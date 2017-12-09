Steelers Vs. Ravens 2017 Week 14: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 14
Baltimore Ravens (7-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-2)
Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
National Radio: Westwood One
Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Jason Taylor (analyst)
Odds Line: Steelers -5
Trends:
Baltimore is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Baltimore’s last 8 games
Baltimore is 4-8-1 ATS in its last 13 games on the road
Baltimore is 3-9 SU in its last 12 games on the road
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games on the road
Baltimore is 4-1-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
Baltimore is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
Baltimore is 2-2-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Baltimore is 6-13 SU in its last 19 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games
Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games at home
Pittsburgh is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games at home
Pittsburgh is 1-4-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Baltimore
Pittsburgh is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games when playing Baltimore
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing Baltimore
Pittsburgh is 2-3-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing at home against Baltimore
Pittsburgh is 13-6 SU in its last 19 games when playing at home against Baltimore
Ravens Injuries
LB Za’Darius Smith (shoulder) – Doubtful
G Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder) – Questionable
WR Jeremy Maclin (back) – Questionable
LB C.J. Mosley (neck) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
CB Joe Haden (fibula) – Out
ILB Ryan Shazier (back) – Out
ILB Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) – Out
S Mike Mitchell (ankle) – Questionable
Weather:
