Steelers Vs. Ravens 2017 Week 14: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 14

Baltimore Ravens (7-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-2)

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

National Radio: Westwood One

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Jason Taylor (analyst)

Odds Line: Steelers -5

Trends:

Baltimore is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Baltimore’s last 8 games

Baltimore is 4-8-1 ATS in its last 13 games on the road

Baltimore is 3-9 SU in its last 12 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games on the road

Baltimore is 4-1-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

Baltimore is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

Baltimore is 2-2-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Baltimore is 6-13 SU in its last 19 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games

Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games at home

Pittsburgh is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games at home

Pittsburgh is 1-4-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Baltimore

Pittsburgh is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games when playing Baltimore

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing Baltimore

Pittsburgh is 2-3-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing at home against Baltimore

Pittsburgh is 13-6 SU in its last 19 games when playing at home against Baltimore

Ravens Injuries

LB Za’Darius Smith (shoulder) – Doubtful

G Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder) – Questionable

WR Jeremy Maclin (back) – Questionable

LB C.J. Mosley (neck) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

CB Joe Haden (fibula) – Out

ILB Ryan Shazier (back) – Out

ILB Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) – Out

S Mike Mitchell (ankle) – Questionable

Weather:







Game Release: