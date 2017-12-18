Hot Topics

    Watch: Former NFL Officiating Chiefs Explain Why Jesse James TD Was Rightly Overturned

    By Dave Bryan December 18, 2017 at 05:54 pm

    Nope, were still not done talking about the overturned touchdown of Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James. Be prepared for at least a few more posts to be dedicated to it in some capacity.

    On Monday, Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino, two former NFL officiating chiefs, now rules analysts for Fox Sports, made sure to open their weekly talk show by covering the overturned touchdown in the Steelers Sunday loss to the New England Patriots.

    If you really think the Steelers got screwed out of a touchdown I invite you to watch at least the first half of this 30 minute show. Remember, both Pereira and Blandino are no longer associated with the NFL and if they thought the rules were interpreted poorly and a bad call was made, they have no issues saying so.

    • Nolrog

      Don’t justify why the NFL has no clue what a catch was. Patriot’s receiver had a very similar play several weeks ago and it was ruled a TD.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      So he did not remain upright long enough to be established a runner, but had time to catch the ball and turn his body all the way around and put it across the goal line. I thought they needed conclusive evidence to over turn a call on the field? The NFL officiating team has reviewed controversial catches in three Patriots games this year. All three were decided in favor of New England and they won those games.

    • SteelerMike

      Is this the post with proof of the ball hitting the ground? Or that James in fact lost possession of the ball with both hands still cradling it? Or about the rule interpretation? Or that said rule is terrible in the first place?

    • Thomas

      This is how they need to re-write that rule right here.

      “if during a catch, a player moves the ball forward up the field in an attempt to gain yardage he is considered to have possession of the ball from the beginning of that motion whether he is going to the ground or not.

      If the player then looses control of the ball following a forward motion without being touched down, it is a fumble”

      ezpz

      I think it makes total sense because you cannot say that a player who is advancing the ball doesn’t have possession of it. (which is why everyone can’t stand this rule)

      THE END

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      And in other news Thomas Davis suspended two games for a hit during play … Perhaps these guys can explain how Gronk only received one game as well.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Blandino lost me when he dismissed Dave DeCastro as “just a blocker” who knows nothing about what a catch is. That is the exact problem; any reasonable person should understand what a catch is including offensive linemen. The fact thaat they have to go around explaining what a catch is ludicrous.

      I do agree that replay as it is used now is bad for the game.

    • Danny Porter

      I don’t care what anyone says, it a catch. One knee equals 2 feet and he broke the plain.
      TD…end of story.
      Mic Drop

    • Jeff Papiernik

      You know, I’d rather we lose with controversy than win with controversy. If we go onto win the SB, how much sweeter will it be knowing we were handed no favors, no breaks? Like if I was a Pats fan, I’d be pumped for the 5 titles, but the tuck rule and deflategate stuff would irk me after a while because while I think most of it is unwarranted (tuck rule was technically the rule, deflategate was a witch hunt), there’s always going to be that aura of controversy. Steelers even have a little of that with SB XL and some of that bad calls that went our way that game.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Clearly you didn’t watch the video. A knee is down only after you’ve established yourself as a runner which he had not done.

    • Scott

      How about being a little objective here, plenty of other pundits disagree with Pereira. It took the replay officials 5 minutes to overturn the call, that should tell you it was inconclusive.

    • PaeperCup

      We all know the rule. Most think it’s a dumb rule, but get the rule. I’m tired of hearing people tyr to explain it as if no one understands it. Because we know, we’ve known since Dez, and Calvin.

      But you CANNOT overturn the call made on the field without indisputable evidence. And there was nothing in any replay that showed indisputable evidence that the ball was on the ground.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      except there were calls that went against the Steelers in SB XL too.

    • NCSteel

      Nice photo.
      Where’s the other member of Dewey, Cheatem and Howe ?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Yeah but let’s be real here, refs made some pretty big calls that went our way that game. The offensive PI call, Ben’s questionable breaking the plane, the holding call the negated the Seahawks TD. You could argue all three could’ve easily gone the other way and no one would’ve put up too much a stink about it.

    • Steeler B

      i dont care what the letter of the law is, thats a TD in every game everywhere in the real world. what a travesty.

    • PA2AK_

      Per rules…
      “…after his initial contact with ground…”
      Initial contact with ground was knee down, maintained control and stretched across line…per rules it’s a catch.

    • Frank Martin

      This rule is so simple I don’t know why people are confused about it. Here’s the rule: If a Steeler catches the ball, makes a football move, goes to the ground and doesn’t hold onto the ball, it isn’t a touchdown. If a Patriot catches the ball, makes a football move, goes to the ground and doesn’t hold onto the ball, it IS a touchdown. Hope that helps.

    • taztroy43

      So why was the patriots wr Cooks a catch against the Texans then? That gave them the winning TD….the Texans were robbed like we were this sunday! Please explain that because he was never a runner and he fumbled the ball when he hit the ground against the Texans…..

    • taztroy43

      What about the football move be made to cross the plane? Did they talk about that or did they say it was part of the catch? To me it was a football move to score so it was a fumble at worse and a td at best….but whatever on to the next one

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Sure – but wasnt this the same game that Polamalu int reversed? Point is it was not all one sided as in yesterday’s game.

    • Don

      How long did the review take before they came back with a verdict? Overturning a call with anything less than slam dunk evidence is guaranteed to create controversy like this. They can try to defend the stupid rule all they want, but the real problem is that the replay review has been twisted beyond its useful purpose. Someone on reddit put it well: Stop measuring blades of grass!

    • WeWantDaTruth

      When a RB jumps over the pile and reaches the ball over the plane of the goal line, it is considered a TD INSTANTLY and the play ends. Even as defenders knock the ball out of the RB’s hands, it is all for naught. With that in mind, why wouldn’t Jesse’s reaching the ball over the goal line be viewed the same? He caught the ball, made a football move and crossed the plane of the goal line. The ball only came loose at the very end upon impact with the ground, which I’ve always heard “the ground can’t cause a fumble”.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I believe it was over 4 minutes.

    • #7

      “What you’ve just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it.” – from Billy Madison and sums up this video quite well

    • Don

      Right. If a clear determination can’t be made within 30 seconds, there’s no reason to overturn the call. Ridiculous.

    • Chad Weiss

      Oddly enough same official that ruled one incomplete,one complete and one touchdown that turned safety on B’s call all in Pat’s favor all highly questionable

    • #7

      “When Ben Roethlisberger completes the pass” – the current head of nfl officials #micdrop

    • SouthernSteel

      It’s just unbelievable…Patriots get 3 or 4 games a year by officiating blunders..thinking they made the whole NY replay thing just to help NE win more games..as bad as this call was the Jets one was even more terrible

    • Gerald Brown

      Thomas Davis has a history, Gronk does not.

    • #7

      Except the offensive PI was actually PI. Jackson pushed off on Hope. And the holding call was actually holding and it didn’t negate a TD. You could argue that Haggans was offside on that play, but he was definitely held. In that case the penalties offset and the play is wiped. You asked for real? That’s real.

    • #7

      No that was in the Indy game in the divisional round. I never thought I’d see a worse call than that one…until yesterday

    • #7

      We get it dude. You’re a sophisticated football fan. You know the rule book, and by golly you want it enforced! You know better than the 98% of the rubes out there that saw this play and think the NFL is full of chit. Once again I’m gonna give you some of the reality you asked for: Defending this decision makes you look like a fool, same as the 2 empty suits in the above video.

    • steelcityinny

      This is the wrong call, quit defending it.Jesse James was down at the one yard line, no one touched him, that is where he completed the catch, he is now like a runner and ball just needs ot break the plane. the issue is with the replays and confirmations is they are over-analyzing. unfortunately the NFL has turned into a glorified and rich version of WWF, it’s for entertainment value only. More important to make money on Video games, fantasy leagues, etc. Look, the Steelers have no one to blame but themselves, they should not have been in that situation is they had playmakers on defense. Mitchell should have had an INT in endzone, and Sean Davis has to pick off the other pass with 2 minutes remaining, then we never get to this point. And not doubling Gonkowski late in the game is a sin and bad coaching. so make the plays and we are not here.. Oh, and when it was overturned, clock the ball on 2nd down and then run your best fade play on 3rd down, if unsuccessful, kick FG and hope to win in OT. Just not prepared to close out games. has been this way for awhile, stop the whining.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      I don’t think think enough people noticed this. I’ve read a bunch of explanations, but none have explained how his knee hitting before the EZ when he still had complete control of the ball, doesn’t count as initial contact with the ground. He then reaches over the goal line and the ball moves slightly when it hits the ground. I just don’t get it.

    • steelcityinny

      They also won against the Jets on similar play where Sefarian-jenkins TD got over turned. They should have 5 losses.

    • Shane Mitchell

      NO, they are wrong, HE IS NOT GOING TO THE GROUND IN THE PROCESS OF A CATCH, PLAIN AND SIMPLE. They only reason they think he is going to the ground in the process of a catch is because it happened very fast

      For instance lets say no one is around him he makes the same catch controls the ball goes to a knee and just stays in that position for 5 secs, no one touches him then he turns and tries to extend the ball over the goal line and loses control, is it an incomplete catch? Hell no. HE HAD CONTROL OF THE BALL AND YOU CAN SEE IN THE DAMN REPLAY HE IS ABOUT TO TUCK IT TO HIS CHEST AND IS ON ONE KNEE, AT THIS POINT THE CATCH IS OVER.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      He had been fined in the past for a helmet to helmet hit during the course of a football play. Not driving an elbow into the back of a guy’s head who was laying on the ground.

    • Darth Blount 47

      “Oh, whew, well I feel better.”

      – Said no Steeler fan in existence, today.

    • Shane Mitchell

      I think these two morons need to learn the definition of the word “PROCESS”

      noun
      1. a series of actions or steps taken in order to achieve a particular end.

      Jesse James turning to extend the ball over the goalline was not part of the catch process.

    • jl9744

      This is an illogical rule! Are they gonna put more Velcro on the gloves to make sure the ball doesn’t move? Jesse James is 6’7″ and his elbow hit the ground as he was trying to win the game. You can’t reverse that in that situation! If defensive pass interference is susceptible to eye test in crucial plays during the game then no way in hell this play should’ve went all the way to New York! It was just because we were about to beat the New England Patriots. It’s as simple as that! I understand the rule from 90-90 but in the end zone? I mean, the Patriots got three wins off of going against the rule!

    • O’Neal

      The rule is the problem

    • O’Neal

      Exactly, he had to CATCH it to be able to EXTEND IT

    • O’Neal

      To be fair that game was far from over when that happened, but it did cripple the jets

    • Colin

      What’s up with Blandino trying to get get smart with DD and tell him to stick to blocking? Anyways, I would like an explanation of why JJ wasn’t declared a runner or what he would have had to do to become a runner. I thought one knee down was equal to 2 feet, JJ grabs the ball with two hands, pulls it in, knee down changing direction then stretches the ball out, elbow comes down then the ball moves but his elbow and forearm block the view of the “ball on the ground” also you can’t see JJ right ring finger and pinky because they’re still under the ball, so how is it overturned if the conclusive eveidence isn’t conclusive because his arm is blocking the view of the bottom half of ball and ground?

    • EdJHJr

      Any rule can be written. It does not have to be worthy, just , or right. Just enforced by the letter of the law.

      We had them beat and really, let them back in it. The all world offense, …. not quite.

    • O’Neal

      The steelers did get screwed out of a touchdown. The rule is terrible, and inconsistent. Its a touchdown in every level of football except the nfl. Common sense says its a touchdown.

    • O’Neal

      Clearly you are an idiot.

    • Mateo K

      I’ll take the win any day. I’m sure Patriots aren’t real upset about winning on controversy, they’re laughing all the way home where they’ll be playing all their playoff games.

    • Edward Dentzel

      That a station even HAS a show where two referees explain the rules enforced the weekend before is a sign there is a problem in the NFL. I personally can’t wait until Fox Sports starts a show with umpires to explain the strike zone.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      What is even more crazy….at work I had a Ravens and Patriots fan both tell me we got screwed on that play. It is funny how anyone you talk too says we got screwed, I live in Illinois by the way not Pittsburgh, but yet every analyst says it was the right call. I think the NFL did some damage control and told analyst to say this because I have not heard one analyst say the opposite which seems odd since everyone else says that play was a touchdown.

    • Katherine James

      First contact was foot, second was knee, third was arm. That’s a lot of contact beyond the “initial contact.” In term of this whole “surviving the ground” bullshit, they’d have to write the rule this way as follows to match their interpretation.

      “To complete the catch the player must be laying on the ground, including at least legs, torso and arms, with the ball contained between the palms of both hands without the ball having moved perceptibly to the eye in relation to said hands following said ball’s first contact with the ground and remaing completely motionless on the ground for at least one full second.”

      I think in their own heads, that’s how they think they’ve written the rule. Written that way, it wouldn’t be a catch. Written the way it’s actually written, it is a catch.

    • johnnypudding

      The Zapruder Film…the Patterson film…now the James film…all controversial and historically important…LOL

    • Maple Curtain

      “This is the wrong call, quit defending it.Jesse James was down at the one yard line, no one touched him, that is where he completed the catch, he is now like a runner and ball just needs ot break the plane.”

      Yes. And if he had been touched down at the 1, the catch would have stood without controversy. All the rest is b.s. from b.s. ers trying to defend the indefensible.

      Initial contact had already happened at the 1, but all the NFL cheats and their shills keep lying through their teeth as though James fell into the end zone from a standing position. That’s b.s. and the whole world knows it.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I am done listening to these explanations. I am still waiting on someone to explain how his knee touching as he caught the ball didn’t qualify for “initial contact”. That is all I am asking for at this point. Where in the rules does it say your whole body has to touch the ground before it is considered “initial contact”? I am not seeing it. So for me the application of the rule is completely arbitrary so how can it be “correctly” applied as Blandino says?

    • SteelerMike

      For those who think it’s a bad rule but correct call, just understand if the teams were reversed, the league office would have found the language to justify upholding a NE TD. In fact they did so in Wk 3 in the closing seconds of that game against HOU. We would have heard the term “common act” again. Coincidentally same league office completely jobbed NYJ earlier this year. It’s called having a NE stooge in the league office.

    • GravityWon

      Did these guys work with Riverton or others who were involved. If yes than they have a prior relationship and ARE NOT unbiased.

      Pick any topic. We’ll debate it and let my old work friends decide who is right when money is involved. You in?

    • ThePointe

      I’ve made multiple comments on this subject, so I’m sure most know by now where I stand. I just wanted to say one last thing about the f’d up NFL officiating. At the beginning of the year, the NFL proudly proclaimed it would be a point of emphasis this year to…wait for it…go with the call on the field if the replay lacked indisputable video evidence! Not only that, but the overturn came not from the refs on the field, but from the head of officiating in the NFL headquarters in NY. Not only did they ignore their own replay rule, they outright lied to fans. Point of emphasis my arse.

    • O’Neal

      Yea its pretty bad

    • pittfan

      That’s what I’m hung up on. “going to the ground”. If I catch a ball on one knee and one foot on the ground, am i require to lay the rest of my body on the ground before I’ve “gone to the ground”? No. If I’m on one knee and I get touched, I’m down. Spot the ball where the knee touches. I’ve “gone to the ground” to the extent to which I’m going to unless someone knocks me over but if I’m touched while my knee is down, I’m down.

    • Chris92021

      Mike Peireira and Dean Blandino being famous is a big problem with the NFL. When “rules experts” get paid millions of dollars to be on TV, it is a problem. You watch baseball, soccer, basketball, there is no “rules expert” in the booth. NFL might think they are on the cutting edge but in reality, they have an issue. They have a bunch of arcane and stupid rules which are so ambiguous that no one knows anything. Only stuff like this will make a hardcore fan like me walk away.

    • Lil Smitty

      If the calls had gone the other way NE would be 8 and 6.
      Can’t have that.

    • MJK

      truth time before games look up vegas line , then enjoy your win or loss its only business
      if a ball is caught and then breaks the plain the play is over, or in a game with a 3 point spread see another rule if needed

    • MJK

      there are billions of dollars bet on sports, why else would jones, & kraft have ownership right to make money just enjoy the show , in the end that’s all it is the players are controlled by the coaches and refs, who are controlled by the league

    • deuce_seven

      You can’t tell me his turn and reach toward the goal line was part of the act of catching the ball. It wasn’t. He caught the ball short of the goal line. KNEW THAT, and made a football move to reach it across. It was ruled a TD on the field and there was zero indisputable evidence to overturn.

    • Alan Bonin

      If he had been touched at the 1 yd line, then it would have been a catch. So, if it would have been a catch then, it should be a catch.