Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Ravens 2017 Week 14: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan December 9, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    2017 Week 14

    Baltimore Ravens (7-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-2)

    Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

    Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

    Playing Surface: Natural Grass

    TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)

    Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    National Radio: Westwood One

    Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Jason Taylor (analyst)

    Odds Line: Steelers -5

    Trends:

    Baltimore is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games
    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Baltimore’s last 8 games
    Baltimore is 4-8-1 ATS in its last 13 games on the road
    Baltimore is 3-9 SU in its last 12 games on the road
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games on the road
    Baltimore is 4-1-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Baltimore is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Baltimore is 2-2-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
    Baltimore is 6-13 SU in its last 19 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games
    Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games at home
    Pittsburgh is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games at home
    Pittsburgh is 1-4-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Baltimore
    Pittsburgh is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games when playing Baltimore
    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing Baltimore
    Pittsburgh is 2-3-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing at home against Baltimore
    Pittsburgh is 13-6 SU in its last 19 games when playing at home against Baltimore

    Ravens Injuries

    LB Za’Darius Smith (shoulder) – Doubtful
    G Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder) – Questionable
    WR Jeremy Maclin (back) – Questionable
    LB C.J. Mosley (neck) – Questionable

    Steelers Injuries:

    CB Joe Haden (fibula) – Out
    ILB Ryan Shazier (back) – Out
    ILB Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) – Out
    S Mike Mitchell (ankle) – Questionable

    Weather:



    Game Release:

    SteelersGameNotes_1252017
     steelers-ravens-week-14-2017

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE