The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Preview, Chris Hoke & Dr. Melanie Friedlander Interviews, Picks & More

Season 8, Episode 57 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I open things up by talking about the latest information that was released on Thursday concerning the health of Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier.

We go over what the Steelers Thursday injury report and talk about Arthur Moats likely starting at inside linebacker in place of Shazier Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens. That includes us also talking about fellow inside linebackers L.J. Fort and Sean Spence.

Will cornerback Coty Sensabaugh start Sunday night against the Ravens after being effectively benched for rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals? We discuss that topic in addition to talking briefly about how Sutton played in his NFL debut.

David and I preview the Steelers upcoming game against the Ravens and that includes us discussing both sides of the football for both teams.

We are then joined by former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke for about 25 minutes. Chris gives us his insight on how hard it is for NFL players to deal with watching a fellow player suffer a serious injury during a game. He also gives his thoughts on the several big hits that took place Monday night in addition to how he thinks the NFL handled the punishments. Chris also talks about the 2017 Steelers entering the final quarter of the regular season and what his main concerns are for the team.

After our interview with Chris, David and I are then joined by Dr. Melanie Friedlander, a California surgeon and Steelers fan who has contributed information about NFL injuries for Steelers Depot for the last several years. Melanie brings us up-to-date on everything related to Shazier and his injury as well as talking about his recent surgery. She also talks about how she believes the Steelers will handle updates on Shazier moving forward. Melanie then proceeds to give her thoughts on Steelers cornerback Joe Haden and the fractured fibula that suffered a few weeks ago and when she expects him to return to the field.

Chris Hoke on Twitter at @hokiebro76 and Dr. Melanie Friedlander on Twitter at @girlsurgeon

David and I close this Friday show with our Week 14 NFL picks against the spreads and that includes us both giving our final score predictions for the Steelers Sunday night game against the Ravens.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

