    Tomlin Says Plan Is To Beat Browns; Undecided If Some Starters Will Be Rested

    By Dave Bryan December 26, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    When it comes to odds, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a very small chance at landing the No. 1 seed in the AFC during the final week of the 2017 regular season. However, with that said, the New England Patriots would need to lose to the New York Jets at home next Sunday and there’s probably not even one of you reading this post that expects that to happen.

    So, should the Steelers sit several of their starters on Sunday in their regular season finale being as nobody expects the Jets to beat the Patriots? Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t commit to that happening during his Tuesday press conference but also didn’t completely rule out the possibility of that happening, either. In short, Tomlin says his team will plan to beat the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field to close out the regular season.

    “You can talk a lot about the structure of this week and the things that you try to get done but the reality is is that it’s a football game,” Tomlin said. “We plan to play to win that football game. Who we choose to employ, or utilize, or activate, we’re in the process of discussing. But make no mistake about it, the expectation will be what it is. The people that we put on the field, we’ll expect them to play and play winning football. That will be our mentality as we prepare. We don’t try to overthink some of these things. You can if you allow yourself to. We set out on this thing to dominate the AFC North and we’ve got an AFC North game this weekend at our place.”

    After his opening monologue, Tomlin was asked pointblank if he plans on resting any of the team’s starters against the Browns this coming Sunday.

    “I’m undecided as I stand here right now,” Tomlin said. “Like I mentioned, it’s obvious that those discussions, or those type of discussions, are in play. We’ll do what’s best for us short term and long and we won’t look back.”

    Tomlin was then asked if there currently being a tiny shot at ultimately getting the No. 1 seed in the AFC plays into his Week 17 plans at all.

    “You know, it doesn’t,” Tomlin said. “We’re going to play and play to win the football game and I think when you just keep it that simple, it’s a football game, it’s a regular season football game, it’s AFC North football, we’re going to play to win it.”

    Tomlin was then asked if he has any concerns about extended layoffs for players that might ultimately sit out the regular season finale as well as the team’s first-round bye.

    “I don’t,” Tomlin said.

    While we’ll ultimately have to wait and see if Tomlin sits any of his starters against the Browns, he did say on Tuesday that wide receiver Antonio Brown won’t play in the regular season finale due to him still attempting to recover from the left calf injury he suffered in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Patriots.

    “No real update on Antonio,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “Hadn’t seen him today. Obviously, he’ll be out again this week. Maybe we’ll have an update on him and his status a little later in the week.”

    • pittfan

      Stay frosty

    • Steel City Slim

      We can win with Landry Jones and Ridley

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I think that’s the right call. I say play them and make the starters give him a reason to take them out of the game. If they can go up by 3 scores early I say pull them out and start looking to the playoffs.

    • Stairway7

      Yeah I’d hate to see Miles Garrett tear Ben’s acl in a meaningless game (unless you thisnk the Jets will beat the Pats that is).

    • Putter

      I think we have to force the Pats to play to win, too (read – 12 and 87)

    • Staters should start and play the first half at least. This team showed some rust after a week off earlier this season. I don’t want my stars taking 2 consecutive weeks off. They are rolling right now and I don’t want to do anything that might derail them.

    • Hypo Cycloid

      Why is Tomlin even considering benching any starters? While it is very likely the pats win, unexpected stuff does happen in this league. Maybe the Jets come to play. If we test starters and lose and the pats lose, just wow! #1 seed on the line, play all starters.

    • Dorian James

      If McCown plays they do have a chance, Todd Bowles always plays the Patriots tuff.

    • McCown went to IR with the broken hand.

    • I got news for you, If any player tears an ACL in the final month of the season, chances are some of the next year is lost as well.

    • Steel City Slim

      Exactly

    • Chris92021

      Hope this would be the plan and hope there will be no injuries:
      1. Play Big Ben for the 1st half. I would love to see Big Ben get pulled at the beginning of a series and have the Heinz Field crowd give him the standing ovation he deserves. I believe Big Ben will be back next season but he deserves the love and adulation. And then bring in Joshua Dobbs at QB. I’ve seen enough of Landry Jones to know Jones is who he is, a nice guy who carries a clipboard really well. I want to see if Dobbs can at least hold his own against a solid starting defense in Cleveland.

      2. Play Le’Veon Bell for a half as well. Same thing as number 1. Let Bell have a moment where the crowd salutes him. I also believe Bell will be back next season and of course many fans will hate him for holding out of training camp and preseason….again.

      3. Start Finney at center and deactivate Pouncey. I know it sounds messed up but Pouncey is the one guy I want to see healthy for the playoffs. I have bad memories of our runs in 2010 and 2011 being ruined because of Pouncey being unavailable. Plus Finney has played well enough to earn another start. We are also 6-0 when Finney starts for us.

      4. Sit Vance McDonald. I want him healthy to go in the playoffs too.

      5. So, the inactive list I want to see for Sunday:
      WR Antonio Brown
      OL Jerald Hawkins (as long Ramon Foster clears the concussion protocol)
      C Maurkice Pouncey
      TE Vance McDonald
      DL Dan McCullers
      S J.J. Wilcox
      CB Coty Sensabaugh

      BTW I hope the NFL will give us the Saturday game for the divisional round. I am at the point I would rather have an extra day of recovery rather than home field advantage. If the league wants to make up their awful replay call to us, then give us the Saturday game and give New England the Sunday game.

    • Dorian James

      He has to consider it. But he’ll be damned if he does or doesn’t LOL. If he plays them and someone gets hurt, or if he doesn’t play them and they lose/ lose a chance for the one seed, he’ll be crucified either way

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Agree with you on the Saturday game. Disagree about playing #7, 26, 66, 91, 97, etc. No way a Bryce Petty led team beats the Pats in MY, let alone in Foxboro.

    • Chris92021

      The thing is, we are only allowed 46 players for game day and there is no way you can sit everyone important. This isn’t like baseball with the roster expansion (which BTW I wish the league would do starting on Thanksgiving by allowing teams to expand the roster to 60 by promoting the practice squad guys to the active roster as long as everyone still fits under the salary cap). I am more apt to sit 26 because of his injury history entering the playoffs but I feel 7 has to play at least a half or until we get a nice comfortable 3 score lead. Perhaps that is what Coach Tomlin can do, motivate Big Ben to get us out way in front and then he can come off the field to a standing ovation.

    • 2winz

      id be more upset that we were the one team that lost to the defeated browns.. lol simply because #2 seed has been more favorable to Steelers since Ben had entered the league

    • FATCAT716

      Like you said he’s damned if he does or damned if he doesn’t. But I think you have to sit some who are banged up & maybe a guy like Bell who can has a lot of work put in thru the season. Maybe Ben, McDonald don’t play much thing’s like that