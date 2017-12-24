Steelers Vs. Texans 2017 Week 16: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 16

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) vs. Houston Texans (4-10)

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

Site: NRG Stadium (71,795) • Houston, Texas

Playing Surface: Artificial Turf

TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), Heather Cox (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

National Radio: Westwood One

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline)

Odds Line: Texans +9

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games

Pittsburgh is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games on the road

Houston is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games

Houston is 1-7 SU in its last 8 games

Houston is 11-5 SU in its last 16 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Houston’s last 6 games at home

Steelers Injuries:

WR Antonio Brown (calf) – Out

G Ramon Foster (concussion) – Questionable

CB Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) – Questionable

Texans Injuries

G Jeff Allen (concussion) – Out

T Kendall Lamm (concussion) – Out

LB LaTroy Lewis (shoulder) – Out

Weather:







Game Release: