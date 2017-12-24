Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Texans 2017 Week 16: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan December 24, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    2017 Week 16

    Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) vs. Houston Texans (4-10)

    Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

    Site: NRG Stadium (71,795) • Houston, Texas

    Playing Surface: Artificial Turf

    TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)

    Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), Heather Cox (sideline)

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    National Radio: Westwood One

    Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline)

    Odds Line: Texans +9

    Trends:

    Pittsburgh is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games
    Pittsburgh is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games
    Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road
    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games on the road

    Houston is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games
    Houston is 1-7 SU in its last 8 games
    Houston is 11-5 SU in its last 16 games at home
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Houston’s last 6 games at home

    Steelers Injuries:

    WR Antonio Brown (calf) – Out
    G Ramon Foster (concussion) – Questionable
    CB Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) – Questionable

    Texans Injuries

    G Jeff Allen (concussion) – Out
    T Kendall Lamm (concussion) – Out
    LB LaTroy Lewis (shoulder) – Out

    Weather:



    Game Release:

    at Houston Texans (Dec. 25)
     steelers_texans_week_16

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE