for once again being directly responsible for the patriots’ first TD. There is no excuse for him to be that far out of position. It was the exact same thing he did in the Ravens game with the exact same result.

    • Rocksolid20

      I can’t call that a good argument .

    • Conserv_58

      There’s no doubt that the patriots studied Davis’ tendencies.

    • Darth Blount 47

      JOBBED.

      ROBBED.

      RIGGED.

    • AndreH

      Officiating around the league this year has been inconsistent across the board. X Grimble made the exact catch last year againt Cincinnati broke the plain and loss control of the ball but the official ruled it a touchdown. That’s a BS rule!!!

    • Chad Sanborn

      Amen. That 2nd to last series was just a WTF moment. Why suddenly go so conservative. Dumb.

    • Conserv_58

      It’s not unreasonable to come to that conclusion.

    • Bottom line, do not fear the Pats! We can beat them! They got lucky.

    • SouthernSteel

      All around bad play…it’s too bad Ben was having one of his best games in a long time…just the refs slowing down the offense…Haley was also calling a great game

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Most of the time I just saw Gronk running away from poor Davis…I am sure he was doubled a few times but it was obvious it was not done enough.

    • Conserv_58

      Bah! They got gifted.

    • Chad Sanborn

      keeps getting caught looking into the backfield

    • steelmann58

      i agree davis dropping an easy Interception was terrible, but also was the playcalling after the NE FG utterly distugisting. and i cant even fathom about the overturned call

    • GravityWon

      NFL wanted Steelers to lose. Not saying they fixed it but having the Steelers game on XMas matter will be huge for ratings.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      but didn’t the ball break the plain once he reached. He already made a football move. So if anything it’s a fumble

    • Chad Sanborn

      They suddenly went quiet because the pats didn’t have to double AB

    • Conserv_58

      Yup. He was also so far up field that he never had a chance to recover and make a play.

    • Chad Sanborn

      i kept screaming to line Hilton up on him. He is smaller bet plays the position better and uses his size against Gronk better.

    • 2winz

      yeah but one of them was nothing hilton did, gronk just flat out dropped a sure td. Davis clearly needed help and was consistently not getting it, and why? I just dont and cant understand

    • s0v3r3i9n

      Mike Hilton was certainly a winner in my book. What a bright spot he has been this year in a secondary that gives me headaches every other week.

      Todd Haley a loser once again. Did well until the 4th quarter where his chicken calls led to a quick 3 and out, and then apparently decided not to spike it in the end. His calls have been frustrating all year, and despite the great numbers in the last couple of weeks I’d be very happy if the went in a different direction in the offseason. Not getting my hopes up of course.

    • Rocksolid20

      Did Debo even get on the field ?

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Don’t feel like looking into the 4th but lets not forget JuJu’s 70 yard completion. As for the third it isn’t on the receivers. Here is a rough breakdown by my count:

      Pats had the ball for 9-10 mins in the 3rd quarter leaving the Steelers with about 5 minutes of possession time. In those possessions the play count was 8 runs and 3 passes. What exactly were the receivers supposed to do?

    • westernsteel

      yep, the odds for the Patriots going to the super bowl, just went even higher after today

    • Chad Sanborn

      Well there are some games this season we deserved to lose and won. This is the opposite I guess.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Gronk dropped it but Hilton was in his face. He deserves at least half credit. He covered him well.

    • Conserv_58

      and getting home field advantage too boot.

    • GravityWon

      2 penalties for less than 10 yards. That is highly improbable for even the best coached teams. That is more annoying than the over ruled TD

    • Stephen

      Totally agree with you on James, I still don’t know how that wasn’t a catch but how does he even let the ball have any movement when he hits the ground with nobody hitting him or the ball losee, his hands can’t be that weak

    • Rocksolid20

      I like the way you think .

    • Chad Sanborn

      Good news is that the Pats play Buffalo next week who is fighting for a playoff spot. So it won’t be easy. If they lose we will jump back to number one.

    • PittShawnC

      Thought the DL applied some decent pressure.
      Dupree made some plays as well.

      After all the talk, Butler and the D gave our $100M, Killer B offense the ball with 3:56 left to end the game. They couldn’t.

      Not blaming anyone. But no Shazier, no Haden and gave up 19pts after 56 minutes. Butler and the D were today’s biggest winners (in my book).

    • Matt

      Because Brian Allen is a project. He’s got size. He’s got some raw potential, but he’s a converted wide receiver who only played a couple of years in college as a CB. He’s got a HUGE learning curve. I hope he develops into a star, but there’s a reason he went in the 5th round.

    • Rocksolid20

      Do we ever study other teams tendencies ?

    • Kevin Schwartz

      At least you’re acknowledging that is the rule. Blame the rule, not the refs for interpreting it correctly.

    • Game_Time

      We got beat by NFL Officials…. That was a TD

    • GravityWon

      Tomlin is aggressive. Pretty sure he would support that call.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The refs called a touchdown. NFL HQ in NYC overruled them. I don’t like that system either. Rules are too complicated for the regular fan so the Priests in New York have to interpret them.

    • CP72

      Win don’t win the last 3 games without Ben. We’re not in this game without Ben. His play the last month has been MVP caliber.

    • Ian Carman

      I posted earlier that the the pats had 2 pens for 4 yards and thought that was strange. It turns out that they had a 4 yard penalty for false start. (5 yards, right?) And NO PENALTY YARDS WERE ASSESSED for their illegal touching on Cooks!? What!? That play and the next play were from the Steelers 44 yard line. I’m knit-picking but the old “smoke/fire” rule.

    • NCSteel

      No it is not. They let them play, good. Look what happens when they get involved, an overturned TD.

      ALSO, Another loser was the overly conservative play calling on the third period 7minute 20 yd. drive. Was Tomlin and Haley scared to let Ben through the ball ?
      I know they wanted to chew time but geez Louise !!!
      How about letting Ben get them into position to boot a field goal and put the damn game out of reach !!!
      Nothe officials staying out of it as far as penalty calls was the good.

    • GravityWon

      Mitchell should play rugby. Defending the pass isn’t his strong suit. Not a good thing to say about a FS.

    • SouthernSteel

      I would add the Steelers fans to the winners list..the place was rocking all game! maybe Burns also started out bad but kept his confidence up and then made some big plays

    • Steelers12

      Well then i pass

    • Chad Weiss

      Roflmao

    • psteelers

      How bad must LJ Fort be to allow Spence to come off the street, as bad as he is, and start. Gee wiz.

    • GravityWon

      The silver lining is that beating the Pats twice in one season is very difficult. If we get AB, Haden and McDonald back and are fortunate enough to see them again we can beat them.

    • SouthernSteel

      Wrong team….thats what the Browns do

    • Taylor Williams

      Meh, I imagine we’ll play them again only for them to get gifted a win in the playoffs.

    • GravityWon

      Not me. I’d rather fight em every down & every game.

    • Taylor Williams

      I swear this game has me so heated up right now. I gotta do something, where’s my alcohol????

    • Joseph Shaw

      Screw the standings, screw the NFL. I count this as a win.

    • Ed Smith

      Dumbest call, even the “genius” Roma called that one out!

    • GravityWon

      Precisely why if there is a TE like Gronk or Kelce,.you consider taking him in round one.

    • jl9744

      Loser: Fans of the NFL in general! That beautiful game was ruined by the dumbest ruling this season.

      Loser: NFL; The league has had it out for us all year knowing that we have a team that can win it all. The ludicrous fines, the one game suspension for first time offender Juju, and to top it off, they steal home-field advantage from us!

    • The illegal touching penalty equates to an incomplete pass.

    • Ed Smith

      You’re the garbage on the site.

    • Reader783

      Steelers have been getting absolutely JOBBED by the NFL this year. In game penalties, suspensions, fines and now literally stealing a game.

    • Joe Strohs

      Get loss, loser!

    • John A Stewart

      Ben is a very very good Jock and not a student of the game.

    • NinjaMountie

      Loser: Panthers owner
      Winner: the rest of the NFL…he was looney to begin with.

    • Reader783

      Or is he an winner to sell before the NFL implodes because it’s rigged and corrupt?

    • Mark Price

      the decision to run on 2nd and 20 in the 4th quarter was a bad one from Haley….I dont understand what he was thinking there

    • westcoasteeler

      On the last play Eli was the only receiver to go. Outside of AB our receivers are young. They froze in the fake spike moment. Where was our tall receiver for the fade? Juju stood there. Not all on Ben.

    • NinjaMountie

      Hmmm….maybe he’s a sly old loony fox.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I don’t want to be one of those fans that disappears after a loss. I feel cheated. Disgusted. Steelers were the better team in every facet tonight.

    • GravityWon

      Actually I was never impressed with Romo as a QB, but think he is a good announcer. Maybe it’s because I’m comparing him to awful ones like Gruden.

    • NinjaMountie

      Well, my friends, there are two ways to look at this.
      1. We suck and the Pats are invincible.
      or (the way I think the Steelers are thinking)
      2. Rocky style after he takes a few punches, “You ain’t so bad! Is that all you got!”

      We will beat them next game be it at home or away.

    • Meh to that…

    • Reader783

      I’d say the last 2 plays were bad WR play. 2nd and G DHB HAS to get out of bounds, I don’t care if you gain 0 yards man, you HAVE to get to the boundary, can NOT afford to get tackled in bounds.

      Last play seemed that Ben motioned to Eli only, guess the other guys were not on the same wavelength at all. Not even the line was blocking really. Even the play by Eli, that has to be an outside route, like Romo said. SO much congestion in the middle. And then, obviously, Ben has to throw it away. But Eli on a slant on the 5? Not smart.

    • GravityWon

      You’re not alone. Feeling the same way tonight. Bleep the refs, the NFL, the pats fans who pull fire alarms. Why do I care so much about a game

    • T-51b

      Why did our hayseed Defensive Coordinator not do a little more to stop Gronk on that last drive?

    • John A Stewart

      Sad to say but with our coaching staff we will never beat Brady and Gronk.

    • 6 ring circus

      1+ for gee whiz…

    • Ni mo

      Can anybody answer this why did juju cut it up the files when he had a clear cut td up the sideline

    • Kevin Schwartz

      As I understand it, that’s the rule. If they want to change the rule, that’s great, but they didn’t have much choice but to interpret it as is. And, as it was explained to me, the rule is that keeping possession of the ball down to the ground on a reception trumps breaking the plane of the goal line. He broke the plane, but didn’t hold onto it down to the ground.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I’d have to see the replay, but I’m pretty sure someone was gonna catch him along the sideline.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Oh, geez, we could have easily won this game with this same coaching staff. The Patriots are good. Sometimes teams lose. It happens.

    • Darth Blount 47

      That and the Vegas gambling line. Not surprising that the official straight down the line saw it as a TD but the “head honchos” in NY decided to overturn it. Many books had it at Steelers +3. The BEST POSSIBLE OUTCOME for Vegas is ALWAYS a tie.

    • Ian Carman

      touche

    • Ni mo

      No one was near him even if they did he’s tackled out of bounds , look at it again he had James in front of him and no one behind him

    • GravityWon

      Thought he played harder than usual other than that first TD.

      His instincts in zone are poor. Like a 1st baseman who they put in center field. Doesn’t know when to run in or back.

    • Romel Roze

      The problem was the fake spike that faked out his own players. Only ELI went out for The pass play. The other WRs were frozen. That was a horrible sequence of events.

      Just bad decision making by the entire team, especially with 7 minutes to play in the game.

    • NinjaMountie

      Winner: Ryan Shazier. I’m pretty sure I saw him half stand up. Praise God!!! I’m so happy for him. Seeing that really takes the sting out of losing that game. You can’t help but realize how many things in life are more important.

    • gdeuce

      even if he doesn’t score on that play up the sideline, he could’ve stepped out of bounds to save the timeout

    • T R

      aint that the truth facts

    • Ni mo

      Yup, bad decision by him

    • James was going to the ground while making the catch, the fact that he made a move for the goaline is irrelevant. The rule states you must maintain possession of the ball to the ground, James did not. I don’t like anymore than anyone else but by the rule, it was an incomplete pass, the refs got that call correct, as crappy as that is…

    • Matt Manzo

      Even Bell was standing still in th back field.

    • Reader783

      Well idk, he cut it back to try and score, I can’t blame him for that. The cut back might have gotten him another 20 yards for all we know, worth it for a timeout

    • AndreH

      Richard Sherman and Josh Norman were also drafted in the late rounds. Mike Hilton was an undrafted free agent an Senquez Gholson was a second round draft pick. Doesn’t really matter where you drafted at.

    • Izzice

      How many snaps did Tyler Matakevich play?

    • Reader783

      No clue, but less than Spence and I don’t know why since TM played STs all night.

    • GravityWon

      Was DHB pass incomplete? It looked like he bobbled it at end of play

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I just watched it – there are a couple Pats about 5-10 yards ahead of him along the sideline and only one blocker. I think he thought he had a chance at a TD if he cut inside, but he likely would have been tackled along the sideline.

    • WreckIess

      That’s how the fake spike works. Watch the one from last season in the Dallas game. Only the intended target goes out for the pass.

    • Bill

      Way unfair to say 28 was a loser. That’s a bullshit chickenshit assessment. He played well… made great throw catch combo to beat him. This is an idiotic take.

    • GravityWon

      We would have won without the AB injury.

    • Romel Roze

      These refs call more penalties than any other crew this year. They were actually sitting on their flags for most of the day.

      The Steelers just blew the game….it wasn’t because of the refs. By rule James didn’t maintain possesion of the ball all the way through the catch.

      Bad rule, but it was the right call….blame James for being unable to make a simple catch and score. There was no need to dive and stretch the ball over the GL.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Last take, then I think I’m out of here. 1) Whether you like the rule or not, I think the refs called it correctly. 2) We played them toe-to-toe, and I think this is a confidence builder. No way I watch this game and think we can’t hang with them in the playoffs, especially with Brown and Haden back.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Sean Davis, believe it or not, did not play poorly aside from dropping that INT. He was in phase in coverage all game long. He contested several of the catches Gronk made. On many of the plays, he was covering for more than 3.5 seconds. Brady made a lot of great throws as well. Almost nobody covers Gronk 1 on 1. When Artie Burns had him singled, Gronk won. When Mike Hilton had him single, Gronk won (even though he dropped that TD pass, Gronk had him beat). Kam Chancellor and Eric Berry are the only 2 guys in the league that can take Gronk 1 on 1 all game. I’m not down on Sean Davis for not being able to check the best TE in history by himself.

    • ND_Steel

      Keith Butler Loser…no adjustments on Gronk whatsoever. Mitchell was late to everything… where was our enforcer back there… not a single hit on Gronk. Even treated him with kid gloves on the sidelines. Davis x100…just catch the int and all would have been forgiven. Hilton should be on the winners list; he played a heck of a heady game, don’t know how the ‘genius’ let him get away. Sutton or whoever was playing on that side of the ball had a heck of a game, never heard their name.

    • Chris92021

      The tuck rule finally eliminated. Maybe this catch rule will be eliminated as well. Probably not.

      I the biggest Bills fan right now. I hope Tyrod Taylor and LeSean McCoy just put it on the Patriots in Foxboro next week. If they do, and we take care of business in the next two games, we will be back in the driver’s seat.

      Having said that, Tony Corrente and Al Riveron (especially Riveron) are problems the league needs to address. I doubt it will happen but I guess if you are the commish making 40 million a year, trying to maintain the integrity of the game is not worth it.

    • Reezy

      Great game! Pats are legit, and appearantly so are the Steelers! ..came dow to a bad call/rule IMO. The D and DBs stepped up BIG! Appearantly Sutton is a keeper. The only loser was the rulebook

    • ND_Steel

      Um…you get burned for 168…I don’t care if you are in phase or not, you got schooled. My bigger loser is Butler for never having an adjustment, never jammed him with a LB or double teamed him. Pathetic. Leaving him one on one was ridiculous, especially on that 2 pt conversion. No two point conversion, easy fg at the end at .00 on the clock. And missing the GW int?

    • Reezy

      Jam him with what LB? They were in man to man D

    • Reader783

      He’s saying at the LOS, which I agree with. They were giving Gronk a free release all game, let Bud smash him to slow him at the LOS.

    • Shane Mitchell

      LMAO, yeah right, he was immediately out of phase off the line and beaten by many steps, being in phase means you are on the receivers hip and have a chance to make a play on the ball, he was absolutely destroyed and he is the worst man cover DB on the team.

    • FanInExile

      I agree that Davis doesn’t deserve as much opprobrium as he’s getting tonight. But I disagree about Gronk as GOAT. To me, that honor still belongs to Mark Bavaro. Now that I said that, of course, that could start a silly tangential debate that in no way relates to the game. So don’t take the bait. Just agree to disagree if you must, and I’ll respect your view.

    • ND_Steel

      Exactly. Go watch NE completely take Tony Gonzalez out of a rematch game. Doubled and jammed him at the LoS all day long.

    • Reader783

      Who the heck knows what a catch is anymore. Whatever Al Riveron thinks, ask him, he’s apparently the Judge, Jury and Executioner of drops.

      Aside from being mad, he caught it and ran about 3 steps then fumbled it after being tackled inbounds. He has to be a vet in that spot and get out of bounds; the marginal value of a 5 yard gain v a 3 yard gain with the clock stopped is HUGE.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      You’re right. Gronk should have been doubled and never was. can’t possibly imagine why?

    • Will

      You’re correct. Ben is no Brady.

      Can you tell me who is? Who is better than Brady?

      Let us know who this Mythical QB is and how that helps our team ok.

    • Dan

      Have to agree. I might substitute Butler’s name for Davis. They put Davis in a no-win situation. They should have made some adjust instead of repeatedly letting him get burned. Agree also on winner Hilton.

    • ND_Steel

      BTW, notice the safety on top of AB the whole time he was in? They weren’t going to let AB beat them without going through a double. Why did we let their best player run free one-on-one? Where was Mitchell to lay the wood? No where to be found.

    • Romel Roze

      Here is information on calf tears. We know AB has a partial tear so it is either a grade 1 or 2 and not a 3. Let’s hope it is a grade 1 year.

      Grade 1:
      The muscle is stretched causing some small micro tears in the muscle fibres. Recovery takes approximately 2 to 4 weeks if you do all the right things.

      Grade 2:
      There is partial tearing of muscle fibres. Full recovery takes approximately 4 to 8 weeks with good rehabilitation.

      Grade 3:
      This is the most severe calf strain with a complete tearing or rupture of muscle fibres in the lower leg. Full recovery can take 3-4 months and, in some instances, surgery may be needed.

    • Dan

      Could add Tuitt to the winners list. Good pressure on Brady quite a few times.

    • ND_Steel

      My guess is he was out of gas, but I wish he’d have headed towards the sideline with a stiff arm as well.

    • #beatthepats

      Loser – whoever’s decision it was to take the ball out of bens hands and get conservative.

    • Romel Roze

      I know how fake spikes worked. He should have ran a regular play is the point and not try tricks.

    • ND_Steel

      Fake the slant and out. Need to work on these moments. Ben has that rapport with AB, maybe not Eli. I had no problem with the try, the execution absolutely sucked. Just like Wilson in SB, gotta throw it low where only WR can get it. Didn’t help that Eli was getting tackled as he went by.

    • ND_Steel

      Fake the slant and out. If it is not there throw it over his head.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Being in phase does mean that you are in position to make a play on the ball (if the QB let’s you). It doesn’t mean you’re right on his hip beside him. He was in position to make a play and contested several of those catches. He did get beat bad off the line a couple times, but he was tight to him for most of the game. You hate Davis and have since we picked him, so I’m not surprised you’d say that. The worst man cover DB on the team? Worse than Gay? Worse than Sensabaugh?

    • ND_Steel

      Lol

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Playing 20+ yards deep. Not sure why he is that far off the ball EVER..

    • ND_Steel

      I’ll say it…Gronk had no business even being on that field…if JuJu got a game suspension, his should have at least been two! But that would have messed with this game and the NFL didn’t want that. BS

    • Andrew Fuentes

      I am encouraged, Haden and AB healthy in the playoffs…. I like the chances. Rather lose and learn now, a victory over the Pats in the playoffs is going to be that much sweeter. We are getting closer folks.

    • FanInExile

      This game, with all the craptacularity that comes with the loss, I think served as a helpful demonstration of some proof of concepts.

      We gave these ephers all they could handle. They needed an overturned call, and many missed penalties, to win. We can play decent man coverage without our best cover corner. We can chew clock. We can move the ball against them without our best receiver and best tight end. The team can perform – for the most part (big caveat) – in the clutch. We have a decent pass rush. Martavis, the best injury insurance we’ve had in a long time, is once again who we used to think he was (his TD celebration with JuJu was fantastic, by the way).

      Again, I’m feeling good about our chances in Foxboro in mid January. Gotta wait a month, beat the pi$$ out of two schlubs, and maybe Jax too, but destiny is at hand.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Without a doubt he is the worst man coverage DB on the team, Jesus Christ you fans need to learn the damn game, he was out of phase immediately Sean Davis was statistically one of the worst coverage CB in college football, he gave up about 70% completions when targeted against college level WRs, why in Gods name anyone thinks his weak punk ass could play man coverage on Gronk is beyond me, someone needs their damn face slapped for even thinking he was a good choice to matchup with Gronk in man coverage, what a joke. He is 10 times worse in coverage than Gay or Sensabaugh, thats why his weak ass cant play cornerback. He wouldnt even make a roster as a CB in the NFL, and really has no business starting as a strong safety.

    • Smitty 6788

      Stfu

    • ND_Steel

      Either that is our scheme or that is the way he interprets it. Alex insists it is our scheme. I dunno, but Mitchell plays way too deep for my liking and if you watch his first step at the snap is always backwards. He is always late. Late in run support, late in coverage. Mike “Always come late” Mitchell. That said, sadly he is the best we have by a good margin over Golden. I wish he would have at least hit Gronk once for pete’s sake, is that too much to ask for?

    • John Pennington

      Davis should never watch Gronk ever again.The man laughed at Davis when he caught the TD pass in the endzone. Gronk kilked him all day long.Steelers need safety help now, Dangerfield or someone but they cant win with Davis being beaten down like he ways today.Once again Burns was his old self giving up a big play not knowing who to defend in coverage. But lets them start they both hurt this team.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      You’re right about 2 things: 1)He can’t play corner and
      2) He should not have been asked to cover Gronk 1 on 1.
      He is more than adequate in coverage for a SS(which is his position). That is nowhere near good enough to defend Gronk.

    • ND_Steel

      Not saying I liked the call, but think they were essentially working the clock at that point.

    • ND_Steel

      That’s the part that bothers me…field refs seen it clear as day. He caught it, went to the ground with his knee, turned and lunged. TD…plain as day. Don’t slow mo it to the point it changes the context of the catch. He was clearly making a football move to extend for the TD, unfortunately same as Bryant…got it wrong then, got it wrong now.

    • John Pennington

      Right team

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      About as painful as it gets. Bad as Davis was, you tell me we give up that many points, I say we should win. Still just brutal. Hope we can move past it.

    • melblount

      “Final Drive Playcalling: Wow, Keith Butler is going to be thinking…”

      Keith Butler is probably thinking something more like, did Tomlin and Haley REALLY go conservative on those two, late 4th QTR drives when we only needed to move the sticks to win, and put me in this position where I now have to stop what has been virtually unstoppable for 15+ years IF a team is STOOPID enough to allow #12 to have the ball in his hands with 2+ minutes, TO’s and the game on the line?

      I thought you had to be talking about OUR Final Drive Playcalling, when our brain-dead HC called/allowed to be called a 2nd down play that did NOT stop the clock, did NOT have a 3rd Down play called, and put his QB into a situation where he felt he had to try to make a play to win the game.

      I have NO beef with Butler and should actually be on the Winner’s list.

      His game plan was good enough to win this game and had it won until Mikey and Haley ducked and covered, deciding to stop playing to win, and instead played to TRY to not lose.

      That can and does work against crap teams. A LONG HISTORY though shows that does NOT work against THIS team.

      After 10+ years of this crap, it appears Mikey is incapable of learning that.

    • ND_Steel

      Jam him, cut him, hit him with a LB on the line…no free freakin’ releases.

    • Reader783

      I can’t think of a worse 2 play combination than the 2nd and 3rd and goal to end the game. And making it worse, they had about 5 mins to think it over during the review. The XP team was on the field, looks like they didn’t even bother worrying about it being overturned, which while I agree with, is not how you coach at the NFL level.

    • ND_Steel

      Agree on Ben. No pass for Davis…if nothing else, he short-armed the game winning int., but unfortunately there was also plenty of else as well.

    • 2winz

      yes, no doubt I give Hilton credit, but i think Davis was in good position too. it wasnt like he was 3 steps behind. Gronk is just simply too tall and Brady was just on point. Its up to Mitchell or Butler to provide him some help over the top

    • ND_Steel

      I wouldn’t go as far as to say Hilton is the answer, but when he drew the assignment, he was up for the challenge.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Cut the BS, not in the mood for Sean Davis apologist BS right now, Sean Davis sucks at SS, and he sucks at CB, and no he is not adequate in coverage for a SS, what the hell have you been watching, Jesus Christ. He cant make reads, and he sure as hell cant play man coverage, add that to the poor tackling and puss like avoidance of blockers and what do you have?

    • melblount

      You got it, buddy.

      Anyone who still defends Mikey after this one is beyond belief and help.

      I said weeks ago and most of this season that our W-L record was a mirage.

      Sadly, the team that proves that all to often, did it once again. And they did it on the road, at the end of a 3-game road trip, with LOTS of key players OUT, in a game that our HC had hyped all year long as the BIG GAME, Round 1 of 2, in a game that we had, until mid-4th Qtr, played good enough to win.

      Hell, we’ll be lucky to escape JAX to even have another chance at avenging our epic loss last season in the AFC title Game in NE .

    • Steel City Slim

      Probably could’ve put Ben on both the Winner and loser list.

    • Mark

      Thank you, at some point Mitchell had to take the risk and come up and make a play on the ball. It was obvious that Brady was only going to Gronk and Mitchell refused to help Sean Davis.

      Bottom line the Pats got luck with the James drop and Ben interception. We will see them again. This time put Joe Haden on Gronk.

    • Reader783

      Same replay official that said that Jets TE fumbled the ball as he crossed the plane for a TD against the Patriots earlier this year and awarded the Pats a touchback. He WREAKS of being on the doll. What a joke he is. Al Riveron, what a cheat.

    • Reader783

      Ya but can you tell me that you saw clear, indisputable video evidence that Jesse James dropped the football and lost control of it allowing it to hit the ground at which point the ground helped him to maintain control of the ball? I saw no angle that showed me indisputable video evidence that the ball hit the ground while Jesse had no control of the ball. Bush league call by the replay official, who has now made 2 of the most controversial calls of the season to give NE 2 wins (the other being the NYJ TE TD that he ruled a touchback). He is in bed with NE. No 2 ways about it.

    • terry

      His right hand was under the ball ( the ball never touched the ground ) The ball is allowed to move as long as you don’t lose possession of it.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I don’t know, looked to me like he bobbled it as he hit the ground and it touched the ground. Not too many people are arguing that he maintained control, more that he had it while he broke the plane.

      I’m not even gonna entertain the conspiracy theory argument. You’re gonna have to argue with someone else about that.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I don’t care what kind of mood you’re in. You can pi$$ off. He’s a second year player in a position that he is still getting comfortable in (after being bounced back and forth in college and here). He’s done an excellent job in man coverage when he’s been asked to cover TE’s not named Gronkowski. The play he made against the backup KC TE to prevent a TD immediately comes to mind. He’s done a crappy job when they’ve matched him up man to man against slot receivers, which is what you’d expect from a safety. I’m not an apologist I’m a realist. This guy was a project with big upside when he was taken. It was always going to take a few years before you really knew whether he could play. He’s had some very low points during the season and he needs to improve his tackling. He’s also done a few things that suggest he has special ability. There’s no doubt he belongs in the this league. As far as avoiding blocks, I have no idea where you got that from. Hell, the worst play he’s made all season was when he overran Jamal Williams to take on the OL blocking in front of him.

    • terry

      That front played below the line today. It is not like the Pats have the greatest O line. I noticed the same crap over and over. Stunting and twisting trying to get guys free to the Qb. That gives edge pressure and Brady eats that crap up. It allowed him to do what he likes to do. Which is slide and step up into the pocket and throw the ball ( he does it better then anyone ) . Sadly our D very rarely had push or pressure up the middle at his feet which Brady hates.

    • Reader783

      Well, I can’t call it indisputable if I am disputing it to be honest. I see a lot of people on these message boards maintaining that his hand was underneath the ball the entire time. I sure think it was.

      And I’m not really addressing a conspiracy theory, the refs are in bed with NE. That’s reality. Subliminal or otherwise, 2 penalties for 4 yards? That overturn? No hold on Eli at the end? I’m not sitting here saying the NFL sends a league-wide memo to rig games, but NE gets these calls ALL THE TIME. Can you name a team with more controversial calls?

    • AndyR34

      But skill level does matter…Allen doesn’t have it…yet.

    • terry

      It was very frustrating to see Ben make such a poor decision with the game on the line. He has to be better and smarter then that. He had a great game but you just can’t make terrible decisions like that and expect to win.

    • Shane Mitchell

      He wasnt a project, he was the 58th pick in the draft and handed a position straight out of OTA’s because Tomlin wanted a cover-2 safety to play his weak ass cover-2 scheme at the time, which he now realizes was a mistake, just as the selection of Sean Davis in the second round was a mistake .

      You clearly dont watch the God damn gamefilm and just talk BS because its what you are hoping or want to believe, not reality, reality is he isnt a very good football player he is an athlete thats about it, plenty of good athletes that cant play the game very well, and he is a prime example.

      More Sean Davis apologist BS, you are like a God damn infomercial trying to sell me on the idea that he doesnt suck at the position, no instincts, cant cover, cant tackle, plays like a puss.

    • Edo M

      Lots of winners in this game on the Steelers….again the losers were the coaches..this time it was the DC and the HC.

      DC contained Gronk pretty well in the first half but let him run free in the 2nd half..free to find open areas where a high school quarterback could fit the ball into. IMO the guy best equipped to cover Gronk is Watt…he’s big, and faster than some of our secondary players, really athletic and is faster than Gronk and has more hops..why not even try him on Gronk and mix up the D behind that idea? Otherwise Gronk beats us AGAIN..every time

      Our HC said he was playing to win the game. I really dont think he even knew that the Steelers could have run another play and kicked the field goal if Bens pass went incomplete. I really think he thought it had to be the final play of the game..hate to say something like that, but i think it is true. I say this based upon his not understanding the play clock and how to work w. it after many years of coaching

      My other losers were the refs who flagged the Pats for a total of 4 yards for the game..how does that work? the Pats could do whatever they wanted the entire game..the refs just werent going to call them on stuff they always get away with….i;m talking about all the O Line holding and all the pick plays by their receivers..and who knows what else

    • terry

      The other thing that has become disturbing is this teams inability to stop the run but I think it comes from the same old song and dance with this D line. They have to do so much stunting and twisting to try and generate pressure that they always lose gap and fill responsibilities . Also, for the love of god. Can we please get someone tall and athletic in the secondary to actually run with Gronk, so he isn’t running free in our secondary ?

    • terry

      All the coaches need to be on the losers list for that final 6 minutes of just head scratching ridiculousness !!!!!!!!!!!!

    • terry

      What this game should have showed you. Was that this team has enough talent. For Christ sake they basically almost beat the Patriots despite horrid coaching down the final stretch. Basically if these coaches can get their crap together and Ben makes a better decision at the end ( he played a great game until then ) this team walks off the field a winner tonight and not the way they did.

    • Shane Mitchell

      4 yards of penalties? what a joke……I wonder if they would have thrown a flag for PI on the Martavis TD if he didnt make the 1 handed catch…probably not. I am ok if they are going to let the guys play, but then dont go and overturn a TD catch that was not only inconclusive but also misinterpreted which decides the entire game. thats some inconsistent BS right there.

    • Vic

      Yes I definitely agree, they left Davis out to dry

    • Edo M

      Ben was a winner for his great play…..Ben was a loser for throwing the coaches under the bus for the crappy fake spike call.

      Think that (as horrible as that play call was) that was when you keep your pie hole shut and just say I made a bad pass..even though I didnt think he made a bad pass. what else was he to do given he had no other options and limited time on the clock..just rip it in there..sometimes the ball just bounces funny. Coaches put Ben in a horrible position and I really think Ben has had it w. the coaches

    • Roger Wesley

      butler should def be on losers list. gronk has how many touchdowns against the steelers 22 in 7 games or some ridiculous like that. thats who you game play. letting him off the line of scrimmage without a bump or anything every time was stupid. we almost got to brady many times that extra second would have been a big difference. butler hasn’t done anything everyone we beat this year has been terrible or with a back up qb. i hope marvin lewis or chuck pagino comes available and we can get them for a d.c. this talent with a good d co and we would be a good team.

    • Roger Wesley

      should have just thrown it away out of end zone or watch replay could have tossed it of patriots de right to jj no one between him and endzone

    • Edo M

      i see your point that he could have whipped the ball into the stands, but think there was actually only one route runner on that play and 3-4 defenders on him…was a horrible play call the pats had seen before. they’re a good team and werent going to go for nonsense like that. I think coach put Ben in a bad position..and thats not what a coach should do especially with the game on the line…call just about any other passing play into the end zone wuld have been better..he whipped it in there really hard….bad luck it was intercepted. ball bounced right up to that guy. what did the Pats do on their 2 point conversion? throw the fade to Gronk..easy peasy and good coaching

    • Edo M

      Tomlin – “We play to win the game’

      Wrong buddy. Try ‘We play not to lose the game’ as evidenced by playing the soft zone D when you have the lead. and making conservative play calls when you have the ball with the lead and when you;ve been moving the ball proficiently…this has been the Steelers way under Tomlin..this is why there are so few convincing wins

    • TJ Judson

      Forget the James play, sucky rule applied correctly. Why is no one taking about Tomlin punting on 4th & 1? Sure it’s ballsy to go for it on your 30, but **obviously** better than kicking to Brady with time, timeouts & 4 downs to work with. Did *anyone* really think NE wouldn’t score? I was positive they’d score and get the conversion. Tomlin is a retarded 3rd grader compared to Belicheat. Remember when NE skipped a FG try for a 4th down play and ended up with a TD? That’s how you play big games… put the ball in your best players hands to win.

      Pick is 100% Ben’s fault. Why throw the 2nd down checkdown to make 3rd a scramble? Why fake a spike when no one has fallen for that in 5 years? Why call a slant? Why throw late over the middle? Tomlin & Ben are just too stupid.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      ok . if the NFL is setting these rules. I have 1 questions. Why wasn’t Gronk flagged for taunting after his touchdown? He clearly pointed at Davis and laughed before did his dance

    • LucasY59

      the thing with Press man is there has to be a Safety (sometimes both) back to cover over the top, leaving him totally one on one is the problem, but until they get a FS who can actually cover the deep half of the field they will have issues, I think that the man coverage was better than letting them rip apart a zone scheme, nobody is going to be perfect against Gronk so I dont know why anyone expects that from Davis

    • LucasY59

      yep, loss of down

    • LucasY59

      Gronk made it look worse, but I agree cant complain about the D when they did so well for the majority of the game, BUT in order to be a Championship caliber D they need to make the stops with the game on the line…or at least the 2 pt conversion

      I think looking at this game they can come away with a few things to work on and should be even better in a rematch (but I wouldve thought that they should already know they cant leave Gronk 1on1, hopefully after it literally lost them the game they will finally adjust..they did change and play some man)

      2 things I hope they change, switching/disguising coverages better, and the obvious…always have help for the guy on Gronk

    • Ichabod

      Loser…Jesse James. Don’t care what the rule says. He dropped game winning td with no one bothering him

      Loser…BB. No way should a top QB throw that int in that situation

      Loser…Tod haley

    • Carl Mendelius

      The good news:

      1. Juju is a terrific player. Just great.

      2. Ben is still a top 5 QB. He can ball with Brady.

      3. Martavis is 90% back, lets hope he can make it 100% for the playoffs. Ben need to throw to him more often now that AB is out.

      The bad news:

      1. Tomlin got scared, terribly scared to pass the ball when the Steelers run it with 3 minutes left and up by 5 points. He took Ben out of the game when they needed to put the Pats away.

      2. Tomlin has to explain why run the last play using only Eli Rodgers having Juju and Martavis, Eli was chosen to win the game and he is the worst WR on the team.

      3. If Burns and Davis don’t improve the Steelers are going nowhere.

      4. The rule applied to the James TD stinks to high heaven. The player is no longer in the process to complete the pass when he decides to make another move to score. In the case of breaking the plane in the process of completing the pass the rule is okay but not when a second move its involved. It is just common sense. Stupid rule.

    • ND_Steel

      I probably would have put the ball in Ben’s hands on that fourth and one as well or at least asked for a measurement to consider it. Would have been a ballsy call, but I would have like to see it.

      Yep, the slant was a bad play, but Eli also got mugged and held as crossed the face of the defender. I’d have rather liked something run to the outside. What ticks me off is the steelers didn’t think about 2nd and 3rd down til after the call was reversed instead of assuming the worst and being prepared. You gotta play these guys for 60 mins.

    • 570toHero

      Love that not one single flag was thrown on the MB TD catch. What exactly were they waiting for? If you’re a professional you throw the flag right away. But nope. And that tells you how this went.

    • 570toHero

      True I remember him choking his way all the way all 90 some yards for a SB winning drive. Remember him choking his way all the way down the field the last 4 wins? You’re a clown.

    • 570toHero

      Considering Rogers was the only damn WR running a route because none of the other WR knew what was going on. Yea Ben threw it. Eli was held too. If that was AB he would have caught it. Would have run the route closer to the ball and game.

    • 570toHero

      That lucky ass bounce right into the arms of a Patriot. Otherwise INC and FG. Or they should have done the right thing and thrown a flag because Rogers was basically tackled before the ball was close.

    • Dan

      Enough of this bulls__t. QBs who are actually dumb and/or lazy never have the level or duration of success that Ben Roethlisberger has in the last 14 seasons. They just don’t, ever, period.

    • Dan

      These are the same dips__ts who want to throw out his two four-TD games and his 500-yard game this season, but want to keep his five-INT game as if it isn’t a glaring outlier, both this season and for his career.

    • Dan

      “…it’s too bad Ben was having one of his best games in a long time…”

      Last week isn’t a long time, though. 😐

    • Dan

      I’ve always been a defender of Ben Roethlisberger, and I’ve been saying for years that he’s the most underrated QB in the NFL since 2000, but that last pass I cannot defend. He just f___ed up, period, and it broke my heart, because his performance was virtually flawless otherwise. Alas, every QB who’s ever played in the NFL has thrown passes in big moments that they want back, and made decisions in big moments that they’d do over if they could. All he can do now is put that pass behind him and make sure never to do that again.

    • Dan

      That’s the key: The Steelers were not dominated in this game, nor were they even outplayed. They just f___ed up at the end. That’s correctable. If they just got beaten down or worn down, then I’d worry more, because that’d illustrate a fundamental problem with the team. But bad decisions can be eliminated going forward, improving the team’s chances of winning in the future.

    • John Pennington

      How many more times do we have to watch Burns let a man run free past him for a big play before they sit his ass down.How many more times do we have to watch him on the ground not tackling and going thru the motions.DC needs to put their foot down on Burns and Davis once and for all including Lake.This has been going on all season when is enough a enough.They are both the weakest link in the secondary and its not getting any better its getting worse and the coaches are letting it happen by not benching both players.

    • Conserv_58

      Other than Cam’s and Tuitt’s contributions from the interior the outside pass rush was non existent. TJ was hustling non stop, but he was also being double teamed by the LT and a TE. Apparently the patriots saw in their film study that Bud Dupree could easily be neutralized by their RT. Up until Bud assisted Tuitt on a sack he wasn’t applying pressure. The outside pass rush will continue to be very weak until they find a play making stud to compliment TJ. Until he proves otherwise, Bud is not that player.

      It may have only been Sean Spence’s second game, but everything about his game did not warrant his getting a hat over Fort or Matakevich. Spence’s only contribution was as a speed bump.

      There is no excuse, what so ever, for Artie Burns getting burned badly, AGAIN, for a TD in exactly the same way he did against the ravens. It was the exact same scenario only with a different team. It was like watching a replay. That is the result of a complete lapse in situational awareness.

      Sean Davis’ main responsibility was to not allow Gronk to take over the game. He failed in every way. What makes his failure most flame spitting aggravating and infuriating was everyone watching that game knew the patriots/Brady were going after him with Gronk. Davis has the hight and speed to get into position to nullify Gronk’s impact, but that didn’t happen.

      Haley’s play calling in key moments: AV gets penalized for holding. It’s now second down and twenty-three yards to the first down marker. Haley decides to call a run play, knowing that Le’Veon had not run for more than fifteen yards all game. Result, four yards. What. The. Hell made him think that was a good idea, in that situation, at that point in the game?! There is no rational explanation he could possibly give to justify calling that play.

    • Conserv_58

      Amen. See my comment above.

    • Conserv_58

      During the patriots’ last TD drive everyone knew they were going to Gronk and yet Davis still failed to get himself in position to make a play.

    • Conserv_58

      Davis was Gronk’s beotch.

    • Conserv_58

      Mitchell is still being bothered by a high ankle sprain. As for treating him with kid gloves that could be the result of him not wanting to get flagged.

    • Nolrog

      I agree with your thought though. Rex is the guy who can design a defense to defend the Pats.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Totally agree on all counts. Well said

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Well he’s not going anywhere, so get used to watching him in black and gold.

    • WreckIess

      That’s how the fake spike works. The isolated receiver runs a route (normally a fade) and it’s supposed to be quick. Not held for 4 seconds then forced in between three players. He clearly wasn’t open so throw it away, kick the fg, and go to OT. If they didn’t want to take it to OT, fine. Still throw it away and get your best play in for 4th down. Anything is better than what Ben did.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Then in night game; receiver goes to ground with ball touching ground but is ruled a catch.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      issn’t there also a rule that a defender can’t hold a receiver while the ball is in the air – why no PI on the interception

    • Conserv_58

      The decision to punt with one yard to go for a first down was exasperating, to say the least.

    • thomas hmmmm

      No Dupree on the winners list? The guy gets a sack and plays a good game and still gets no credit.

    • thomas hmmmm

      No, 2 penalties for 4 yards??? How do you get only 4 yards in penalties when 5 yards is the least that most penalties are?

    • thomas hmmmm

      Not to mention the level of success he had in his rookie season.

    • Milton Farfara

      Overall I’m going to say the Steelers we’re winners. Yes Gronk ran roughshod over Davis and run defense had issues but hear me out. This team dominated TOP and really does anybody think we didn’t really beat the Pats? Keep in mind they did this without Haden, Shazier and AB for most of the game. I truly believe that every team is now scares to face the Steelers going forward.
      GO STEELERS! ! !

    • Ray Istenes

      Davis should be on the losers list but. He had tight coverage on Gronk for the most part and had zero help. Butler has to give him help on the last two drives.

      Bryant — Glad for him and us at what he showed tonight.

      Winner was man coverage. I am not saying it was always successful but at least we finally played it and did not get gashed.

      Haley — Winner until there was 3:30 left. 2nd and forever and he calls a run play to toussaint??? Why was Bell not on the field. This should have been a pass play all the way.

    • SwagDaddy330

      Spell check much?

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Losers: the Steelers, who just can’t beat this one team, no matter what.

    • John A Stewart

      Like I said is a very very good Jock he just started going to his check downs.

    • Renohightower

      ball rolled deal with it -Steelers fan

    • FATCAT716

      I agree

    • John Phillips

      Cowher would have went for the tie. At home, you should.

    • Brian Miller

      There were plenty in last year’s draft, and I was mad we did not get one, but I am really happy we now have Juju!!

    • Ryan Alderman

      No kidding.

    • Ryan Alderman

      That’s right.

    • Brian Miller

      Hey now, I like soccer to buddy!!

    • Brian Miller

      True…

    • Brian Miller

      There is only one man that could contain Gronk, and unfortunately my beloved #43 is retired.

    • Balok’s Plight

      I imagine you are a glass half empty guy

    • RJMcReady

      The holding call on AV was a drive killer. Steelers had the potential to put the game away on that drive by consuming clock and getting another score without relinquishing the momentum.

    • RJMcReady

      #50 could’ve said something about it. He had the speed, athleticism and wingspan to cover him up.

    • Brian Miller

      Maybe so, would have been nice to watch…

    • Ehrren Lee Phyzeque

      Jessie no run-after-catch James. Mr catch and drop did it again. definitely have to find a tight end next year in the draft at some point and somehow strengthen brittle Lance McDonald. Need a tight end to pressure both of them and upgrade the position. But that is a stupidly inconsistent rule. That was definitely a catch. Although mr. Catch and drop probably could have sold it better at least.

    • Doug Andrews

      Hard to argue the pick. JuJu’s gonna be a player

    • Chad Weiss

      Good call

    • Dan

      The Steelers in 2020 will be the Steelers you deserve.

    • Sean McConnaughy

      Sign Hubbard, trade Villanueva. I like the sound of that.