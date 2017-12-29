Hot Topics

    Tomlin, Steelers Risking Rust With Long Layoff If Starters Rest

    By Matthew Marczi December 29, 2017 at 06:20 am

    If the report from yesterday is true—and it was already disputed by the source of the information after the fact—then the Pittsburgh Steelers are taking a gamble by resting a number of their key starters for the season finale against the Cleveland Browns, regardless of the fact that there is still an opportunity to improve their seeding.

    It has been reported via media outlets that right tackle Marcus Gilbert said the team doesn’t intend to have at least quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and running back Le’Veon Bell on the field on Sunday, and if they rest, chances are fair that a couple of others will as well.

    It was different last year when they rested. There was a game a week later. This year, the Steelers have secured a bye week. And head coach Mike Tomlin has acknowledged that they have struggled to come out and play well in recent years after having time off.

    We are now facing the prospect of Roethlisberger and Bell going three weeks between their last games, and Antonio Brown even longer than that, though the latter is due to necessity because of his calf injury. It is easy to imagine how that long layoff could affect the on-field product.

    And it is quite likely that the team they will be hosting in the Divisional Round will be the Jacksonville Jaguars, who dominated them on their own field back in Week Five, intercepting Roethlisberger five times, returning two of them for touchdowns.

    The offense managed to score just nine points in that game against the Jaguars’ tough defense, which leads the league in receiving yards allowed and sacks, and is second with 21 interceptions. Their passer rating allowed of 67.5 is the lowest in the NFL, and they are allowing just six yards per pass attempt.

    This is the team that they are most likely to face in the Divisional Round, the team only team that dominated them during the regular season, and they could be entering that game while not having played in three weeks. This is a risk that they are accepting while having previously acknowledged issues coming off of rest.

    This is not exactly Tomlin failing to live in his fears. With the potential to secure the number one seed still in play—albeit unlikely to be attained—his decision to rest key starters clearly represents that fact, reducing their chances of winning the game while assuring that they will not get injured.

    It is fine, of course, to occasionally ‘live in your fears’, but it’s not a good look when it’s one of your catch phrases that you do not do that. This is all assuming that this is how the season finale ends up playing out.

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Nearly 14-15 days off depending on which game DIV rd game they play. CBS will want NE on Sunday most likely, so I can see PIT playing on the 13th.

      Too much time off…all hands on deck imo vs CLE until they are not needed.

    • Steven

      At this stage of the year, everyone is banged up. Bell has had a huge number of touches. And risking an injury against the hope of home field advantage is at best a toss-up for risk and reward. If you honestly believe playing is better then merely obtaining a playoff berth should be the goal. If winning a super bowl means fighting rust refs and opponents then win and take your shot.

    • blcartwright

      Put the regular lineup in until it’s clear the Steelers aren’t going to get the 1st seed. Perhaps that’s the first half.

    • Rich Stafford

      Would you rather play a home game vs pats with a key player like one of the Bs injured or would you rather play at NE will a healthy team? Already down one B people want to risk the other 2 in the ridiculous hope NE will lose at home to Jets. The idea of playing the first half and scoreboard watching is also stupid because that is when guys get hurt. If you think the pats are so unbeatable at home your willing to risk player health in a late season game what makes you think the Jets can beat them? Flawed logic at best. If the Jets can beat the Pats on their home field with a first seed on the line the Steelers should just forfeit the Cleveland game and happily pack for NE.

    • Rich Stafford

      On the subject of rust how rusty did Hayden look against Houston? He was off well over a month and looked great against a top 3 reciever in the entire NFL. Rust is just an excuse for playing bad.

    • Av232

      Can they pad up for playoff practices under the CBA? Anyone know?

    • CP72

      I’d rather have a rusty truck than one with a blown up engine. A rusty truck can still get you where you want to go…

    • CP72

      Exactly. If you had a hundred bucks to bet what odds would you want that the Jets would beat the Patriots starting Brice Petty?

      50/1? 100/1?

    • PittShawnC

      Home Teams in the Divisional Round:
      2016: 2-2
      2012-15: 13-3

      Ben and Bell should never see the field on Sunday

    • PittShawnC

      Fun Fact: in the last 1,000 regular season games, just four have had a point spread of more than 15pts. Bryce Petty was the starting QB in three of those four games.

    • John

      Rotate…improve your game.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      You have to stay sharp and play at least a half.

    • Rich Stafford

      Also if NE would happen to lose to the Jets it would mark the third time they have lost at home this year.. Not exactly a home team juggernaut. With a healthy team the Steelers should not and would not fear a trip to NE.

    • CP72

      Does that really make a difference? Instead 15 days off they get 14 days off?

    • CP72

      He’s awful and still plays in front of Hackenberg.

      Good stat BTW…

    • Nolrog

      I think it’s a far more remote possibility than highly unlikely. I don’t think it’s as likely as 1 in a million. The Pats are going to crush the Jets just because.

    • CP72

      Yep. We knew with the games remaining the game vs the Patriots was for the one seed. We lost and it’s time to move on.

    • EdJHJr

      The odd part is what’s the big deal losing the Pats game , then hold out starters. Is new England not playing Brady?

      No body is mentioning the jags Will also let in the titans only to play them a week later, by not playing starters.

    • BurghBoy412

      Doom and Gloom. Gloom and Doom.

    • nutty32

      26 would be the only guy I rest. Everyone else, especially Ben should go at least a full half, more if the game is close throughout.