    T.J. Watt Flashes Pass-Rush Potential In Division Clincher

    By Matthew Marczi December 12, 2017 at 09:00 am

    It might not have seemed like it until at the very end of the game, but Pittsburgh Steelers rookie starting outside linebacker T.J. Watt is coming off arguably his best game of the season as a pass rusher. It certainly helps that he capped off the night with a walk-off strip sack in chase-down fashion, but it was so much more than that.

    While I plan to have a more nuanced discussion about this topic in a film study later on in the week, I just wanted to briefly talk about this point, especially in consideration of those who may be finding themselves disappointed in his productivity in this area, in spite of the fact that he is asked to drop into coverage quite a bit.

    Working against second-year left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was a top-10 pick in last year’s draft, the Steelers’ own first-round pick more than held his own, and it wasn’t just against the pass. While the run defense overall was pretty terrible, not much of it was on Watt, who recorded two run stops, including a loss of four yards.

    But it was his pass rush that was the shining moment for him. While the Steelers refused to characterize J.J. Watt’s younger brother was ‘raw’ despite having fewer than two full seasons’ worth of experience at the position, it is clear that he has still been learning, though at an accelerated pace, and Sunday’s game was something of a positive report card revealing his progress.

    His one sack was impressive and important, showing incredible closing speed as well as the savvy of knowing to extend his arm to reach for the football to jar it loose, but that was far from his only win on the night.

    And it might be worth noting, by the way, that that particular rush came from the left side, where he has worked before earlier in the season, but the bulk of his playing time has of course come from the right side.

    But he had several other hurries working against Stanley at left tackle, including a hit or two on Joe Flacco, and one that forced an incomplete pass on third down. This sort of display of consistent success on the pass rush is exactly what the Steelers need.

    And exactly what they have been looking for in the draft in recent years. Pittsburgh has used three of their first-round draft picks since 2013 looking for their next great pass rusher, and Watt is by far the most likely candidate out of the three, if he continues to progress as he has.

    The young man can have a very bright future ahead of him. He already has the second-most sacks by a rookie in team history with six, trailing only Kendrell Bell’s nine, a feat that linebacker never came close to repeating. But I sense that Watt will not regress. He should be the next outside linebacker to record double-digit sacks in a season—plus a couple of interceptions to boot.

    • NCSteel

      Meanwhile, has anyone seen Bud Dupree ?

      Seriously, Dupree had a bout as much influence on that game as I did wearing my lucky Joe Greene jersey.

      Time to go after another OLB in the draft.

    • DirtDawg1964

      He’s the real deal. Tuitt, Heyward, Hargrave, Watt and Shazier are the stalwarts on defence (one reason why the Shazier injury is devastating – but as the team has been parroting, were worried about the man, not the player). Haden would be here too, just not sure if he’s a long term keeper for the team.

      Williams is a steady presence. A thumper in the run game, okay elsewhere.

      I think Hilton, Burns, Davis are in the category of “high potential”. Hilton has been the most consistent for sure but Burns and Davis flash signs. I know not everyone is high on those two, but there’s enough talent there to hope for more.

      I put Dupree and Mitchell in my “meh” category. Not sold on either. I get why some think there’s more there than meets the eye, but I’m not convinced they are long term keepers.

      The rest are just guys. Or Gods waiting to retire (Deebo).

    • Lil Smitty

      I am wondering if they will have TJ follow around Gronk. He is fast and strong enough to compete and run with him.
      They could also have him do that on some downs and blitz on other downs to keep Brady off balance.

    • will

      Much to the chagrin of Chris Collinsworth.

    • Charles Mullins

      He has violent hands….They caught it twice in the game with good angles. One he double chopped the tackles arms down and another he was trying to punch the ball out. I though he was going to get an unnecessary roughness on the second. Hopefully he is more durable than his brother because he is looking special.

    • Charles Mullins

      Don’t sleep on JH. Every time someone has its been a mistake…Second though… keep doubting him and feel free to go do it on his Instagram…..

    • Charles Mullins

      That would be interesting. I dont think he plays man to man. Typically spot drops but body to body he would be a great choice.

    • thomas hmmmm

      Dupree was good in the game versus CIncy. He had one sack but should have had two. The sack he did get was towards the end of the 4th quarter. The sack he didn’t get I understand why he let up. Which is because he thought the QB had thrown it and didn’t want to get a penalty for roughing the passer.
      Has Bub been consistent? I would say no. Has he been terrible? I would say no.
      Everyone wants to be critical of Bud and sing Watts praises this game because Watt had a good game. But last game no one sang praises for Bud and criticize Watt when Bud had a good game and Watt didn’t.