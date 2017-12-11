Watch: Steelers Facetime LB Ryan Shazier After Win Over Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night in dramatic fashion and after the game was over the team was able to Facetime injured linebacker Ryan Shazier from the locker room and present him the game ball.

Shazier’s fiancee, Michelle, posted the exchange on her Instagram account.

“We had Ryan Shazier on Facetime,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his post game press conference. “Man, he had an opportunity to share that moment in there with the team and that’s a special thing.”

Shazier is still in UPMC hospital after undergoing a spinal stabilization surgery this past week. The linebacker hurt his back Monday night while attempting to make a tackle in the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

