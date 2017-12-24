Steelers Vs. Texans 2017 Week 16: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 16
Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) vs. Houston Texans (4-10)
Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET
Site: NRG Stadium (71,795) • Houston, Texas
Playing Surface: Artificial Turf
TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)
Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), Heather Cox (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
National Radio: Westwood One
Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline)
Odds Line: Texans +9
Trends:
Pittsburgh is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games
Pittsburgh is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games on the road
Houston is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games
Houston is 1-7 SU in its last 8 games
Houston is 11-5 SU in its last 16 games at home
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Houston’s last 6 games at home
Steelers Injuries:
WR Antonio Brown (calf) – Out
G Ramon Foster (concussion) – Questionable
CB Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) – Questionable
Texans Injuries
G Jeff Allen (concussion) – Out
T Kendall Lamm (concussion) – Out
LB LaTroy Lewis (shoulder) – Out
Weather:
Game Release:at Houston Texans (Dec. 25)
steelers_texans_week_16